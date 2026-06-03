Critical Mineral Resources Plc - AGM Results
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 03
3 June 2026
Critical Mineral Resources Plc
Results of AGM
Critical Mineral Resources PLC ('CMR', 'CMRS' or the 'Company'), the exploration and development company focused on critical metals and minerals in Morocco is pleased to announce that all resolutions proposed at the Annual General Meeting held earlier today were unanimously passed on a show of hands.
Below is a summary of the proxy votes submitted for each resolution.
Resolution
For
Against
Discretion to the Chair
Withheld
Total
01
87,676,861
206
-
0
87,148,324
02
87,660,129
2,438
-
14,500
87,148,324
03
87,540,129
2,438
-
134,500
87,148,324
04
87,661,765
206
-
15,096
87,148,324
05
87,676,861
206
-
0
87,148,324
06
87,513,657
148,910
-
14,500
87,148,324
07
87,412,800
249,171
-
15,096
87,148,324
Total Voting Rights
376,699,158
Critical Mineral Resources Plc
Charles Long, Chief Executive Officer
info@cmrplc.com
Shard Capital LLP
Erik Woolgar
Damon Heath
+44 (0) 207 186 9952
Notes To Editors
Critical Mineral Resources (CMR) Plc is an exploration and development company focused on developing assets that produce critical minerals for the global economy, including those essential for electrification and the clean energy revolution. Many of these commodities are widely recognised as being at the start of a supply and demand supercycle.
CMR is building a diversified portfolio of high-quality metals exploration and development projects in Morocco, focusing on copper, manganese and potentially other critical minerals and metals. CMR identified Morocco as an ideal mining-friendly jurisdiction that meets its acquisition and operational criteria. The country is perfectly located to supply raw materials to Europe and possesses excellent prospective geology, good infrastructure and attractive permitting, tax and royalty conditions. In 2023, the Company acquired an 80% stake in leading Moroccan exploration and geological services company Atlantic Research Minerals SARL.
The Company is listed on the London Stock Exchange (CMRS.L). More information regarding the Company can be found at www.cmrplc.com