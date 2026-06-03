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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.06.2026 13:58 Uhr
157 Leser
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Plarium Global Ltd.: RAID: Shadow Legends Launches 'Web of Corruption' Event

Earn Free Legendary Champion through Loyalty Program

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plarium announced today that its globally acclaimed role-playing game (RPG) RAID: Shadow Legends has launched its new "Web of Corruption" event, just in time for summer. The event features six brand new Champions, a new, limited-time Dungeon Boss, Coalition Event, and much more. Fans can discover tons of event-exclusive activities and rewards through August 18, 2026.

The new season kicks off with the return of the limited-time Event Dungeon, where players assemble a team of five Champions to take on the formidable Rhaia the Mourned and earn Silver along with exclusive Gear. Up to and including June 30, players can also claim rewards from a special 25-day login calendar packed with daily bonuses, including Epic and Legendary Gemstones for Relics, Glyphs, a Legendary Relic, and Accessories. The fun continues with the community-driven Coalition Event beginning in early July, inviting players to complete quests and collectively rack up points to unlock exciting rewards including a brand-new Avatar Frame.

"Web of Corruption adds a generous mix of new and fan-favorite activities to give players a lot to enjoy through the summer months," said Nanny Balas, Managing Director at Plarium. "We wanted to create an event that feels rewarding for longtime players and newcomers, with fresh challenges, more Champions to collect, and new lore that keeps adding wrinkles to the already nuanced and expansive realm of Teleria."

Players can obtain the six new Legendary Champions in a variety of ways:

  • Vallaryn the Equalizer: Free via loyalty program by logging in for seven total days from July 2 through August 18th, with additional rewards available through Day 14.
  • Folan Silverhart: Fusion Event happening June 4 to June 17.
  • Haggibah the Nestmaid: Fusion Event happening in July.
  • Rhaia the Mourned, Varkos Headsplitter, and Talenna Soulseer: Can be obtained through Shards, various activities, and summon boosts.

Those who secure all six Champions before the event concludes will obtain additional in-game resources and rewards, including a second Avatar Frame.

RAID: Shadow Legends is available to download on the App Store, Google Play, and Galaxy Store. It is also available on PC through the Microsoft Store, Epic Store, Steam, or the Plarium Play platform.

About Plarium
Plarium (www.plarium.com) is an international gaming company founded in 2009, headquartered in Israel, with over 1,300 employees across Europe. Plarium has built a global footprint for its games and a resilient business based on popular evergreen IPs. Its flagship title, RAID: Shadow Legends, is one of the top-grossing turn-based RPGs on mobile, Mac, and PC. The studio also powers its success with Plarium Play, a direct-to-consumer PC platform, and GoGame, a proprietary marketing platform built into its IT infrastructure. Plarium is part of Modern Times Group, an international mobile-first gaming group that owns and operates successful gaming studios with a diverse portfolio of casual and midcore games.
To learn more about Plarium, follow @PlariumGames on YouTube, @Plarium on Instagram, and Plarium on LinkedIn.



Media Contacts: Ross Blume Fusion PR on behalf of Plarium ross.blume@fusionpr.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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