SalMar - Key information relating to the cash dividend paid by SalMar ASA

Change of dates due to change of date for annual general meeting.
Dividend amount: 10.0 per share
Declared currency: NOK
Last day including right: 22.06.2026
Ex-date: 23.06.2026
Record date: 24.06.2026
Payment date: On or about 06.07.2026
Date of approval: 22.06.2026
For more information, please contact:
Håkon Husby, Head of IR
Tel: +47 936 30 449
Email: hakon.husby@salmar.no
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
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