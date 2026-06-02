Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - June 2, 2026) - Alithya Group inc. (TSX: ALYA) ("Alithya") will report on Thursday, June 11, 2026, the financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2026.
Alithya will host a conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period for the financial community at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern time). Financial statements, MD&A, press release, and presentation will be posted on the Investors page of Alithya's website.
|Conference call
|Date:
|Thursday, June 11, 2026
|Time:
|9:00 a.m. (Eastern time)
|Dial-in number:
|+1 438-803-5592
Conference call ID: 995541653 #
|Live webcast:
|Access the live webcast here
Conference replay
A replay of the conference call will be made available on Alithya's website until June 18, 2026.
About Alithya
We are trusted advisors who provide AI-centric strategic consulting and digital transformation services. We help solve business challenges that enable our clients to unlock new opportunities, modernize processes, and gain efficiencies. We leverage a world-class team of passionate industry experts, AI-based IP solutions, the latest digital technologies, a solid understanding of mission critical business applications and a partner ecosystem to accelerate results. We've built a foundation of success that includes a specialized global delivery network to provide end-to-end solutions.
We strive to make a difference. We are Alithya.
For more information
Media contact
media@alithya.com
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/299631
Source: Alithya Group Inc.