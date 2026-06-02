Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 2, 2026) - Argo Graphene Solutions Corp. (CSE: ARGO) (OTCQB: ARLSF) (FSE: 94Y) ("Argo" or the "Company"), a leader in innovative graphene-based technologies, is pleased to announce that, as a result of strong investor demand, the Company has increased the size of its previously announced non-brokered private placement offering to up to 1,154,546 units (the "Units") at a price of CDN$0.55 cents per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of up to CDN$635,000 (the "Offering"), which includes the exercise of the previously announced over-allotment option.

Each Unit will comprise one common share in the capital of the Company and one transferable share purchase warrant. Each warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional common share in the capital of the Company at $0.70 per share for a period of 24 months following the closing of the Offering. In connection with the Offering, the Company may pay finders' fees subject to regulatory and exchange approval.

The Company plans to use the proceeds of the Offering for general working capital purposes and to continue its research and development of its graphene products.

All securities to be issued under the Offering will be subject to a four-month hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

About Argo Graphene Solutions Corp.

Argo Graphene Solutions Corp. is a Canadian advanced materials company focused on the development and commercialization of graphene-enhanced technologies and products for applications in construction, infrastructure, agriculture, and industrial manufacturing. Argo is advancing graphene solutions designed to improve material performance characteristics including strength, durability, conductivity, and water resistance across a range of industrial and commercial applications.

Argo's strategic focus includes graphene-enhanced concrete and cement technologies, infrastructure materials, agricultural applications, and next-generation industrial products. Through ongoing research, development, strategic partnerships, and technology acquisitions, Argo is positioning itself to participate in the rapidly expanding global graphene market and broader advanced materials sector.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for its adequacy or accuracy.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the Company's securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including any of the securities in the United States of America. The Company's securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this press release constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to: statements regarding the completion of the Offering and the use of proceeds of the Offering. Forward-looking statements are based on management's opinions and estimates as of the date of this release and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially. These factors include, but are not limited to, the receipt of necessary regulatory approvals. Argo undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/299765

Source: Argo Graphene Solutions Corp.