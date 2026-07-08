Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 8, 2026) - J2 Metals Inc. (TSXV: JTWO) (OTCQB: JTWOF) (FSE: OO10) ("J2" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that crews have been mobilized to complete a high-resolution unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) drone magnetometer geophysical survey across its Sierra Plata silver-gold-antimony project in the Zacualpan-Taxco district of Guerrero State, Mexico. The airborne magnetic survey will be carried out by JM Geoconsultores of Querétaro, Mexico, and represents the Company's first geophysical program at Sierra Plata.

Survey Design and Scope

The high-resolution Total Magnetic Intensity (TMI) survey will cover approximately 1,885 hectares of the Sierra Plata Project area for a total of 562 line-kilometres, including tie lines. The program has been designed to international airborne magnetic survey standards, with the following key parameters:

Survey coverage: approximately 1,885 hectares

Total survey distance: 562 line-kilometres (including tie lines)

Line spacing: 50 metres

Tie-line spacing: 500 metres

Flight altitude: 50 metres above ground level

Data acquisition will be performed with a high-resolution UAV-mounted magnetometer flown on a DJI Matrice platform, with data processed and interpreted in Geosoft Oasis Montaj. Deliverables will include a TMI anomaly map together with a suite of filtered products - Reduction to the Pole (RTP), Analytic Signal, and First Vertical Derivative.

JM Geoconsultores will officially commence field activities July 8, 2026, beginning with an initial reconnaissance of the survey area to verify access, assess site conditions, and finalize the operational plan before data acquisition begins.

Building Toward Drill Targets

The magnetic survey results are intended to be the first step in creating a three-dimensional structural model of the Sierra Plata Project, tied in with the Company's ongoing ground geological and structural mapping. Integrating the airborne geophysical data together with surface mapping is expected to help generate epithermal structural targets to guide an eventual drill program on the property.

Once the survey deliverables are received, J2 plans to engage an independent geophysical consultant to complete a 3D inversion of the magnetic data and to construct a structural model of the project. The Company believes this integrated, modern geophysical and geological approach will substantially improve targeting across the structurally controlled vein corridors that characterize Sierra Plata.

Sierra Plata Exploration Update

Field activities at Sierra Plata are advancing on multiple fronts. The Company's technical team, led by Mexico Country Manager Carlos Cham, continues systematic geological and structural mapping, prospecting, and rock sampling across the western portion of the property, along with the location and documentation of historical mine workings and vein structures. Rock samples have been collected from surface and historical workings and submitted for assay, with results being compiled into the Company's project database as they are received. In parallel, the drill permitting process remains ongoing in preparation for a future maiden drill program. Further results and interpretation will be released as the work progresses.

Management Commentary

J2's CEO Thomas Lamb commented: "Mobilizing this drone magnetometer survey is an important next step at Sierra Plata. For the first time, we will have modern, high-resolution geophysical coverage across the project that we can integrate with our ground mapping to build a true three-dimensional picture of the structures that host mineralization. That structural framework is exactly what we need to focus our targeting and move the project toward drilling. We look forward to updating shareholders as the survey is completed and the interpretation advances."





Figure 1. Sierra Plata Project claim boundaries and UAV drone magnetometer survey coverage (yellow hatching), showing regional veins, interpreted faults, spectral alteration anomalies, and past-producing mines.

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Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Graham Giles, P.Geo., a Technical Advisor to J2, who is a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About the Sierra Plata Project

The Sierra Plata Project is a 2,203-hectare silver-gold-antimony exploration project situated within Zacualpan, one of the most important historically productive epithermal mining districts in Mexico and includes five past-producing high-grade mines localized along regionally extensive, structurally controlled vein corridors. Recent sampling of waste dumps at Sierra Plata returned grades of up to 3,932 g/t AgEq. Mineralization is hosted in quartz-dominant vein systems containing fine-grained sulphides with associated gold and antimony, reflecting a low to intermediate epithermal system with strong vertical metal zoning. Alteration assemblages, vein textures, and metal associations observed at surface are consistent with upper-level exposure of the epithermal system, with historic mining largely confined to near-surface levels. The Company anticipates identifying a large number of high-priority targets for drill evaluation.

About J2 Metals Inc.

J2 Metals Inc. (TSXV: JTWO) (OTCQB: JTWOF) (FSE: OO10) is a multi-commodity explorer advancing silver, gold, and antimony projects with historical production or significant drill results across established mining jurisdictions in Mexico, Québec, and Alaska. At Sierra Plata in Zacualpan, Mexico, one of the most historically productive epithermal districts in the country, recent waste dump sampling has returned grades of up to 3,932 g/t AgEq across five past-producing silver-gold mines. Active geological mapping and drill permitting are underway. At the Miniac Project in Québec's Abitibi Greenstone Belt, a newly completed 41-kilometre OreVision IP survey has identified prospective chargeability and resistivity anomalies coincident with previously identified EM targets, supporting a planned Phase II drill program of up to 5,000 metres across a largely untested 7-kilometre conductive horizon.

At the Napoleon Project in the Fortymile district of Alaska, a prolific placer camp with up to one million ounces of historical gold production, rock-chip samples have returned up to 596 g/t gold, with historical drilling by Teck and Kennecott reporting intercepts of 8.9 g/t gold over 3 metres and 0.9 g/t gold over 79 metres.

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the Company's property. This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's exploration plans, potential drill targets, anticipated exploration results, and the timing and success of future exploration programs. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of material assumptions, including, but not limited to, assumptions that required permits and regulatory approvals will be obtained on anticipated timelines, that the Company will have sufficient financing to fund its planned exploration programs, that exploration and survey results will support continued advancement of the projects, that contractors and personnel will remain available, and that commodity prices and general market and economic conditions will remain consistent with management's expectations. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, geological risk, exploration risk, fluctuations in commodity prices, operational risks, regulatory approvals, and general market and economic conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities laws.

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Source: J2 Metals Inc.