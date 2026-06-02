Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 02.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Wolfram-Hotspot in Nevada: China-Monopol wackelt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 889301 | ISIN: CA68759M1014 | Ticker-Symbol: O6M
Stuttgart
01.06.26 | 21:56
1,170 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ORVANA MINERALS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ORVANA MINERALS CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,1901,20001.06.
PR Newswire
02.06.2026 01:36 Uhr
145 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Orvana Minerals Corp.: ORVANA ANNOUNCES ATTENDANCE AT THE MINING INVESTMENT EVENT IN QUEBEC CITY, CANADA

TSX:ORV
OTCQX: ORVMF

TORONTO, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Orvana Minerals Corp. (TSX: ORV) (OTCQX: ORVMF) ("Orvana" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. Raúl Álvarez, Director of Exploration and Technical Services and Ms. Nuria Menéndez, Chief Financial Officer, will represent Orvana at The Mining Investment Event, to be held on June 2-4, 2026 in Quebec City. The Company's participation is intended to facilitate engagement with investors and industry participants.

Detailed information on this event, including the agenda for Orvana's presentation, is available at the following link: https://www.themininginvestmentevent.com/

Orvana's corporate presentation, which provides an overview of the Company's operations and projects, is available on the Company's website at: https://www.orvana.com/English/investors/presentations/default.aspx

ABOUT ORVANA - Orvana is a multi-mine gold-copper-silver company. Orvana's assets consist of the producing El Valle and Carlés gold-copper-silver mines in northern Spain, the Don Mario gold-silver operation in Bolivia, and the Taguas property located in Argentina. Additional information is available at Orvana's website (www.orvana.com).

Cautionary Statements - Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Orvana's planned participation at upcoming conference, which may be subject to change due to scheduling or other factors. The Company's presentation referred to in the news release contains forward-looking information and should be read in conjunction with the Company's public disclosure record available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions as of the date of this news release and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact and are generally identified by words such as "believes", "expects", "plans", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "forecasts", "projects", "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will", or similar expressions.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2992469/Orvana_Minerals_Corp__ORVANA_ANNOUNCES_ATTENDANCE_AT_THE_MINING.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/orvana-announces-attendance-at-the-mining-investment-event-in-quebec-city-canada-302787558.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

Doch genau hier entsteht eine seltene Chance. Denn während die Bewertungen im Halbleitersektor inzwischen auf ambitionierten Niveaus liegen, ist der Bewertungsabschlag bei Software-Titeln so hoch wie seit Jahren nicht mehr. Gleichzeitig liefern viele Unternehmen weiterhin starke Wachstumszahlen und integrieren KI erfolgreich in ihre Geschäftsmodelle. Die Diskrepanz zwischen Kursentwicklung und operativer Stärke könnte sich schon bald auflösen.

Für Anleger bedeutet das: antizyklisch denken und gezielt zugreifen, bevor der Markt dreht. Denn erste technische Signale deuten darauf hin, dass sich die Trendwende bereits anbahnt.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Software-Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich positioniert sind – mit starker Marktstellung, attraktiver Bewertung und hohem Aufholpotenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Software-Rebound Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.