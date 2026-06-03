Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 3, 2026) - J2 Metals Inc. (TSXV: JTWO) (FSE: OO10) (the "Company" or "J2") is pleased to report that Mexico Country Manager Carlos Cham and his team have mobilized at Sierra Plata to commence detailed property mapping. Also, the 41 line-kilometre OreVision IP survey at the Miniac Project in the Abitibi is complete and the Company awaits results which will be used for Phase II drill target vectoring.

J2 initiates property-wide geological mapping program.

J2 is pleased to announce the initiation of a comprehensive property-wide geological mapping program at its Sierra Plata silver-gold-antimony project in the Zacualpan-Taxco district of Mexico. The Company has established its operational headquarters in the community of Tetipac to support the ongoing exploration campaign and has expanded its technical team with the addition of two full-time project geologists from Findore SA de CV. The Tetipac compound is ideally suited to support future drilling initiatives given its close proximity to Sierra Plata.

Current activities that are ongoing include detailed GIS compilation, systematic geological and structural mapping, documentation and 3D mapping of historical workings, and vein projection analysis extending from adjacent ground controlled by Grupo Mexico and Impact Silver Corp. (TSXV: IPT). In parallel, the Company has initiated the drill permitting process in preparation for a future maiden drill program targeting priority vein systems identified through ongoing fieldwork.

Abitibi Geophysics completes IP survey at Miniac

In addition, J2 has received and is currently integrating the final OreVision IP geophysical survey results completed by Abitibi Geophysics at the Company's Miniac Project in Quebec. The newly released 41km of line data to 580m depth is being incorporated into the Company's evolving GIS database to refine high-priority drill targets. The OreVision IP survey has identified several prospective chargeability and resistivity anomalies coincident with previously identified EM anomalies by ALS Goldspot, further enhancing the Company's understanding of the mineralized system and supporting the advancement of a Phase II drill program up to 5,000 metres. The program is being led by Geosquad Consultants of Val d'Or Quebec and is proceeding on schedule.

J2's CEO Thomas Lamb commented: "We are at an inflection point for J2. Our field team is now on the ground at our Sierra Plata gold-silver-antimony project in Mexico, and I expect the coming months to be transformative. The project area contains many historical mines and workings dating back 500 years, but it has never been evaluated using modern methods. A great deal of genuinely new information about its geology, vein systems, and drill potential will come to light for the first time.

At Miniac in the Abitibi, the OreVision IP survey is now complete, and we are eagerly awaiting the results. Miniac is a polymetallic VMS system with a significant copper endowment, and we have a particularly keen interest in that context given where the copper price is today.

Both Sierra Plata and Miniac are at genuinely exciting junctures, and we look forward to updating shareholders as results emerge over the coming months.

Meanwhile, the macro backdrop couldn't be more supportive. Silver demand is being driven by structural industrial requirements that show no sign of abating. Copper has seen a remarkable price surge driven by the global electrification buildout and chronic underinvestment in new supply. And antimony has rapidly become one of the most sought-after commodities in the world, driven by its irreplaceable role in defense technologies, flame retardants, and energy storage at a time when supply from traditional sources is increasingly constrained. Sierra Plata and Miniac sit squarely at the intersection of those stories."

About the Sierra Plata Project

The Sierra Plata Project is a 2,203-hectare silver-gold-antimony exploration project situated within Zacualpan, one of the most important historically productive epithermal mining districts in Mexico and includes five past-producing high-grade mines localized along regionally extensive, structurally controlled vein corridors. Recent sampling of waste dumps at Sierra Plata returned grades of up to 3,932 g/t AgEq. Mineralization is hosted in quartz-dominant vein systems containing fine-grained sulphides with associated gold and antimony, reflecting a low to intermediate epithermal system with strong vertical metal zoning. Alteration assemblages, vein textures, and metal associations observed at surface are consistent with upper-level exposure of the epithermal system, with historic mining largely confined to near-surface levels. The Company anticipates identifying a large number of high-priority targets for drill evaluation.

Miniac Property

The Miniac Project consists of 78 mining claims (41 square kilometres) located approximately 35 km north of Amos, Quebec in the Northern Volcanic Zone of the Abitibi Subprovince. The Abitibi is one of the world's most important greenstone lode gold districts but also contains auriferous polymetallic VMS deposits, with significant current and past production of zinc, copper, and silver.

Phase I drilling by J2 in 2020 and historic drilling at Miniac by previous operators has intersected prospective intercepts such as 4.8 g/t gold and 6.9% zinc over 0.3m (Drillhole DV-80), 1.05 g/t Au and 0.16% Zn over 4.65 m (Drillhole 20MDD004), and 0.29 g/t Au, 6.01 g/t Ag and 0.261% Cu over 3.5m (Drillhole Min-83-4). The mineralization occurs in massive to semi-massive sulphide zones of primarily pyrite with lesser amounts of pyrrhotite, sphalerite, and chalcopyrite. Recent high-resolution geophysical surveys have identified 19 high-priority targets along a largely untested 7-kilometre conductive horizon, which will be evaluated in a planned Phase II drill program.

About J2 Metals Inc.

J2 Metals Inc. (TSXV: JTWO) (FSE: OO10) is a multi-commodity explorer advancing silver, gold, and antimony projects with historical production or significant drill results across established mining jurisdictions in Mexico, Québec, and Alaska. At Sierra Plata in Zacualpan, Mexico, one of the most historically productive epithermal districts in the country, recent waste dump sampling has returned grades of up to 3,932 g/t AgEq across five past-producing silver-gold mines. Active geological mapping and drill permitting are underway. At the Miniac Project in Québec's Abitibi Greenstone Belt, a newly completed 41-kilometre OreVision IP survey has identified prospective chargeability and resistivity anomalies coincident with previously identified EM targets, supporting a planned Phase II drill program of up to 5,000 metres across a largely untested 7-kilometre conductive horizon.

At the Napoleon Project in the Fortymile district of Alaska, a prolific placer camp with up to one million ounces of historical gold production, rock-chip samples have returned up to 596 g/t gold, with historical drilling by Teck and Kennecott reporting intercepts of 8.9 g/t gold over 3 metres and 0.9 g/t gold over 79 metres.

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Graham Giles, P.Geo., a Technical Advisor to J2 Metals Inc., who is a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the Company's property. This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's exploration plans, potential drill targets, anticipated exploration results, and the timing and success of future exploration programs. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of material assumptions, including, but not limited to, assumptions that required permits and regulatory approvals will be obtained on anticipated timelines, that the Company will have sufficient financing to fund its planned exploration programs, that exploration and survey results will support continued advancement of the projects, that contractors and personnel will remain available, and that commodity prices and general market and economic conditions will remain consistent with management's expectations. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, geological risk, exploration risk, fluctuations in commodity prices, operational risks, regulatory approvals, and general market and economic conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities laws.

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Source: J2 Metals Inc.