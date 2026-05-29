American Rebel Holdings: American Rebel Light Beer Powers into the NHRA Potomac Nationals this Weekend with Tony Stewart Racing, Matt Hagan's Funny Car, and John Hall's Pro Stock Motorcycle

NHRA Potomac Nationals Provide a Powerful Platform for American Rebel Light Beer's Nationwide Expansion Strategy and Multi-Class Racing Presence

Multi-Class NHRA Platform Delivers Coast-to-Coast Broadcast Reach and Trackside Impact for American Rebel Light - America's Patriotic Beer Brand

American Rebel-Branded Sponsorship with Tony Stewart Racing, Matt Hagan, Leah Pruett, and John Hall Amplifies National Brand Momentum Across FOX, FS1, and NHRA.tv While Connecting with NHRA's Loyal, Values-Driven Fan Base

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESS Newswire / May 29, 2026 / American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (OTC:AREB), maker of American Rebel Light Beer - America's Patriotic, God-Fearing, Constitution-Loving, National Anthem-Singing, Stand-Your-Ground Beer - is powering into the inaugural NHRA Potomac Nationals at Maryland International Raceway in Mechanicsville, Maryland, May 29-31, 2026, with two branded entries with one mission. Victory Lane. The American Rebel-branded Dodge//SRT Hellcat Nitro Funny Car driven by four-time NHRA Funny Car World Champion Matt Hagan, the full-season American Rebel Pro Stock Motorcycle piloted by John Hall, and American Rebel's branded presence alongside Leah Pruett and Tony Stewart Racing Nitro anchor a multi-class platform designed to deliver maximum national exposure. The event provides major on-track visibility and coast-to-coast broadcast coverage across FOX, FS1, and NHRA.tv, reaching millions of NHRA fans whose values align naturally with the American Rebel lifestyle.

Motorsports Momentum: NHRA Continues to Drive American Rebel Light Beer's National Brand Expansion - Racing for Reach Across America

American Rebel Light Beer's presence at NHRA and major motorsports events remains one of the company's most powerful engines for brand exposure, distributor engagement, and national consumer reach. These events deliver unmatched visibility, connecting the brand directly with patriotic fans, retail decision-makers, and the broader motorsports community that aligns naturally with the American Rebel lifestyle. For a company executing a Distribution-First strategy, NHRA's nationally televised platform and massive in-person attendance continue to be a cornerstone of how American Rebel builds awareness, accelerates retail pull-through, and strengthens long-term customer loyalty.

American Rebel enters the 2026 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season with the most aggressive motorsports platform in its history. The partnership with Tony Stewart Racing Nitro - one of the most respected and championship-proven organizations in all of drag racing - places American Rebel Light Beer alongside elite competitors and in front of millions of fans. Four-time Funny Car World Champion Matt Hagan embodies the same relentless, American-made grit that defines the brand: work hard, stand tall, never back down. Complementing that presence, branding support tied to Leah Pruett's Top Fuel Dragster further expands American Rebel's footprint across NHRA's most prestigious professional categories.

A win this weekend for Matt Hagan and his America Rebel Dodge team would mean the Funny Car points lead. Their victory at the 1000th Funny Car race at the NHRA Winternationals along with three semi-final finishes and no first-round losses has the four-time world champ within nine points of leading the Funny Car standings.

Hagan and the America Rebel team are coming off a semi-final finish and No. 9 qualifying effort at the most recent event near Chicago. En route to Hagan's 100th final round and an eventual win, the American Rebel team will be looking for their first No.1. qualifying spot of 2026 and a chance to extend to 14 the number of consecutive seasons Hagan has started from the front of the field.

"We're rolling into Maryland next, a new racetrack for everybody. It's been so long since I've been in Maryland, so I'm looking forward to it. I tested there in a Funny Car, and I burnt the clutch out of it because I didn't know there was a stop in it. They gave it back to me in a Ziploc bag. So, we're going to try to do a little better than that when we show up there this weekend," Hagan said. "I just hope for a good racing surface. Lane choice is crucial and it's so easy to lose lane choice sometimes just by having a cylinder out or your driver can lose it for you by staging it too far and trying to get a good reaction time. So hopefully the facility is great. It'll be cool, though, new fans, new excitement, new deal.

"I think that's the biggest thing is that you come out to a race and you're always meeting new folks at the ropes, getting their responses and how they react to what we do," Hagan continued. "I'm sure we're going to have a little carryover from other areas, fans who have been before which will be great to see, but to pull in new fans, that's exciting. It's a new group of people that get to experience NHRA Drag Racing, that's going to be cool for sure."

With their semi-final efforts in at the Route 66 Nationals outside of Chicago, both Pruett and Hagan will have a rematch with their third-round opponents thanks to the Mission Foods #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge. Contested during Saturday qualifying, Hagan and Pruett will each have a chance to redeem themselves from their semi-final losses while earning championship bonus points and a cash prize.

John Hall represents the American Rebel brand for the full 2026 season in Pro Stock Motorcycle - a class defined by precision and all-out performance.

Hall's partnership with American Rebel has already delivered meaningful results, bringing the American Rebel Pro Stock Motorcycle back to the winners' circle twice during the 2025 season. His continued success and professionalism reinforce the brand's presence in one of NHRA's most competitive categories and strengthen American Rebel's connection with motorsports fans nationwide

Watch American Rebel Light Beer in Action - At the Track in Maryland or Across National Broadcast Platforms

The NHRA Potomac Nationals provide a major national stage for American Rebel Light Beer, delivering coast-to-coast exposure across FOX, FS1, NHRA.tv, and race-weekend digital coverage. As one of the newest events on the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series schedule, the Potomac Nationals offer a strong opportunity for American Rebel to connect with hardworking, patriotic fans who embrace the American Rebel lifestyle.

With American Rebel featured on Matt Hagan's Dodge//SRT Hellcat Nitro Funny Car and John Hall's Pro Stock Motorcycle, the brand receives prominent visibility throughout qualifying, eliminations, driver interviews, highlight packages, and NHRA's weekend-long media ecosystem. From the starting line to the winner's circle, American Rebel maintains a strong presence across national broadcasts, NHRA digital channels, and team-driven content.

Fans can experience the action in person at Maryland International Raceway or follow every run through national television coverage and live streaming. It's a full weekend of high-horsepower racing - and American Rebel is right in the middle of it.

Broadcast Date Time (ET) Channel Qualifying Show 1 Friday, May 29 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM FS1 Qualifying Show 2 Saturday, May 30 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM FS1 Finals Sunday, May 31 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM FOX Finals Re-Air Sunday, May 31 8:30 PM - 11:30 PM FS1 Finals Re-Air Monday, June 1 8:00 PM - 11:00 PM FS2

Can't make it to the track? Every lap is also available live on NHRA.tv - so no matter where you're watching from, American Rebel will be in your living room, burning nitro and chasing the win.

Additional race-weekend information, team schedules, and driver updates are available through TSR Nitro at tsrnitro.com.

Aligning With America's Core: Why Motorsports and NHRA Fans Are the Perfect Fit for American Rebel Light Beer

American Rebel Light Beer was built for fans who love their country, live for motorsports, and proudly stand behind the values that define the American Rebel lifestyle. Few audiences reflect that spirit more clearly than NHRA fans - a community known for its loyalty, authenticity, and deep connection to the traditions that make American motorsports unique.

"NHRA fans are fiercely loyal, hands-on, and perfectly aligned with the core values printed right on every can of Rebel Light: America's Patriotic, God-Fearing, Constitution-Loving, National Anthem-Singing, Stand-Your-Ground Beer," said CEO Andy Ross. "There's nothing better than meeting fans at the track, watching the Rebel Light car roll into Victory Lane, cracking open a Rebel Light, and celebrating together."

The Potomac Nationals also serve as a powerful activation platform for American Rebel's continued nationwide distribution expansion. The brand's multi-class NHRA presence - spanning Funny Car, Top Fuel, and Pro Stock Motorcycle - delivers coast-to-coast media exposure, strengthens retailer engagement, and creates the kind of grassroots fan connection no traditional advertising campaign can match.

"Our sponsorships with TSR Nitro (Tony Stewart Racing), Leah Pruett, Matt Hagan, and John Hall act as a credibility multiplier," added Ross. "These partnerships open doors with top-tier wholesalers who want to capitalize on the momentum we're building on and off the track. America wasn't built by people who sat on the sidelines - it was built by people who showed up, put in the work, and refused to quit. That's the same spirit that built American Rebel Light Beer, and it's the same spirit you'll feel in the air at Maryland International Raceway. When that nitro car launches off the line with the American Rebel name on it, in front of millions of fans who love God, love their country, and love their freedom - that's not just motorsports. That's America winning. Rebel Up America!"

From the Track to the Taproom - Now You Can Own Part of American Rebel Light Beer

American Rebel Light Beer has grown into a national movement built around freedom, pride, and the American spirit. Now, the fans who cheer at the track, celebrate in the taproom, and proudly support the American Rebel lifestyle have the opportunity to become owners in the brand itself.

A Massive Gap in the $110 Billion Beer Industry

For decades, American consumers were loyal to the big beer brands - until those brands changed. Today, millions of patriotic consumers are actively searching for a beer that reflects their values, their lifestyle, and their love of country. Now they have a champion.

A Clear Market Opportunity

81% of patriotic consumers prefer domestic light beer. American Rebel Light Beer is the only all-natural domestic light lager built specifically for them. Brewed with U.S.-sourced ingredients, it delivers a cleaner, better-tasting option backed by a brand millions already trust.

From Zero to 18 States in Under 24 Months

American Rebel isn't pitching a concept - it's scaling a system that's already working.

18 Secured States

9 Pending States

40 States available online through AmericanRebelBeer.com

This rapid expansion demonstrates strong consumer demand, distributor confidence, and a brand that resonates across America.

Invest in America's Patriotic Beer Brand

Through the Company's recently launched Regulation CF offering, supporters can take a direct stake in the growth of American Rebel Light Beer. It's an opportunity to stand with a company built on independence, hard work, and the values that resonate with patriotic Americans nationwide.

To learn more or review offering details, visit invest.americanrebelbeer.com.

About American Rebel Light Beer

American Rebel Light Beer is a premium domestic light lager crafted for patriots who love their country and want crisp, clean, full-flavor refreshment with a lighter feel. American Rebel Light Beer celebrates freedom, Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of the American Dream - anchored by its signature brand statement:

"America's Patriotic, God-Fearing, Constitution-Loving, National Anthem-Singing, Stand-Your-Ground Beer."

PUT A CAN IN YOUR HAND: A BETTER FOR YOU PREMIUM LIGHT LAGER BUILT TO WIN

American Rebel Light Beer is crafted for beer drinkers who want a crisp, clean, easy-drinking domestic light lager with a "better for you" profile, aligned with a brand that celebrates freedom and the American spirit. It's the only BEER we're DRINKIN' ROUND HERE.

Calories 110 per 12 oz Carbs 4g per 12 oz ABV 4.2% Recipe 100% all malt - no adjuncts, no corn syrups, no rice extracts Process Cold, extended fermentation for crisp taste and "brilliant" clarity Brewed by City Brewing Company, La Crosse, Wisconsin, in partnership with the AlcSource beverage innovation team

Since its launch in September 2024, American Rebel Light Beer has rolled out in 18 states - including Tennessee, Florida, North Carolina, Virginia, Ohio, Kentucky, Missouri, Indiana, Mississippi, Minnesota, Arkansas, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, West Virginia, Iowa, Alabama, Connecticut, and Kansas - and continues to expand nationwide as America's Patriotic, "better for you" light beer.

Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, American Rebel Light Beer is proudly served in leading honky-tonk establishments up and down Lower Broadway, bringing patriotic refreshment to the heart of Music City. The brand pursues a Distributor-First growth strategy, prioritizing strong partnerships with leading wholesalers to rapidly expand retail and on-premise availability and build nationwide momentum.

For more information, visit americanrebelbeer.com.

Retail and Distribution Inquiries:

Todd Porter, President, American Rebel Beverages

tporter@americanrebelbeer.com

Investor Contact:

American Rebel Holdings, Inc.

ir@americanrebel.com

Media Contact:

info@americanrebel.com

About American Rebel Holdings, Inc.

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (OTC:AREB) operates as America's Patriotic Brand, developing products, experiences, and partnerships that celebrate patriotism, freedom, and the American way of life. The Company's growing portfolio includes American Rebel Beer, patriotic branded products, live entertainment initiatives, and a rapidly expanding national motorsports platform designed to increase consumer awareness and strengthen long-term brand loyalty.

Through strategic partnerships across sports, music, racing, and entertainment, American Rebel continues building a lifestyle-driven consumer brand focused on connecting with hardworking Americans who value faith, family, freedom, and country. The Company's expanding NHRA sponsorship footprint - including partnerships with Tony Stewart Racing Nitro, Matt Hagan, Leah Pruett, and John Hall Racing - reflects American Rebel's commitment to creating authentic consumer engagement opportunities while supporting retail growth, national brand visibility, and shareholder value.

American Rebel Beer continues expanding distribution and awareness through experiential marketing, national media exposure, retail partnerships, and direct-to-consumer engagement initiatives across key markets throughout the United States.

For more information, visit americanrebelbeer.com.

Forward-Looking Statements and Securities Offering Disclosure

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements that are not historical facts and may include, without limitation, statements regarding American Rebel Holdings, Inc.'s business strategy, future growth initiatives, national brand development, American Rebel Light Beer's distribution expansion, distributor and retailer engagement, consumer demand, retail pull-through, online availability, market opportunity, motorsports marketing strategy, sponsorship activations, anticipated media exposure, broadcast reach, consumer engagement initiatives, partnerships with Tony Stewart Racing Nitro, Matt Hagan, Leah Pruett, John Hall Racing and other motorsports partners, American Rebel Light Beer's presence at NHRA events, the potential impact of the NHRA Potomac Nationals and other racing platforms, the Company's ability to build brand awareness, support long-term customer loyalty, strengthen shareholder value, raise capital, execute its Distribution-First strategy, and achieve anticipated business performance.

Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "estimate," "project," "target," "seek," "potential," "opportunity," "continue," "expand," "grow," "build," "accelerate," "strengthen," "drive," "designed to," and similar words, expressions, or phrases. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions, and beliefs of management as of the date of this release and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, achievements, events, or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to maintain and expand distribution for American Rebel Light Beer; secure and retain distributor, wholesaler, retail, on-premise, and off-premise relationships; achieve consumer adoption and repeat purchase activity; manage production, brewing, packaging, logistics, inventory, and supply chain requirements; comply with federal, state, and local alcohol beverage laws and regulations; obtain or maintain necessary licenses, approvals, registrations, and permits; compete successfully in the highly competitive beer, beverage, consumer products, entertainment, and lifestyle-brand markets; maintain relationships with motorsports teams, drivers, racing organizations, venues, broadcasters, sponsors, vendors, and strategic partners; generate measurable sales, awareness, or investor value from sponsorships, media exposure, race-weekend activations, broadcast coverage, social media, digital campaigns, or experiential marketing; respond to changes in consumer preferences, market conditions, retailer priorities, distributor requirements, economic conditions, inflation, labor availability, input costs, transportation costs, capital markets, and regulatory developments; and raise sufficient capital on acceptable terms, if at all.

Additional risks include risks associated with the Company's status as a public company whose securities are quoted on the OTC Markets under the ticker symbol AREB, including potential volatility, limited liquidity, trading limitations, market-price fluctuations, dilution, capital-raising constraints, and risks applicable to microcap and OTC-traded securities. Further risks and uncertainties are described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K, registration statements, prospectuses, and other filings made with the SEC. Investors and readers are urged to review such filings carefully.

No forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future results. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and American Rebel Holdings, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update, revise, or supplement any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectations, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Information contained in this press release regarding any Regulation Crowdfunding offering is provided for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, except pursuant to the offering materials made available through the official offering platform. Any securities offering referenced herein is made only through the official Regulation Crowdfunding offering materials and platform, and prospective investors should rely solely on those materials, including all risk factors, financial disclosures, investment terms, and other information contained therein. Investing in securities involves significant risk, including the possible loss of the entire investment, and securities sold in a Regulation Crowdfunding offering may be subject to resale restrictions and limited liquidity. This press release does not constitute investment, legal, tax, or financial advice, and prospective investors should consult their own advisors before making any investment decision.

SOURCE: American Rebel Holdings

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/american-rebel-light-beer-powers-into-the-nhra-potomac-nationals-this-1171698