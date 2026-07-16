Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 16, 2026) - Galactic Gold Corp. (TSXV: GGAU) ("Galactic Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an exploration update for their 100% owned Hardrock West Project. Field crews mobilized to investigate high priority geological targets identified by the recently completed geophysical survey and Phase I district-scale targeting study on the Hardrock West claim block. The HWP is approximately 250 km northeast of Thunder Bay, ON and covers 28,586 hectares of the Beardmore-Geraldton Greenstone Belt (Figure 1).

Figure 1: Regional location of Galactic Gold Corp's Hardrock West Project and Equinox Gold's Greenstone Gold Mine.

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Results from the Total Magnetic Intensity (TMI) and Electromagnetic (EM) surveys completed by Geotech Ltd. will be used to prioritize conductive horizons along the Paint Lake Fault (PLF) and Bankfield-Tombill Deformation Zone (BTDZ), key structural corridors along the Beardmore-Geraldton Greenstone Belt (BGGB) that are thought to be associated with gold mineralization in the area (Figure 2). The ongoing field program is intended to investigate high priority magnetic targets on the property, some of which have coincident conductive horizons (Figure 2).

Figure 2: Preliminary results of the airborne EM survey by Geotech Ltd. showing conductive horizons on the main claim block of Galactic Gold Corp's Hardrock West Project.

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Based on results of the Phase I historic data compilation which included digitizing more than 600 drill holes, 200 channel samples and over 2,000 surface grab samples, prospecting crews were deployed to priority targets including the Sturgeon Bridge area (Figure 2). The diamond drill database has prioritized historical gold assays, base metal results, and geochemical pathfinder elements to support the evaluation of mineralized horizons for the planned 2026 drill campaign.

CEO Ken Berry commented: "Galactic is excited to commence our field mapping and data verification on the Sturgeon Bridge area while we negotiate our exploration agreement and wait for permit approvals. The summer field program will continue to evaluate property wide targets with geological mapping planned in the Trench Lake and Missing Link North areas while simultaneously updating the geological and mineralization model at Sturgeon Bridge. As we await results of the recent prospecting program, we are confident that they will continue to validate our exploration model and highlight the exceptional scale, continuity, and prospectivity of the Hardrock West land package."

The Sturgeon Bridge Prospect (MDI42E11NW00003) is accessed by travelling north on the Kinghorn Road, 13 km east of Jellicoe, ON, for approximately 6.1 km, then east along an unnamed logging road for 7.6 km. Tertiary logging roads follow the SW trend of the mineralized corridor to the area that Kodiak drilled 9 diamond drillholes in 2008 for a total of 2,565 m (Figure 3). The geology is dominated by Archean metavolcanic rocks and minor sedimentary units of the BGGB. The metavolcanics here are predominantly pillowed and amygdaloidal flows with sedimentary rocks composed of greywacke (sandstone), siltstone, and argyllite with intercalated iron formation composed of thinly banded magnetite, hematite, chert and jasper.





Figure 3: Sturgeon Bridge historic data compilation, mineralized trends and sample locations from the 2026 prospecting program underlain by the Geotech VTEM FF(23) profile showing magnetic and conductive bodies.

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Kodiak Exploration Ltd. carried out prospecting, sampling and diamond drilling between 2007 - 2008 with 9 diamond drillholes totaling 2,565 m of drilling. The drilling focused primarily on the main zone which strikes approximately 240 degrees and varies in width from 6 to 23 m along a 490 m strike length (MDI42E11NW00003). Highlights from the 2008 DDH program include:

2.53 g/t Au over 1.6 m in SB08-03 from a weakly sheared metavolcanics with trace pyrite;

1.75 g/t Au over 3.8 m in SB08-05 from a sheared metavolcanics with quartz stockwork veining;

66.7 g/t Au over 0.3 m in SB08-13 from a metavolcanics with quartz veins and pyrite;

1.19 g/t Au over 4.3 m in SB08-14 from a breccia in metavolcanics with weak shear, quartz-carbonate veins and pyrite (Assessment report 20000004143).

The field priority will be to continue tracing the mineralized zones at Sturgeon Bridge, which is thought to continue for over 2 km of strike length (MDI42E11NW00003). Prospecting has also identified a copper-rich horizon with malachite staining derived from large blebs of chalcopyrite (Cundari et al., 2019). A sheared gossan was observed on the SW end of the Sturgeon Bridge area with minor pyrite + chalcopyrite and green malachite staining on the weathered surface (Figure 4).

Figure 4: Rusty sheared boudins in foliated mafic volcanics with malachite staining at UTM NAD83 Z16, 468411 mE, 5508117 mN.

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Qualified person

Jason Arnold, P.Geo., President of DCX Geological Consulting is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Jason Arnold, P.Geo. is a consultant of the company and is not independent of the company within the meaning of NI 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby properties, particularly with respect to neighbouring mineral reserves/resources, is not necessarily be indicative of mineralization that may be hosted on the Company's property.

About Galactic Gold Corp.

Galactic Gold Corp. is a resource development company focused on unlocking the full potential of its 100%-owned Hardrock West Property, located in the top tier mining jurisdiction of Ontario. Over 57 km of combined strike length along two major gold bearing structures and 10 km away from Equinox Gold's Greenstone Mine (12.2 million oz Au). With 15,000 Hectare (37K Acres) Galactic Gold is positioned between Equinox Gold's Greenstone Mine (10M oz Au) and their Brookbank Deposit (2.5M oz Au) along what Laurentian University in its Metal Earth Research has identified super structures across the Galactic Gold Property underscoring the Project's strong value-creation potential.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release may contain forward-looking statements that are based on the Company's current expectations and estimates. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "suggest", "indicate" and other similar words or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur, and include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's current plans and business objectives. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results implied or expressed in such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions which may prove to be incorrect, including, but not limited to: assumptions regarding future metals prices, debt and equity financing market conditions, receipt of regulatory approvals, and other factors. The cautionary statements qualify all forward-looking statements attributable to the Company and persons acting on its behalf. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward- looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

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Source: Galactic Gold Corp.