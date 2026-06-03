Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 3, 2026) - F3 Uranium Corp (TSXV: FUU) (OTCQB: FUUFF) ("F3" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of a DIAS32 IP and resistivity geophysical survey at its 100% owned Broach Lake Property, where F3 intersected high-grade uranium mineralization at the Tetra Zone (see news release July 7, 2025). This survey is designed as an initial characterization survey directly over the Tetra Zone and consists of three lines, aiming to image chargeability and resistivity distributions related to the Tetra structure in 3D. The purpose of the survey is to generate drill targets along the Tetra Zone system by imaging the resistivity contrast associated with the mineralized structure.

This work stands to advance the next phase of drilling near F3's newest high-grade uranium discovery and, more importantly, to guide step-out drilling along strike from the Tetra Zone, positioning the Company to expand the footprint of the Tetra mineralized system. The survey is underway and is expected to take approximately 30 days to complete.

Drill core physical properties investigations conducted at the University of Saskatchewan identified measurable resistivity contrasts through the structure hosting the Tetra Zone, with the structure showing lower resistivity than the surrounding host rocks. This IP survey aims to identify this contrast from surface, which will then be integrated with the conductive responses from previous ground EM surveys performed over the area.

The Tetra Zone has an unusual geophysical signature: it lacks the conductive minerals (graphite and sulphides) commonly associated with uraniferous structures, and the area is overlain by highly conductive Cretaceous mudstone that introduces significant noise. This resistivity survey is intended to help generate drill targets along the Tetra Zone system despite those challenges. Upon successful completion and interpretation, F3 intends to expand the survey coverage along strike in both directions.

Sam Hartmann, Vice President Exploration, commented:

"The Tetra Zone discovery has been game changing. It marked the first uranium discovery within the Clearwater Domain, a geological domain characterized by an extremely high magnetic profile and historically weak conductor responses. As a result, there has been very little historic exploration; F3 was the first mover in adopting and implementing new deposit theories that translated into discovery during our first exploration drill program.

"Many uranium discoveries in the basin are considered 'blind' and rely heavily on geophysics, given the general lack of outcrop within the Athabasca Basin and the heavy Quaternary cover, particularly on the west side and in the Patterson Lake area. The Tetra Zone is even more difficult due to the very weak geophysical property contrast associated with the mineralized structure.

"What we do know is that we are on a potentially large system characterized by significant hydrothermal alteration, with the Tetra Zone mineralization at its core. Historic drill hole PAT-16-002, located 1.2 km southeast of Tetra, returned a 0.5-metre interval grading 423 ppm U, the highest uranium value recorded in any single exploration core sample from the PLN Project outside of the JR and Tetra Zones (see news release July 21, 2025). This is a trend we are focused on thoroughly understanding, given the significant discovery potential. It's also important to understand the size of the PLN property and the numerous other trends, several of which remain completely untested and a number of which we have been advancing to the drill-ready stage. We look forward to providing a summer exploration update covering the Tetra area and new target areas shortly."





Map 1. Broach Lake - Tetra Zone 3D-DCIP and Resistivity Survey

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8110/299929_028d40a2c4cb0bbc_002full.jpg

About the Patterson Lake North Project:

The Company's 42,961-hectare 100% owned Patterson Lake North Project (PLN) is located just within the south-western edge of the Athabasca Basin in proximity to Paladin's Triple R and NexGen Energy's Arrow high-grade uranium deposits - a region poised to become the next major centre of development for uranium operations in northern Saskatchewan. The PLN Project consists of the 4,074-hectare Patterson Lake North Property hosting the JR Zone uranium discovery approximately 23 km northwest of Paladin's Triple R deposit, the 19,864-hectare Minto Property, and the 19,022-hectare Broach Property hosting the Tetra Zone, located 13 km south of the JR Zone. All three properties comprising the PLN Project are accessed by Provincial Highway 955.

Qualified Person:

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 and approved on behalf of the company by Raymond Ashley, P.Geo., President & COO of F3 Uranium Corp, a Qualified Person. Mr. Ashley has reviewed and approved the data disclosed.

This news release also refers to neighbouring properties in which F3 Uranium has no interest, and the Qualified Person has been unable to verify the information from those properties. Mineralization on those neighbouring properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the PLN Project.

For additional information on the PLN Project, including the current mineral resource estimate for F3 Uranium's JR Zone uranium deposit, please refer to the report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report, Patterson Lake North Project, Northern Saskatchewan, Canada" dated January 20, 2026, available at www.sedarplus.ca.

About F3 Uranium Corp.:

F3 is a uranium exploration company, focusing on the high-grade JR Zone and new Tetra Zone discovery 13 km to the south in the PW area on its Patterson Lake North (PLN) Project in the Western Athabasca Basin. F3 currently has three properties in the Athabasca Basin: Patterson Lake North, Minto, and Broach. The western side of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, is home to some of the world's largest high-grade uranium deposits including Paladin's Triple R project and NexGen's Arrow project.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, including statements regarding the suitability of the Properties for mining exploration, future payments, issuance of shares and work commitment funds, entry into of a definitive option agreement respecting the Properties, are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company based on information currently available to it. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities, which may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

The TSX Venture Exchange and the Canadian Securities Exchange have not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this press release, and do not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

F3 Uranium Corp.

750-1620 Dickson Avenue

Kelowna, BC V1Y 9Y2

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Dev Randhawa"

Dev Randhawa, CEO

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/299929

Source: F3 Uranium Corp.