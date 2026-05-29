Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 29, 2026) - Hanna Capital Corp. (TSXV: HCC) (the "Corporation") announces that it has elected to rely on Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers and move to semi-annual financial reporting ("SAR").

Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 allows eligible venture issuers listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") to voluntarily move from a quarterly to a semi-annual financial reporting framework. The Corporation's fiscal year ends on June 30. Under the SAR pilot program:

Interim Period: The Corporation will be exempt from filing an interim financial report and related Management's Discussion & Analysis for the third quarter ended March 31, 2026 and the first quarter ending September 30, 2026; and

The Corporation will be exempt from filing an interim financial report and related Management's Discussion & Analysis for the third quarter ended March 31, 2026 and the first quarter ending September 30, 2026; and Ongoing Reporting: The Corporation will continue to file audited annual financial statements (due within 120 days of June 30, 2026) and six-month interim financial reports (due within 60 days of December 31, 2026).

The Corporation confirms it meets the SAR pilot program's eligibility criteria, which include being a venture issuer with annual revenues of less than $10 million as shown on its most recently filed audited annual financial statements, having been a reporting issuer in at least one jurisdiction of Canada for 12 months or more, and is current with all required periodic and timely continuous disclosure filings under applicable Canadian securities legislation.

This news release is being filed pursuant to Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note regarding Forward-looking Statements

This news release includes certain information and forward-looking statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. Although the Corporation believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statement will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Corporation disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/299357

Source: Hanna Capital Corp