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WKN: A40STX | ISIN: GB00BPVDXX64 | Ticker-Symbol: B52
Tradegate
01.06.26 | 08:29
2,900 Euro
+1,40 % +0,040
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
APPLIED NUTRITION PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
APPLIED NUTRITION PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,1003,30009:40
3,1203,22009:37
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
APPLIED NUTRITION
APPLIED NUTRITION PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
APPLIED NUTRITION PLC2,900+1,40 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.