Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 17, 2026) - Argo Graphene Solutions Corp. (CSE: ARGO) (OTCQB: ARLSF) (FSE: 94Y) ("Argo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Vikas Berry as Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

Dr. Berry succeeds Mr. Sean McAlpine, who has served as Interim Chief Executive Officer since June 2026. Mr. McAlpine remains a Director of the Company and continues to play an important role supporting Argo's strategic growth initiatives.

Dr. Berry's appointment marks a defining milestone in Argo's evolution as the Company aims to advance from technology acquisition to commercialization. As the inventor of the proprietary STREAM graphene production platform, he is uniquely qualified to lead Argo as it works towards executing its strategy to commercialize the technology under the Company's previously announced exclusive worldwide licence agreement, which includes a pathway to full ownership of the STREAM technology and related intellectual property upon satisfaction of the agreed consideration provisions.

Leadership Transition

Following a review of potential executive candidates, the Board concluded that the individual best positioned to lead Argo's next phase of growth was the inventor of the Company's licensed STREAM technology. Sean McAlpine, who has served as Interim Chief Executive Officer since the closing of the Company's previously announced exclusive worldwide license agreement with Grapherry, Inc. continues to serve as a Director of the Company.

Sean McAlpine states, "Dr. Berry combines world-class scientific expertise with a deep understanding of commercial product development and industrial manufacturing. His decision to lead Argo demonstrates his belief in both the STREAM technology and our vision of building a leading graphene commercialization company. We are delighted to welcome Vikas as our Chief Executive Officer."

A Visionary Leader for Graphene Commercialization

Dr. Vikas Berry is an internationally recognized graphene scientist, inventor, entrepreneur, and founder of Grapherry, Inc., where he developed the proprietary STREAM graphene production platform. Over the past two decades, his work has focused on solving one of the graphene industry's greatest challenges, developing scalable, cost-effective manufacturing technologies designed to advance graphene from scientific research into real-world industrial applications.

Dr. Berry is committed to progressing the STREAM platform towards commercialization and executing a vision of building a vertically integrated graphene production and commercialization company serving multiple global industries.

Dr. Vikas Berry states, "I am honoured and humbled to be entrusted with leading Argo during such an exciting period in the Company's evolution. The opportunity to lead the commercialization of the STREAM technology and translate years of research into real-world industrial applications alongside the talented team at Argo made the decision to accept this position an easy one. Together, we are aiming to build a vertically integrated graphene company focused on delivering scalable solutions across multiple high-growth industries, including energy storage, semiconductors, artificial intelligence infrastructure, construction, agriculture, and advanced manufacturing. I look forward to working with our Board, our employees, our partners, and our shareholders as we work to establish Argo as a leading graphene manufacturing and commercialization company."

Advancing Argo's Commercialization Strategy

The successful cement testing recently announced by the Company represents an important early validation of the proprietary STREAM graphene production platform, demonstrating its ability to deliver measurable performance improvements in commercially relevant applications.

While construction materials represent one of several significant commercialization opportunities, Argo's strategy extends well beyond a single industry. The Company is actively evaluating and advancing graphene-enabled technologies across multiple high-growth markets, including energy storage, advanced battery technologies, artificial intelligence infrastructure, data centres, semiconductors, advanced electronics, agriculture, coatings, composites, and industrial manufacturing.

Global demand for next-generation materials continues to accelerate as industries seek lighter, stronger, more conductive, and more sustainable solutions. Management believes graphene has the potential to become an enabling material across many of these markets, and that the proprietary STREAM platform provides the technological foundation to support scalable commercial production.

As the Company continues to expand its research, product development, strategic partnerships, and commercial validation programs, Argo's objective remains clear: to become a leading North American graphene producer and commercialization company serving multiple industrial sectors through a diversified portfolio of graphene-enabled solutions.

About Argo Graphene Solutions Corp.

Argo Graphene Solutions Corp. is a Canadian advanced materials company focused on the development and commercialization of graphene-enhanced technologies and products for applications in construction, infrastructure, agriculture, and industrial manufacturing. The Company is advancing graphene solutions designed to improve material performance characteristics including strength, durability, conductivity, and water resistance across a range of industrial and commercial applications.

Argo's strategic focus includes graphene-enhanced concrete and cement technologies, infrastructure materials, agricultural applications, and next-generation industrial products. Through ongoing research, development, strategic partnerships, and technology acquisitions, Argo is positioning itself to participate in the rapidly expanding global graphene market and broader advanced materials sector.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the Company's securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including any of the securities in the United States of America. The Company's securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to: statements regarding the Company's commercialization strategy for the STREAM graphene production platform; the anticipated development, commercialization and market adoption of the STREAM technology and graphene-enabled products; the Company's plans to expand its research, product development, commercial validation activities and strategic partnerships; the potential applications of the Company's technology across construction materials, energy storage, batteries, artificial intelligence infrastructure, data centres, semiconductors, advanced electronics, agriculture, coatings, composites and industrial manufacturing; the Company's objective of becoming a leading North American graphene producer and commercialization company; the anticipated benefits of Dr. Berry's appointment as Chief Executive Officer; and the Company's business plans, growth strategy and future objectives. Forward-looking information is based on assumptions considered reasonable by management as of the date of this news release, including that the Company will be successful in advancing the commercialization of the STREAM technology, that strategic partnerships and commercial opportunities will continue to develop, that market demand for graphene-enabled products will continue to grow, that the Company's technology will perform as expected in commercial applications, and that the Company will have access to the financial, technical and human resources necessary to execute its business strategy. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including risks relating to the commercialization of new technologies, product development and market acceptance, the ability to establish and maintain strategic partnerships, manufacturing and operational risks, financing risks, competition, changes in market demand, regulatory developments, and general economic, market and business conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking information speaks only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise such information except as required by applicable securities laws.

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Source: Argo Graphene Solutions Corp.