Remergify, Inc.: Ready Set Fund Grow Launches "The Fish Bowl" Initiative: Partnering With Remergify to Structure an Opportunity Zone Fund for Sovereign AI Microdatacenters

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 2, 2026 / As global tech giants scramble to raise unprecedented capital for artificial intelligence expansion, Ready Set Fund Grow, an emerging infrastructure and economic development startup, today announced a groundbreaking approach to financing local technological infrastructure. In coordination with Remergify, a premier asset development and communications agency, the startup is launching "The Fish Bowl" initiative under the "Bridge 2 Connectivity" project, utilizing a structured Opportunity Zone Fund to raise capital, maximize investor alignment, and catalyze deep economic investment within developing urban communities.

The urgency for infrastructure funding has reached a boiling point. Alphabet recently announced a massive $80 billion stock sale alongside a $10 billion investment from Berkshire Hathaway just to keep up with enterprise AI demand. While tech titans pour billions into centralized infrastructure, Ready Set Fund Grow is capitalizing on specialized federal tax incentives to redirect private wealth straight into local municipalities, turning designated Opportunity Zones into hyper-efficient hubs for sovereign AI compute. Remergify will spearhead the global media relations, positioning, and strategic communications campaign to bring this historic deployment model to market.

Structuring Capital Through Opportunity Zone Incentives

By wrapping "The Fish Bowl" deployment model into an Opportunity Zone Fund framework, Ready Set Fund Grow connects high-net-worth investors and institutional capital seeking tax optimization directly with critical municipal projects. Capital for this initiative is being structured through an Opportunity Zone Fund to maximize investor alignment. This tax-advantaged equity structure allows investors to defer and reduce capital gains while fueling long-term, double-bottom-line projects that materially upgrade a city's underlying infrastructure.

"We are capitalizing on Opportunity Zone incentives to drive our funding round and catalyze local investment," said Alfred Leroy Farrington II, Vice President of Business Development & Community Outreach for ReadySetFundGrow. "Bridge 2 Connectivity makes every city a node on a sovereign AI grid-owned, operated, and optimized for the residents it serves. Partnering with Remergify ensures our message of technological sovereignty reaches the visionary investors and forward-thinking municipal leaders ready to build this infrastructure."

Transforming Municipal Operations with "The Fish Bowl"

"The Fish Bowl" microdatacenter completely bypasses the need for massive data center facilities and complex, expensive hot/cold aisle containment. Instead, it utilizes self-contained, liquid-cooled, high-density cabinets equipped with an intensive processing footprint. Deployed locally within city-owned infrastructure, these compact edge nodes process heavy, real-time data within city borders, enabling:

Sovereign Municipal LLMs: Powering secure, localized Large Language Models to automate administrative workflows and accelerate public permit reviews while protecting absolute citizen data privacy.

A New Blueprint for Sustainable Urban Investment

The Bridge 2 Connectivity project fundamentally redefines the relationship between technology, finance, and community development. Rather than burdening municipal general funds or relying on traditional debt, Ready Set Fund Grow structures public-private partnerships (P3) fueled by Opportunity Zone equity. This model aligns perfectly with existing city modernizations, giving municipalities immediate access to world-class computing while offering investors a historic, tax-incentivized stake in the digital fabric of tomorrow's cities.

About Ready Set Fund Grow

Ready Set Fund Grow is a pioneering infrastructure and economic development startup dedicated to transforming modern urban landscapes. By fusing high-density, liquid-cooled AI technical architectures with innovative Opportunity Zone financing and public-private partnerships, Ready Set Fund Grow empowers local governments to achieve technological sovereignty, revitalize local infrastructure, and foster sustainable, high-impact economic development for the next generation.

About Remergify

Remergify is a leading asset development, strategic communications and media relations agency specializing in high-growth startups, technological infrastructure, and public-private initiatives. By crafting powerful narratives and managing high-impact press campaigns, Remergify connects transformative brands with institutional investors, municipal partners, and global audiences to accelerate market adoption and drive meaningful public visibility.

Media Contact:

Stuart Fine

Remergify, on behalf of Ready Set Fund Grow

stuart@remergify.com

stuart@readysetfundgrow.com

SOURCE: Remergify, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/ready-set-fund-grow-launches-%22the-fish-bowl%22-initiative-partnering-with-remerg-1172769