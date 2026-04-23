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WKN: A3D4F1 | ISIN: CA83085J3001 | Ticker-Symbol: QSG
Frankfurt
22.04.26 | 08:00
0,036 Euro
+30,91 % +0,009
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Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
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SKY GOLD CORP Chart 1 Jahr
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0,0310,04822.04.
ACCESS Newswire
23.04.2026 00:38 Uhr
114 Leser
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Sky Gold Corp.: Sky Gold Closes Financing Tranche

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / April 22, 2026 / SKY GOLD CORP. ("Sky" or the "Company") (TSXV:SKYG)(OTC PINK:SRKZF) is pleased to announce that further to its press releases dated April 7, 2026 and April 15th, 2026 the Company has closed a tranche of its non-brokered private placement. The Company issued 18,040,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.05 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $902,000. Each Unit is comprised of one common share ("Share") and one transferable common share purchase warrant of the Company ("Warrant"). Each whole Warrant will entitle the Subscriber to purchase one Warrant Share for a 36-month period after the Closing Date at an exercise price of $0.08 per share. Proceeds raised will be used for advancing the Company's Evening Star project in Nevada as well as for general working capital.

In connection with the closing of the non-brokered private placement, The Company paid total finders' fees of $57,360 cash and 1,127,200 non-transferable finders' warrants. Each finder's Warrant will entitle the finder to purchase one Warrant Share of the Company for a 36-month period after the Closing Date at an exercise price of $0.08 per share.

Shares issued pursuant to the Financing will be subject to a four-month hold period according to applicable securities laws of Canada.

About Sky Gold Corp.

Sky Gold Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on advancing precious and base metal projects in North America. The Company's flagship Evening Star Property, located in the prolific Walker Lane Gold Trend, hosts multiple high-priority gold and copper targets, including Tower Gold, High Life, Gold Bug, CRD Hill and Evening Star. The project site has excellent infrastructure.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Mike England
CEO, PRESIDENT & DIRECTOR

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT
Tel: 1-604-683-3995

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the matters described herein. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance, or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements, including with respect to the identification or acquisition of additional mineral assets. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including factors beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

SOURCE: Sky Gold Corp.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/sky-gold-closes-financing-tranche-1160211

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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