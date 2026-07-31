Vesuvius Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name Patrick André

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer

b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name Vesuvius plc

b) LEI 213800ORZ521W585SY02

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Vesuvius plc 10 pence ordinary shares

Identification code ISIN: GB00B82YXW83

b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of Vesuvius Share Plan (VSP) share award granted in 2023 and allocation of dividend equivalent shares.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)

Nil 118,773

d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume 118,773

- Price Nil

e) Date of the transaction 30 July 2026

f) Place of the transaction London - outside a trading venue

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Vesuvius plc 10 pence ordinary shares

Identification code ISIN: GB00B82YXW83

b) Nature of the transaction Sale of sufficient shares (pursuant to the exercise of the VSP award granted in 2023) to pay tax withholdings.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)

£3.676218 55,936

d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume 55,936

- Price £3.676218

- Total £205,632.93

e) Date of the transaction 30 July 2026