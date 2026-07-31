Vesuvius Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 31
Vesuvius plc
31 July 2026
Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Patrick André
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Executive Officer
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Vesuvius plc
b)
LEI
213800ORZ521W585SY02
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Vesuvius plc 10 pence ordinary shares
Identification code
ISIN: GB00B82YXW83
b)
Nature of the transaction
Exercise of Vesuvius Share Plan (VSP) share award granted in 2023 and allocation of dividend equivalent shares.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
Nil
118,773
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
118,773
- Price
Nil
e)
Date of the transaction
30 July 2026
f)
Place of the transaction
London - outside a trading venue
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Vesuvius plc 10 pence ordinary shares
Identification code
ISIN: GB00B82YXW83
b)
Nature of the transaction
Sale of sufficient shares (pursuant to the exercise of the VSP award granted in 2023) to pay tax withholdings.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£3.676218
55,936
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
55,936
- Price
£3.676218
- Total
£205,632.93
e)
Date of the transaction
30 July 2026
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
Vesuvius plc, 165 Fleet Street, London EC4A 2AE
Registered in England and Wales No. 8217766
LEI: 213800ORZ521W585SY02
www.vesuvius.com
Vesuvius plc
31 July 2026
Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Mark Collis
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Financial Officer
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Vesuvius plc
b)
LEI
213800ORZ521W585SY02
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Vesuvius plc 10 pence ordinary shares
Identification code
ISIN: GB00B82YXW83
b)
Nature of the transaction
Exercise of Vesuvius Share Plan (VSP) share award granted in 2023 and allocation of dividend equivalent shares, with all shares being retained.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
Nil
47,696
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
47,696
- Price
Nil
e)
Date of the transaction
30 July 2026
f)
Place of the transaction
London - outside a trading venue
Vesuvius plc, 165 Fleet Street, London EC4A 2AE
Registered in England and Wales No. 8217766
LEI: 213800ORZ521W585SY02
www.vesuvius.com