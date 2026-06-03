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WKN: A42CFS | ISIN: SE0028900134 | Ticker-Symbol: NI80
München
03.06.26 | 08:03
1,380 Euro
-8,97 % -0,136
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NOBIA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NOBIA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,3711,38011:35
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.06.2026 09:30 Uhr
110 Leser
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Nobia AB: Nobia appoints Jesper Gylling Olsen as CEO

The Board of Directors of Nobia AB (publ) has appointed Jesper Gylling Olsen as the new President and CEO of Nobia, effective 3 June 2026. Kristoffer Ljungfelt is stepping down from the role of CEO by mutual agreement.

Jesper Gylling Olsen is currently Executive Vice President at Nobia for HTH and has been employed by Nobia since 2019. Jesper Gylling Olsen succeeds Kristoffer Ljungfelt, who assumed the role of CEO having previously served as CFO and subsequently EVP for Nobia's UK region.

"We are happy that Jesper Gylling Olsen has accepted the role of President and CEO of Nobia. Jesper brings impressive experience from the kitchen industry and has, within Nobia, successfully strengthened one of the Group's most significant businesses, delivering strong financial performance and high operational quality. Jesper will play a central role in the continued work to strengthen Nobia's Nordic operations and realise the Company's priorities going forward. We also wish to thank Kristoffer for leading Nobia through a challenging period during which we first divested the UK business, and subsequently completed a new rights issue. Through Kristoffer's efforts, we now have a focused Nordic Nobia ready for its next phase," says Jimmy Renström, Chairman of the Board of Nobia.

"I am proud and pleased that the Board has given me the opportunity to lead Nobia. Today, we have a clearer position in the Nordic kitchen market, with well-established brands and leading market positions. I have had the privilege of working with one of Nobia's strong brands and look forward with confidence and great humility to driving the entire Group's continued focus on profitable growth," says Jesper Gylling Olsen, incoming President and CEO of Nobia.

Jesper Gylling Olsen is Executive Vice President for HTH, one of Nobia's strong brands, where he started working for the second time in 2019. During his time with Nobia, Jesper Gylling Olsen has been Head of International Brands (HTH and unoform), VP Director (HTH Kitchen), and Sales Director (HTH Kitchen). Before this, Jesper Gylling Olsen had more than 20 years' experience from companies in the same market segment, with leading positions at e.g. JKE Design and Multiform/Ballingslöv.

This information is information that Nobia is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person above, at 09:30 CET on 3 June 2026.

For more information:

Jimmy Renström, Chairman of the Board, Nobia

+46 8 440 16 00

Jimmy.renstrom@nordstjernan.se

Nobia develops, manufactures and sells kitchen solutions through a number of strong brands, including HTH, Norema, Sigdal, Invita, Superfront and Marbodal in Scandinavia as well as Novart in Finland. Nobia generates profitability by combining economies of scale with attractive kitchen offerings. The Group has approximately 2,000 employees and net sales of about SEK 5.6 billion. The share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker NOBI. www.nobia.com.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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