Vesuvius Plc - Directorate change - interim Remuneration Committee Chair

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 29

29 May 2026

Vesuvius plc

Interim Remuneration Committee Chair Appointment

Vesuvius plc (" Vesuvius") (the " Company") announces that Eva Lindqvist, Senior Independent Director, has been appointed as Interim Chair of the Remuneration Committee with effect from 28 May 2026.

Eva will hold the role until the Company appoints an additional Non-executive Director to join the Board as a successor to Italia Boninelli who, as advised on 16 March 2026, stepped down from the Board at the close of the Company's Annual General Meeting on 28 May 2026. The Nomination Committee has a process underway for this appointment.

For further information, please contact:

Vesuvius plc

Henry Knowles, Company Secretary

+44 (0) 207 822 0000

Vesuvius plc, 165 Fleet Street, London EC4A 2AE

Registered in England and Wales No. 8217766

LEI: 213800ORZ521W585SY02

www.vesuvius.com

About Vesuvius plc

Vesuvius is a global leader in molten metal flow engineering and technology principally serving process industries operating in challenging high - temperature conditions.

We develop innovative and customised solutions, often used in extremely demanding industrial environments, which enable our customers to make their manufacturing processes safer, more efficient and more sustainable. These include flow control solutions, advanced refractories and other consumable products and increasingly, related technical services including data capture.

We have a worldwide presence. We serve our customers through a network of cost-efficient manufacturing plants located close to their own facilities, and embed our industry experts within their operations, who are all supported by our global technology centres.

Our core competitive strengths are our market and technology leadership, strong customer relationships, well established presence in developing markets and our global reach, all of which facilitate the expansion of our addressable markets.

Our ultimate goal is to create value for our customers, and to deliver sustainable, profitable growth for our shareholders giving a superior return on their investment whilst providing each of our employees with a safe workplace where they are recognised, developed and properly rewarded.

We think beyond today to create solutions that will shape the future.