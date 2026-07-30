Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - July 30, 2026) - Alithya Group inc. (TSX: ALYA) ("Alithya") will report on August 13, 2026, its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2027 ended June 30, 2026.
Alithya will host a conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period for the financial community at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern time). Financial statements, MD&A, press release, and presentation will be posted on the Investors page of Alithya's website.
|Conference call
|Date:
|Thursday, August 13, 2026
|Time:
|9:00 a.m. (Eastern time)
|Dial-in number:
|+1 438-803-5592
Conference call ID: 317370354#
|Live webcast:
|Access the live webcast here
Conference replay
A replay of the conference call will be made available on Alithya's website until August 20, 2026.
About Alithya
We are trusted advisors who provide AI-centric strategic consulting and digital transformation services. We help solve business challenges that enable our clients to unlock new opportunities, modernize processes, and gain efficiencies. We leverage a world-class team of passionate industry experts, AI-based IP solutions, the latest digital technologies, a solid understanding of mission critical business applications and a partner ecosystem to accelerate results. We've built a foundation of success that includes a specialized global delivery network to provide end-to-end solutions.
We strive to make a difference. We are Alithya.
For more information
Media contact
media@alithya.com
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/307184
Source: Alithya Group Inc.