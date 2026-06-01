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WKN: A41V7V | ISIN: CNE1000079Y4 | Ticker-Symbol:
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PR Newswire
01.06.2026 09:06 Uhr
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NOVOSENSE Microelectronics: NOVOSENSE Receives "Excellent Supplier Award" at UAES Eco-Partner Summit 2026

SHANGHAI, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NOVOSENSE Microelectronics received the "Excellent Supplier Award" at the UAES Eco-Partner Summit 2026, hosted by United Automotive Electronic Systems Co., Ltd. (UAES) under the theme "Partners to Win." The award recognises NOVOSENSE's performance in technical collaboration, innovation, quality management and delivery reliability. Shengyang Wang, CEO of NOVOSENSE, attended the summit and accepted the award on behalf of the company.

The award also underscores UAES's recognition of NOVOSENSE's technical capabilities and operational execution, marking an important milestone in the long-term collaboration between the two companies.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2990659/Photo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/novosense-receives-excellent-supplier-award-at-uaes-eco-partner-summit-2026-302785620.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.