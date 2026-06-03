Kpler, a leading provider of global physical trade intelligence data and analytics, today announced it has secured a minority strategic growth equity investment of over $1 billion from Sixth Street, a leading global investment firm. As part of the transaction, management will remain majority owners of the business, Insight Partners will remain a shareholder and roll a portion of its original investment, and Five Arrows will exit its position in the company.

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Founded in 2014, Kpler collects and analyzes physical asset data from a variety of proprietary and wide-ranging third-party sources to drive market transparency and deliver real-time insights to customers across commodities, maritime, and defense end markets.

Kpler will partner closely with Sixth Street to achieve its strategic goals as the company expands further into adjacent markets, continues to pursue its targeted growth strategy, and accelerates new product development.

"For more than a decade, Kpler has been on a mission to bring greater transparency to global trade and empower customers to make smarter decisions. What sets us apart is our ability to combine proprietary data, advanced technology, and deep market expertise to turn complexity into clarity. With Sixth Street's support, we are accelerating our vision to build a leading global trade intelligence platform, helping customers navigate volatility, uncover opportunities, and trade smarter," said François Cazor and Jean Maynier, Kpler founders.

"From the foundations laid by François and Jean to the leadership of Mark Cunningham and today's management team, Kpler has established itself as the industry standard in global physical trade intelligence, with exceptional accuracy and breadth of coverage. Kpler's ability to aggregate, augment, and fuse data at scale across a fragmented physical asset ecosystem is highly differentiated, which is why customers increasingly see Kpler as the definitive platform for real-time decision making. We are thrilled to partner with the Kpler team and support them as they embark on this exciting next phase of growth," added Michael McGinn in New York and Henry Davies in London for Sixth Street Growth.

"We are very proud to have partnered with Kpler and its talented founders and team. We are confident that Sixth Street is well placed to support the business in its next phase of growth, and look forward to following Kpler's continued success in an era where its data is of ever-increasing relevance," said Jean-Daniel Bertoncini, Partner, Five Arrows.

Evercore acted as sole financial advisor and Goodwin Procter LLP acted as legal advisor to Kpler on the transaction. Moelis acted as sole financial advisor and Milbank LLP acted as legal advisor to Sixth Street in connection with its investment.

Kpler

The definitive intelligence platform for global physical trade, providing the transparency behind real-time decisions. Combining proprietary data, advanced analytics, AI-powered technologies, and expert market analysis, Kpler transforms complex global trade information into actionable intelligence. With visibility across more than 40 markets, including energy, dry bulk, power, and maritime transport, Kpler helps customers navigate volatility, manage risk, and uncover opportunities across global markets.

Since pioneering LNG cargo tracking in 2014, Kpler has continuously expanded its capabilities and impact. Through its two complementary platforms, Kpler for commodity intelligence and MarineTraffic for vessel tracking and maritime intelligence, Kpler is reshaping how global trade is understood and executed, helping businesses and governments make sense of an increasingly complex world.

Sixth Street Growth

Sixth Street is a global investment firm with over $130 billion in assets under management and committed capital. The firm uses its long-term flexible capital, data-enabled capabilities, and One Team culture to develop themes and offer solutions to companies across all stages of growth. Sixth Street Growth, the dedicated growth investing platform of Sixth Street, provides growth equity and bespoke capital solutions to mid- and late-stage technology companies. Founded in 2009, Sixth Street has more than 750 team members, including approximately 300 investment professionals around the world. For more information and additional disclosures, visit www.sixthstreet.com, and follow Sixth Street on LinkedIn.

Insight Partners

Insight Partners is a global software investor partnering with high-growth technology, software, and Internet startup and ScaleUp companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. As of December 31, 2025, the firm has over $90B in regulatory assets under management. Insight Partners has invested in more than 900 companies worldwide and has seen over 55 portfolio companies achieve an IPO. Headquartered in New York City, Insight has a global presence with leadership in London, Tel Aviv, and the Bay Area. Insight's mission is to find, fund, and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with tailored, hands-on software expertise along their growth journey, from their first investment to IPO. For more information on Insight and all its investments, visit insightpartners.com or follow us on X @insightpartners.

Five Arrows

Five Arrows is the alternative assets arm of Rothschild Co and has €33 billion in assets under management,1 with offices in Paris, London, New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Luxembourg.

With €13 billion of assets under management,1 the corporate private equity business of Five Arrows is focused on investing in companies with strong management teams; business models with high visibility of organic unit volume growth and strong unit economics; and multiple operational levers that can be used to unlock latent value. Sectors are limited to healthcare, data and software, and technology-enabled business services.

For more information, please visit https://www.rothschildandco.com/en/five-arrows/corporate-private-equity/

1 As of March 2026

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