Critical Mineral Resources Plc - AGM Results

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 03

3 June 2026

Critical Mineral Resources Plc

Results of AGM

Critical Mineral Resources PLC ('CMR', 'CMRS' or the 'Company'), the exploration and development company focused on critical metals and minerals in Morocco is pleased to announce that all resolutions proposed at the Annual General Meeting held earlier today were unanimously passed on a show of hands.

Below is a summary of the proxy votes submitted for each resolution.

Resolution For Against Discretion to the Chair Withheld Total 01 87,676,861 206 - 0 87,148,324 02 87,660,129 2,438 - 14,500 87,148,324 03 87,540,129 2,438 - 134,500 87,148,324 04 87,661,765 206 - 15,096 87,148,324 05 87,676,861 206 - 0 87,148,324 06 87,513,657 148,910 - 14,500 87,148,324 07 87,412,800 249,171 - 15,096 87,148,324 Total Voting Rights 376,699,158

Critical Mineral Resources Plc Charles Long, Chief Executive Officer info@cmrplc.com Shard Capital LLP Erik Woolgar Damon Heath +44 (0) 207 186 9952

Notes To Editors

Critical Mineral Resources (CMR) Plc is an exploration and development company focused on developing assets that produce critical minerals for the global economy, including those essential for electrification and the clean energy revolution. Many of these commodities are widely recognised as being at the start of a supply and demand supercycle.

CMR is building a diversified portfolio of high-quality metals exploration and development projects in Morocco, focusing on copper, manganese and potentially other critical minerals and metals. CMR identified Morocco as an ideal mining-friendly jurisdiction that meets its acquisition and operational criteria. The country is perfectly located to supply raw materials to Europe and possesses excellent prospective geology, good infrastructure and attractive permitting, tax and royalty conditions. In 2023, the Company acquired an 80% stake in leading Moroccan exploration and geological services company Atlantic Research Minerals SARL.

The Company is listed on the London Stock Exchange (CMRS.L). More information regarding the Company can be found at www.cmrplc.com