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WKN: A3D4F1 | ISIN: CA83085J3001 | Ticker-Symbol: QSG
Frankfurt
28.05.26 | 08:06
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0,0120,03518:07
ACCESS Newswire
28.05.2026 17:50 Uhr
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Sky Gold Corp.: Sky Gold Completes Drilling Program

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / May 28, 2026 / SKY GOLD CORP. ("Sky" or the "Company") (TSXV:SKYG)(OTC PINK:SRKZF) is pleased to present a drilling update on its 100%-owned Evening Star Project in Walker Lane Gold Trend, Nevada.

The diamond core drilling program by Titan Drilling is now completed, and 768 meters (2,519.5 feet) were drilled across 4 holes. Two holes were drilled into the High Life porphyry target, one into the CRD Hill target, and one hole at Gold Bug.

The drill core from all 4 holes is deeply weathered and oxidized. All drill core samples have now been processed and shipped to the laboratory for gold and multi-element analysis. Assays are pending.

Gold and multi-element results from surface sampling at Evening Star are incoming and those results will be released shortly.

"This drill program was challenging but we look forward to receiving assays to best determine the next steps at Evening Star," commented Mike England, CEO of Sky Gold Corp. "The extent of surface mineralization is very impressive, and we continue to learn from each surface and drill program performed."

QA/QC and Sample Methodology

The Company submits rock and drill core samples MSA Labs in Elko, Nevada, for gold content by Chrysos PhotonAssayTM technology. This process is non-destructive and analyzes 500-gram samples, which is more representative than the 50-gram sample required for Fire Assay method and this innovative method catches more gold in the sample, reducing the nugget effect.

Samples are dried and crushed to P80 minus 2mm, and 500 grams is riffle split for PhotonAssayTM method. Another 250 grams of the crushed material is pulverized to P85 minus 75 microns for ultra-trace 48 elements by ICP-MS following a 4-acid digest.

Every 15 samples, one of each, a duplicate, blank or certified reference standard material, is inserted into the sample stream to check the lab for consistency or potential contamination between samples. All QA/QC samples are inserted in the field by Company geologists.

Qualified Person

Danae Voormeij, MSc, PGeo, a Director of Sky Gold Corp. and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, supervised the collection of samples, and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release. Ms. Voormeij is not independent of Sky Gold Corp.

About Sky Gold Corp.

Sky Gold Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on advancing precious and base metal projects in North America. The Company's flagship Evening Star Property, located in the prolific Walker Lane Gold Trend, hosts multiple high-priority gold and copper targets, including Tower Gold, High Life, CRD Hill, Gold Bug, Golden Bomber, Good Hope and Evening Star. The project site has excellent infrastructure.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Mike England
CEO, PRESIDENT & DIRECTOR

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT
Tel: 1-604-683-3995

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies ofthe TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the matters described herein. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance, or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements, including with respect to the completion of the Consolidation or the identification or acquisition of additional mineral assets. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including factors beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

SOURCE: Sky Gold Corp.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/sky-gold-completes-drilling-program-1171488

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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