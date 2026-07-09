Sky Gold Corp.: Sky Gold Corp Reports on Gold and Multi-Element Results from Drilling at Evening Star, Nevada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / July 9, 2026 / SKY GOLD CORP. ("Sky" or the "Company") (TSX.V:SKYG) (US:SRKZF) is pleased to present gold and multi-element assay results from drill core, rock, vein and soil sampling on its 100%-owned Evening Star Project in Walker Lane Gold Trend, Nevada.

Highlights:

ES-26-01 and ES-26-02 intersected anomalous zones with quartz veining and secondary copper, 17.8m and 13.8m wide, respectively. Surface soil and grab sampling defines a northwest gold trend directly east of ES-26-01.

Grab sampling directly east of Good Hope returned up to 48.56 g/t Au, the highest gold value on the property to date, further expanding on the mineralized footprint.

Soil sampling at Golden Bomber highlights a 300-meter northwest gold-copper-lead-silver trend and surface sampling 14.98 g/t Au and 9.23 g/t Au.

Mike England, CEO of Sky Gold Corp, comments: "These are encouraging results to follow up on which have now led us to a new approach at High Life alongside strong polymetallic gold trends ready for drilling at Good Hope and Golden Bomber."

High Life:

Results from 3D magnetic and IP surveys suggested a porphyry system 1 kilometer in diameter at High Life and two attempts were made to drill test for mineralization. The ground was challenging to drill, core was deeply oxidized, and the water table sits deep, around 120 meters from surface.

ES-26-01 intersected a 17.8-meter wide interval of silicification with iron oxides and minor secondary copper minerals cutting granodiorite rocks from 108.8 to 126.5 meter downhole. The interval carries anomalous gold, up to 44 ppb Au and up to 0.11% Cu. (See Figure 2)

ES-26-02 intersected a 13.8-meter wide zone of anomalous gold, up to 84 ppb Au.

Combined with results from surface soil, subcrop and outcrop geochemical sampling, a northwest gold trend emerged that is 140 meters long (see Figure 1), presenting a new drill target and a new approach to testing the High Life porphyry.

Figure 1. Plan view map showing High Life and Good Hope. Drill holes ES-26-01 and ES-26-02 drill tested the High Life porphyry. Grab and rock chip samples East of the Good Hope gold trend returned 48.56 g/t Au.

Figure 2. Core box photo of High Life ES-26-01 drill core (121.95 to 125 m) with zones of silicification cutting the granodiorite porphyry rocks, containing iron oxides and minor secondary copper. Core blocks are in feet.

Hole-ID Easting Northing Proposed Length in meters End of Hole in meters Azimuth Dip ES-26-01 374960 4260814 500 262.4 330 -75 ES-26-02 374880 4261125 500 192.0 320 -60 ES-26-03 374932 4260530 190 189.7 305 -45 ES-26-04 375085 4260632 120 121.9 280 -50

Table 1. Collar details for the four holes drilled at Evening Star in 2026.

Good Hope

The Good Hope trend is a promising drill target, with almost 500-meter strike length (see Figure 1), the zone of mineralization ranges from 0.9 to 3.1m in width. Recent fieldwork directly east of Good Hope returned a high of 48.56 g/t Au, expanding on the mineralized footprint.

The Company cautions that grab samples are selective by nature and are not necessarily representative of the mineralization hosted on the property. These results are used to identify the presence of mineralization and to prioritize future drilling targets.

CRD Hill

ES-26-03 was drilled into CRD Hill, where multiple manto-like gossans were found on surface. This hole attempted to redrill the historic (1969) Agnerian drill hole. Although the surface of the hole looked promising, it seemed to veer away from the manto trend and did not return anything of interest. Possibly the azimuth of the historic hole did not take into account magnetic declination, which would make a difference of about 5 degrees.

Surface sampling of a manto on the north side of CRD Hill returned 2.26% Cu, 31.5 ppm Ag, 454 ppm Bi, and 2.49% Zn in sample 1070543.

Gold Bug

ES-26-04 was the first ever hole into the Gold Bug mine, where historically (1890-1924) up to 400 ounces of gold plus copper were recovered. A 12-meter wide zone of anomalous gold, silver and copper was intersected in drill core starting at 10.7m down hole, averaging 5 ppm Ag and 0.13% Cu, returning up to 0.219 g/t Au over 1.5 m.

Rock chip and grab sampling in and around the Gold Bug mine returned 5.14 g/t Au, 214 ppm Ag, 1.25% Cu and 4199 ppm Bi in sample 1070710 a quartz breccia from outcrop at the mine entrance, and 5.71 g/t Au, 264 ppm Ag, 3.74% Cu, 0.60% Pb, 3270 ppm Bi in sample 1070557, a 5 cm-quartz vein subcropping 100 meters east of the mine.

Golden Bomber

Results from soil sampling show a 300-meter long gold, copper, lead, silver northwest trend (Walker Lane trend) that correlates well with recent rock sampling results including 14.98 g/t Au and 9.23 g/t Au. Golden Bomber has never been drill tested.

Qualified Person

Danae Voormeij, MSc, PGeo, a Director of Sky Gold Corp. and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, supervised the collection of samples, and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release. Ms. Voormeij is not independent of Sky Gold Corp.

QA/QC and Sample Methodology

The Company submits rock and drill core samples MSA Labs in Elko, Nevada, for gold content by Chrysos PhotonAssay technology. This process is non-destructive and analyzes 500-gram samples, which is more representative than the 50-gram sample required for Fire Assay method and this innovative method catches more gold in the sample, reducing the nugget effect.

Samples are dried and crushed to P80 minus 2mm, and 500 grams is riffle split for PhotonAssay method. Another 250 grams of the crushed material is pulverized to P85 minus 75 microns for ultra-trace 48 elements by ICP-MS following a 4-acid digest.

Every 15 samples, one of each, a duplicate, blank or certified reference standard material, is inserted into the sample stream to check the lab for consistency or potential contamination between samples. All QA/QC samples are inserted in the field by Company geologists.

About Sky Gold Corp.

Sky Gold Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on advancing precious and base metal projects in North America. The Company's flagship Evening Star Property, located in the prolific Walker Lane Gold Trend, hosts multiple high-priority gold and copper targets, including Tower Gold, High Life, CRD Hill, Gold Bug, Golden Bomber, Good Hope and Evening Star. The project site has excellent infrastructure.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Mike England

CEO, PRESIDENT & DIRECTOR

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT

Tel: 1-604-683-3995

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the matters described herein. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance, or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements, including with respect to the identification or acquisition of additional mineral assets. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including factors beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

SOURCE: Sky Gold Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/sky-gold-corp-reports-on-gold-and-multi-element-results-from-drilling-at-evening-1188934