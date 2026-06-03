Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 3, 2026) - Herbal Dispatch Inc. (CSE: HERB) (OTCQB: LUFFF) (FSE: HA9) ("Herbal Dispatch" or the "Company"), a leading cannabis e-commerce and distribution platform, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jason Spatafora as a strategic advisor to the Company.

The appointment comes as Herbal Dispatch continues its transformation into a scalable, technology-enabled cannabis distribution platform. The Company's proprietary technology infrastructure serves as the foundation for growth across its insured medical sales, international cannabis export operations and portfolio of house brands, creating operational leverage and enabling expansion across multiple markets and distribution channels.

Mr. Spatafora, widely known within the cannabis investment community, is the Founder and Partner of Jefferson Equity Derivatives & Intelligence LLC ("JEDI LLC") and brings extensive experience in cannabis sector analysis, capital markets, corporate strategy, and public company advisory services. Mr. Spatafora has advised numerous public companies and has become a well-known voice within the North American cannabis investment community.

In his role as strategic advisor, Mr. Spatafora will advise the Company on capital markets strategy, corporate positioning, strategic transactions, international partnership opportunities, and long-term value creation initiatives.

Herbal Dispatch has recently undertaken a strategic evolution of its business, increasing its focus on higher-value and more scalable growth channels. The Company has continued expanding its veteran-focused medical cannabis platform, where direct-to-consumer medical revenue increased year-over-year, while also advancing its international export business and growing portfolio of proprietary brands.

Philip Campbell, Chief Executive Officer of Herbal Dispatch, commented:

"Mr. Spatafora brings a unique combination of capital markets expertise, industry knowledge, and strategic transaction experience. As we continue executing our growth strategy, we believe Jason's deep understanding of the cannabis sector and capital markets will provide valuable insight as we pursue new commercial opportunities, strategic partnerships, and initiatives to enhance shareholder value."

"Herbal Dispatch is entering an exciting phase of growth. We are seeing increasing traction across our veteran channel, expanding international exports and growing adoption of our house brands. Mr. Spatafora's experience and network will strengthen our ability to execute on our growth strategy, pursue strategic opportunities, and create long-term shareholder value."

Pursuant to the consulting agreement, and subject to Canadian Securities Exchange acceptance, the Company intends to grant JEDI LLC 500,000 stock options exercisable at the market price on the date of grant. The options will vest immediately, have a term of four years, and be governed by the Company's equity incentive plan and applicable securities laws. The grant remains subject to Canadian Securities Exchange acceptance.

ABOUT HERBAL DISPATCH INC.

Herbal Dispatch Inc. is a leading operator of cannabis e-commerce platforms in Canada, delivering quality medical and recreational products to discerning consumers at competitive prices. Its flagship marketplace has earned trust as a premier destination for exclusive access to small-batch craft cannabis and a wide selection of curated cannabis products. The Company is also actively expanding through exports to international markets, positioning it for sustained growth and new revenue opportunities. The Company's common shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "HERB".

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements in this news release, including statements or information containing terminology such as "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "expect", "estimate", "may", "could", "will", and similar expressions constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events, or developments that the Company or a third party expect or anticipate will or may occur in the future, including the Company's future growth, results of operations, performance, and business prospects and opportunities are forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to the Company. These statements require the Company to make assumptions it believes are reasonable and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties.

Actual results and developments may differ materially from the anticipated results and developments discussed in the forward-looking statements as certain of these risks and uncertainties are beyond the Company's control. These risk factors are interdependent and the impact of any one risk or uncertainty on a particular forward-looking statement is not determinable. Consequently, all of the forward-looking statements made in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements and other cautionary statements or factors contained herein, and there can be no assurance that the actual results or developments will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected effects on the Company. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by applicable securities legislation, the Company assumes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent information, events, or circumstances.

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE (THE "CSE") HAS NEITHER APPROVED NOR DISAPPROVED THE CONTENTS OF THIS NEWS RELEASE. NEITHER THE CSE NOR ITS MARKET REGULATOR (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE CSE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.NEITHER THE CSE NOR ITS MARKET REGULATOR (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE CSE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

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Source: Herbal Dispatch Inc.