Sky Gold Corp.: Sky Gold Corp Reports On Gold And Multi-Element Results Indicating Large Polymetallic System With Critical Minerals At Evening Star, Nevada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 3, 2026 / SKY GOLD CORP. ("Sky" or the "Company") (TSX.V:SKYG)(OTC PINK:SRKZF) is pleased to present gold and multi-element assay results from recent rock and vein sampling on its 100%-owned Evening Star Project in Walker Lane Gold Trend, Nevada.

Assay results from surface sampling returned a consistent combination of gold, silver, lead, copper and zinc across multiple prospects on the Property. In addition, surface sampling identified elevated critical minerals of bismuth and gallium associated with the polymetallic mineralization.

Grades returned up to 0.45% Bi and up to 23.6 ppm Ga are spatially associated with high-grade gold-silver and copper veins and fault zones.

Highlights:

Golden Bomber epithermal vein best results: 14.99 g/t Au, 30.65 g/t Ag, 132 ppm Bi, 1.11 % Cu, 2.31 ppm Ga and 0.21 % Pb from trench along strike of the vein. 4.33 g/t Au, 24 g/t Ag, 70 ppm Bi, 0.44 % Cu, 20.8 ppm Ga and 0.37 % Pb from hanging wall granodiorite in contact with the vein.

Fault zones on CRD Hill were sampled, with best results: 2.9 g/t Au, 232 g/t Ag, 2831 ppm Bi, 0.32 % Cu, 223 ppm Pb, 0.16 % Zn and 115 ppm Mo over 3.0-meters wide fault zone. 1.87 g/t Au, 498 g/t Ag, 761 ppm Bi, 0.98 % Cu, 3.77 ppm Ga, 447 ppm Pb, 0.13 % Zn and 525 ppm Mo from a grab sample.

High Life granodiorite surface sampling best results returned 17 to 23 ppm Ga .

Good Hope fault zone best results returned 14.07 g/t Au, 62 g/t Ag, 149 ppm Bi, 2.86 % Cu, 0.9 % Pb and 0.44 % Zn for a fault zone 2.6 meters wide.

The Company cautions that grab samples are selective by nature and are not necessarily representative of the mineralization hosted on the property. These results are used to identify the presence of mineralization and to prioritize future drilling targets.

Figure 1. Plan view map of the Property with assay results from surface rock and vein geochemistry sampling at Golden Bomber, High Life, Gold Bug, Good Hope, CRD Hill, Evening Star and Tower Gold. Base map shows digital elevation.

Mike England, CEO of Sky Gold Corp, comments: "The widespread polymetallic surface grades suggest a shared single hydrothermal source at Evening Star, which is very exciting. In addition, the discovery of elevated bismuth and gallium associated with multiple mineralized targets demonstrates the presence of strategic critical minerals within the Evening Star mineralizing system."

Critical Minerals Potential:

Bismuth grades ranging up to 0.45 % Bi were found associated with gold-silver-copper fault zones, quartz veining, and skarn mineralization on the Property. Bismuth is a critical mineral due to its use in defense technologies.

Consistently elevated gallium grades ranging up to 24 ppm Ga were found in rocks at Golden Bomber, Good Hope, High Life, Gold Bug and CRD Hill. Gallium is used in microchips, semiconductors, smart phones and aerospace solar panels.

The high bismuth and gallium grades suggest potential for producing strategic critical minerals as a by product.

Bismuth:

Up to 4543 ppm Bi was detected, along with 0.93 g/t Au, 62.8 g/t Ag, 0.13% Cu and 0.16% Pb, in a fault zone with chalcedonic quartz veining at Gold Bug. See Table 1.

2831 ppm Bi, with 2.9 g/t Au, 232 g/t Ag, 0.32% Cu and 0.16% Zn is from a channel sample across a 3-meter-wide fault zone and 3491 ppm Bi with 0.41 g/t Au, 22.8 g/t Ag, 8.64% Cu and 0.86% Zn from another fault zone on CRD Hill. See Table 2.

A grade of 1240 ppm Bi returned for quartz vein breccia from the fault zone at Good Hope. See Table 3.

Gallium:

At Golden Bomber, rocks hosting high-grade gold-silver-lead-copper epithermal quartz veining, contain strong gallium grades, ranging from 20 to 23.6 ppm Ga at the contact with the veining. See Table 4.

At Gold Bug North, the rocks hosting a gold-silver-bismuth-copper-lead-bearing fault zone, assayed 18.7 ppm Ga and 23.0 ppm Ga. See Table 1.

Fault Zones at CRD Hill returned consistently high gallium grades, ranging from 16.5 ppm Ga to 23.75 ppm Ga. See Table 2.

Surface sampling of the granodiorite host rocks at High Life returned 17 to 23 ppm Ga. See Table 5.

Granodiorite hosting the historic Evening Star gold mine, returned 2.93 to 5.96 ppm Ga (see Table 6), and Good Hope, a 500-meter long, up to 3-meter-wide fault zone in granodiorite, returned up to 6.84 ppm Ga along with 5.58 g/t Au, 5.1 g/t Ag and 88 ppm Bi. See Table 3.

Table 1. Best grabs and chip samples from Gold Bug gold-copper skarn area.

Sample ID Au_g/t Ag_g/t Bi_ppm Cu_% Ga_ppm Pb_ppm Zn_ppm 1070527 0.28 14 755 1.21 23.01 701 144 1070562 0.93 63 4543 0.13 2.07 1554 11 1070564 0.6 11 38 4.34 18.67 15 1423

Table 2. Best grab and chip samples from CRD Hill fault zones.

Sample ID Au_g/t Ag_g/t Bi_ppm Cu_% Ga_ppm Mo_ppm Pb_ppm Zn_% 1070587 0.13 33 18 9.92 3.05 16 54 0.64 1070588 2.90 232 2831 0.32 1.65 116 223 0.15 1070589 0.16 50 34 3.86 2.07 6 16 1.30 1070592 0.02 3 1 0.38 23.75 4 14 0.03 1070593 0.22 27 3 0.99 22.59 25 16 0.10 1070535 0.03 62 15 1.68 16.52 3 57 0.13 1070595 1.87 498 761 0.98 3.77 525 447 0.13 1070596 0.41 23 3491 8.64 4.48 20 134 0.86

Table 3. Best grab samples from Good Hope, a 500-meter-long fault zone.

Location Sample ID Au_g/t Ag_g/t Bi_ppm Cu_% Ga_ppm Pb_% Zn_ppm North 1070603 14.07 62 149 2.86 1.37 0.90 4383 North 1070606 1.47 9 120 0.09 1.21 0.10 353 Central 1070529 5.58 5 88 0.00 6.84 0.05 46 Central 1070531 11.11 10 109 0.32 4.67 0.50 882 Central 1070538 6.54 3 14 0.00 0.49 0.00 21 South 1070566 9.25 12 691 0.03 1.04 0.16 104 South 1070534 5.02 3 59 0.05 2.87 0.13 21 South 1070567 2.47 16 1275 0.05 0.66 0.17 213 South 1070570 2.43 8 372 0.12 1.02 0.09 75 South 1070571 5.06 13 39 0.00 2.85 0.04 24 South 1070573 2.49 3 21 0.03 4.98 0.04 37

Table 4. Chip samples along strike of quartz veining with hanging wall rocks at Golden Bomber.

Sample ID Au_g/t Ag_g/t Bi_ppm Cu_% Ga_ppm Pb_% Zn_ppm Sample Type 1075460 14.99 31 132 1.11 2.3 0.21 101 Quartz Vein 1075461 12.07 33 150 0.36 1.5 0.36 77 Quartz Vein 1075462 10.35 39 429 0.41 2.5 0.41 99 Quartz Vein 1075463 3.93 13 50 0.54 1.5 0.39 113 Quartz Vein 1075464 4.33 24 70 0.44 20.8 0.37 674 Granodiorite 1075465 0.19 26 6 0.21 23.6 0.18 558 Granodiorite 1075466 0.09 45 4 1.15 22.1 0.60 648 Granodiorite 1075467 0.24 38 5 0.26 22.4 0.27 443 Granodiorite 1075468 0.07 10 5 0.19 19.73 0.03 444 Granodiorite

Table 5. Best grab and chip samples from High Life granodiorite.

SampleID Au_g/t Ag_g/t Bi_ppm Cu_% Ga_ppm Pb_ppm Zn_ppm 1070525 0.03 3 0.42 0.17 22.99 84 161 1070519 0.09 24 105 0.41 17.12 694 167 1070577 0.07 14 16 1.22 6.01 6354 13800 1070580 0.93 41 433 0.02 2.53 635 74

Table 6. Best grab and chip samples from historic Evening Star gold mine fault zones.

SampleID Au_g/t Ag_g/t Bi_ppm Cu_% Ga_ppm Mo_ppm Pb_ppm 1070509 2.57 0 12 0 2.36 70 26 1070514 8.67 20 7 0 2.93 6 20 1070518 0.48 2 12 0 5.96 21 4

The Company cautions that grab samples are selective by nature and are not necessarily representative of the mineralization hosted on the property. Grab samples are from outcrop or sub-cropping bedrock. These results are used to identify the presence of mineralization and to prioritize future drilling targets.

Qualified Person

Danae Voormeij, MSc, PGeo, a Director of Sky Gold Corp. and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, supervised the collection of samples, and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release. Ms. Voormeij is not independent of Sky Gold Corp.

QA/QC and Sample Methodology

The Company submits rock and drill core samples to MSA Labs in Elko, Nevada, for gold analysis by Chrysos PhotonAssay technology. MSA Labs is an ISO/IEC 17025 accredited analytical laboratory. PhotonAssay is a non-destructive analytical method that analyzes approximately 500 grams of material, compared to the 50-gram aliquot typically used for conventional fire assay. The larger sample mass may improve the representativity of gold analyses, particularly in samples affected by coarse gold or nugget effects.

Samples are dried and crushed to P80 passing 2 mm. A 500-gram sub-sample is riffle split for PhotonAssay analysis. An additional 250-gram sub-sample is pulverized to P85 passing 75 microns for ultra-trace 48-element analysis by ICP-MS following a four-acid digestion. Multi-element analyses are performed by MSA Labs in Langley, British Columbia.

The Company's quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) program includes the insertion of certified reference materials, blanks, and field duplicates at a rate of approximately one QA/QC sample per fifteen primary samples. QA/QC samples are inserted into the sample stream by Company geologists in the field.

About Sky Gold Corp.

Sky Gold Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on advancing precious and base metal projects in North America. The Company's flagship Evening Star Property, located in the prolific Walker Lane Gold Trend, hosts multiple high-priority gold and copper targets, including Tower Gold, High Life, CRD Hill, Gold Bug, Golden Bomber, Good Hope and Evening Star. The project site has excellent infrastructure.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Mike England

CEO, PRESIDENT & DIRECTOR

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT

Tel: 1-604-683-3995

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the matters described herein. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance, or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including factors beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

SOURCE: Sky Gold Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/sky-gold-corp-reports-on-gold-and-multi-element-results-indicating-large-polymeta-1172940