Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 3, 2026) - Galactic Gold Corp. (TSXV: GGAU) ("Galactic Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of an Airborne VTEM Geophysics survey over the Hardrock West Project. Results of the geophysical survey, comprising approximately 2,400 kilometres of survey coverage, will be compiled with the Company's Phase I district-scale targeting study to identify and confirm high priority drill targets on the Hardrock West claim block. Galactic Gold's 100% owned Hardrock West Property in northwestern Ontario is on strike with mine horizons from Equinox Gold's Greenstone Gold Mine approximately 10 km to the west.

CEO Ken Berry commented: " The completion of our property-wide geophysical survey has validated our preliminary exploration model and identified several high-priority target areas for the upcoming summer field program. When integrated with our historical drill database and Phase I targeting study, these results highlight the exceptional scale, continuity, and prospectivity of the Hardrock West land package.

By applying modern exploration techniques and developing a unified geological model across what was historically a fragmented and independently explored district, we have achieved a level of district-scale interpretation that, to our knowledge, has not previously existed. Situated adjacent to a major gold-producing operation, Galactic is leveraging a proven exploration framework within a highly endowed geological system. We believe this positions the Company to unlock significant value and establish itself as a compelling gold exploration story in 2026."

Results from the Total Magnetic Intensity (TMI) and Electromagnetic (EM) surveys completed by Geotech Ltd. will be used to prioritize key structural corridors and conductive horizons that may host gold mineralization across the property (Figure 1). The surveys have generated a high-resolution, levelled geophysical dataset covering the entire project area, providing an important foundation for future exploration.

The primary objectives of the surveys are to identify and prioritize basement conductors and magnetic features, characterize lithological and structural variations, and refine high-priority diamond drill targets for the 2026 exploration program. The integration of these datasets with historical drilling and geological information will support the development of a comprehensive exploration model and enhance targeting efficiency across the project.

Figure 1: Preliminary results of the airborne EM survey by Geotech Ltd. showing conductive horizons on the main claim block of Galactic Gold Corp's Hardrock West Project.

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The ongoing Phase I data compilation program is focused on digitizing more than 600 drill holes, 200 channel samples, over 2,000 surface grab samples, and georeferencing historical maps across the Hardrock West Project area. The diamond drill database has prioritized historical gold assays, base metal results, and geochemical pathfinder elements to support the evaluation of mineralized horizons for the planned 2026 drill campaign.

The primary objective of the 2026 drill program is to delineate gold resources in areas containing significant historical drill intercepts by testing key lithological, structural, and mineralized corridors. This work is a critical step toward establishing a comprehensive mineral systems framework and integrated exploration model for the project, providing the foundation for future resource growth and exploration targeting.

Research from Laurentian University's Metal Earth initiative has identified major crustal-scale structures extending through the property, supporting the presence of an orogenic gold system. Contiguous with a major gold producer, Hardrock West benefits from established infrastructure and a well-endowed geological environment.

Galactic Gold's multi-year exploration strategy includes near-term diamond drilling on four priority target areas: the recently acquired Sturgeon Bridge Claims, the Kowalski Lake area, the Salomon's Pillars area, and the Angle & Watson Lake area. Drill permit applications have been prepared for the Ministry of Energy and Mines (MEM) and will support the Company's efforts to expand known zones of historical gold mineralization across the property.

The Company has also filed applications for the Ontario Junior Exploration Program 2026-2027. This program is on a first come basis and funds up to $200,000 in exploration expenditures, subject to approval.

Qualified person

Jason Arnold, P.Geo., President of DCX Geological Consulting is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Arnold is a consultant of the Company and is not independent of the Company within the meaning of NI 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby properties, particularly with respect to neighbouring mineral reserves/resources, is not necessarily indicative of mineralization that may be hosted on the Company's property.

About Galactic Gold Corp.

Galactic Gold is a resource development company focused on unlocking the full potential of its 100% owned Hardrock West property, located in the top-tier mining jurisdiction of Ontario. Galactic Gold is positioned between Equinox Gold Greenstone Mine and Equinox's Brookbank deposit along what Laurentian University in its Metal Earth Research has identified Orogenic superstructures across the Galactic gold property underscoring the project's strong value-creation potential.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release may contain forward-looking statements that are based on the Company's current expectations and estimates. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "suggest", "indicate" and other similar words or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur, and include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's current plans and business objectives. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results implied or expressed in such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions which may prove to be incorrect, including, but not limited to: assumptions regarding future metals prices, debt and equity financing market conditions, receipt of regulatory approvals, and other factors. The cautionary statements qualify all forward-looking statements attributable to the Company and persons acting on its behalf. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

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Source: Galactic Gold Corp.