For the fourth consecutive year, Sigma is recognized for helping joint customers turn trusted analysis into instant action

Sigma today announced at Snowflake's annual user conference, Snowflake Summit 2026, that it has been named the 2026 Business Intelligence Snowflake Product Partner of the Year and the 2026 EMEA Snowflake Product Growth Partner of the Year award recipient by Snowflake, the AI Data Cloud company. This marks the fourth consecutive year Sigma has been recognized as Snowflake's top Business Intelligence partner and the first year the leader in AI applications for business has been named the EMEA Product Growth Partner of the Year. Sigma was also recognized for the Snowflake CoCo Adoption Award for leading adoption and delivering transformative results for customers via Snowflake's coding agent and control plane for builders.

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Sigma Named the 2026 Business Intelligence Snowflake Product Partner of the Year

The triple recognition reflects Sigma's accelerating momentum with Snowflake customers worldwide, and the role Sigma plays as the agentic execution layer, AI applications platform, and spreadsheet UI on top of the Snowflake AI Data Cloud. Every query, AI action, and writeback runs with full support for Snowflake's role-based access control-extending Snowflake's built-in governance, performance, and economics to every business user.

"Enterprises want to put AI in front of their business without giving up the governance and lineage they've built around their data. Being recognized for the fourth year running, and now across EMEA, and for our work in spearheading adoption of Snowflake CoCo, validates that Sigma plays a critical role as a runtime layer for AI analytics, app building, and agent management," said Mike Palmer, Sigma CEO.

"Sigma differentiates itself among our partners by treating Snowflake as the system of record at every layer generating SQL directly on Snowflake, orchestrating Cortex Agents, and inheriting our governance model end-to-end so customers can adopt AI without introducing additional security or data-movement risk," said Amy Kodl, SVP, Worldwide Alliances Channels.

A Year of Delivery for Joint Sigma and Snowflake Customers

In the past year, Sigma delivered industry-leading capabilities for joint Sigma and Snowflake customers, including:

Sigma Skills for Snowflake CoCo enabling data engineers to build, manage, and validate their full Sigma workflow while leveraging their Snowflake environment

Sigma Assistant support for data model relationships and Snowflake semantic views, enabling context-aware responses that can join related tables for higher-quality answers

Integration between Sigma and Snowflake Cortex Agents, helping teams deploy customized data applications to govern and transform operational workflows and business processes

Python support in Sigma for Snowflake customers, bringing notebook-style workflows into Sigma to elevate advanced analysis and reduce friction between business analytics and data science

Sigma is a Heli-Ski Partner for Snowflake Summit 2026, June 1-4 in San Francisco, and will be exhibiting at Booths #2110 and #1412 for daily demos, hands-on training, and customer-led theater sessions.

Sigma will also host several featured sessions at the event, including two sessions led by CEO Mike Palmer on how AI agents help teams analyze data, automate workflows, and act on trusted Snowflake data: "The CEO's Case for Snowflake-Native AI Apps" and "The SaaSpocalypse: Why Sigma and Snowflake Win the Next Decade." Blackstone, the world's largest alternative asset manager and a Sigma customer, will share how they built governed, Snowflake-native analytics and writeback applications at scale-and how they're now piloting new capabilities to embed data into finance workflows and power the next generation of intelligent applications.

Other customers, such as National Oilwell Varco (NOV) and SPS Commerce, will also lead educational sessions on how they are leveraging Sigma's expanding AI capabilities to build custom AI Apps and workflows. Love's Travel Stops will also join Sigma on stage to share their current Sigma and Snowflake use case.

To learn more about how Sigma unites teams, data, and work for instant insights and innovation, visit: https://www.sigmacomputing.com.

About Sigma

Sigma is the runtime layer for analytics, apps, and agents on live data. Business and technical teams use Sigma to explore data, build apps, and automate workflows without moving data or breaking governance. A spreadsheet interface, MCP, and native AI sit in one governed workspace connected to the cloud data warehouse. More than 2,000 customers run on Sigma, including AMD, Duolingo, Colgate-Palmolive, and JPMorgan Chase. Visit sigmacomputing.com.

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