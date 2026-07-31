Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 31.07.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
SEAS meldet US-Compliance: Kobalt-Ziele in zwei Ozeanen im Fokus
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1J7UJ | ISIN: GB00B82YXW83 | Ticker-Symbol: V4S
Frankfurt
31.07.26 | 08:05
4,060 Euro
+0,50 % +0,020
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
VESUVIUS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VESUVIUS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,1804,54017:59
PR Newswire
31.07.2026 17:54 Uhr
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Vesuvius Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Vesuvius Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 31

Vesuvius plc

31 July 2026

Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Patrick André

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Vesuvius plc

b)

LEI

213800ORZ521W585SY02

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Vesuvius plc 10 pence ordinary shares

Identification code

ISIN: GB00B82YXW83

b)

Nature of the transaction

Exercise of Vesuvius Share Plan (VSP) share award granted in 2023 and allocation of dividend equivalent shares.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

118,773

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

118,773

- Price

Nil

e)

Date of the transaction

30 July 2026

f)

Place of the transaction

London - outside a trading venue

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Vesuvius plc 10 pence ordinary shares

Identification code

ISIN: GB00B82YXW83

b)

Nature of the transaction

Sale of sufficient shares (pursuant to the exercise of the VSP award granted in 2023) to pay tax withholdings.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£3.676218

55,936

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

55,936

- Price

£3.676218

- Total

£205,632.93

e)

Date of the transaction

30 July 2026

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Vesuvius plc, 165 Fleet Street, London EC4A 2AE

Registered in England and Wales No. 8217766

LEI: 213800ORZ521W585SY02

www.vesuvius.com

Vesuvius plc

31 July 2026

Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Mark Collis

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Financial Officer

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Vesuvius plc

b)

LEI

213800ORZ521W585SY02

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Vesuvius plc 10 pence ordinary shares

Identification code

ISIN: GB00B82YXW83

b)

Nature of the transaction

Exercise of Vesuvius Share Plan (VSP) share award granted in 2023 and allocation of dividend equivalent shares, with all shares being retained.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

47,696

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

47,696

- Price

Nil

e)

Date of the transaction

30 July 2026

f)

Place of the transaction

London - outside a trading venue

Vesuvius plc, 165 Fleet Street, London EC4A 2AE

Registered in England and Wales No. 8217766

LEI: 213800ORZ521W585SY02

www.vesuvius.com

© 2026 PR Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.