Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - June 2, 2026) - Alithya Group inc. (TSX: ALYA) ("Alithya") will report on Thursday, June 11, 2026, the financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2026.

Alithya will host a conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period for the financial community at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern time). Financial statements, MD&A, press release, and presentation will be posted on the Investors page of Alithya's website.

Conference call Date: Thursday, June 11, 2026 Time: 9:00 a.m. (Eastern time) Dial-in number: +1 438-803-5592

Conference call ID: 995541653 # Live webcast: Access the live webcast here

Conference replay

A replay of the conference call will be made available on Alithya's website until June 18, 2026.

About Alithya

We are trusted advisors who provide AI-centric strategic consulting and digital transformation services. We help solve business challenges that enable our clients to unlock new opportunities, modernize processes, and gain efficiencies. We leverage a world-class team of passionate industry experts, AI-based IP solutions, the latest digital technologies, a solid understanding of mission critical business applications and a partner ecosystem to accelerate results. We've built a foundation of success that includes a specialized global delivery network to provide end-to-end solutions.

We strive to make a difference. We are Alithya.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/299631

Source: Alithya Group Inc.