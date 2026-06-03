New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - June 3, 2026) - Aiera, a consortium-backed content delivery and access platform, today announced the launch of its comprehensive solution serving content providers, content consumers, and the broader content delivery ecosystem. Backed by leading global financial institutions including Bank of America, Barclays, Bernstein, Citi, Deutsche Bank, Evercore, HSBC, Jefferies, Macquarie Capital, Third Bridge, and UBS Investment Bank, Aiera has built the first sell-side authorized technology solution designed to support the distribution and consumption of AI-ready research content in a platform-agnostic way.

Aiera is the only AI platform permissioned by leading Wall Street research providers, global media organizations, and expert networks to enrich proprietary datasets. Through a rigorous process of content sanitization, structuring, and language model enrichment, the platform establishes a unique foundation of AI-enabled institutional research content.

This foundation establishes the governance layer required to safely deploy advanced AI capabilities without compromising the rigorous content governance standards required by the finance industry. As a result, every action on the platform - including discovery, analysis, summarization, generation, and distribution - is fully permissioned and transparently sourced.

"The opportunity in AI is significant, but so is the responsibility to ensure that proprietary research is used in a controlled and transparent way. For the sell-side, the real value is in extending the reach of our research-making it easier to access, integrate, and use within client workflows-while maintaining control over intellectual property and how that content is consumed. Platforms like Aiera can help enable that, supporting broader distribution and deeper engagement while preserving the integrity and value of the research ecosystem," said Candace Browning, Head of BofA Global Research.

Built by the Sell-Side, Guided by the Buy-Side

Aiera's model is structured to align the interests of both research producers and research consumers. On the sell-side, Aiera empowers research providers to embrace AI by retaining full programmatic control over their intellectual property. Every insight is accurately attributed, preserved in proper context, and linked to source, with three levels of usage metrics ensuring complete visibility into content consumption.

"The research industry has been waiting for an AI-native solution that doesn't force a tradeoff between innovation and compliance. Aiera's platform addresses the fundamental challenge of how proprietary research content can be delivered safely into clients' AI workflows - with the sell-side's approval and the governance infrastructure to back it up. This is exactly the kind of industry-aligned solution that can move the market forward in a responsible way," said Marc Harris, Director of Research, Evercore.

On the buy-side, Aiera has built a partnership model, delivered through its Buy-Side Advisory Council, that provides a direct channel for institutional input into Aiera's product development roadmap and strategy. The platform provides centralized access to sensitive, proprietary content sets via unbundled, non-terminal, and non-desktop technology solutions, directly into existing workflows or evolving AI-enabled consumption strategies.

"For buy-side institutions, the value of AI will depend on whether it can support the investment process within a disciplined, well-governed framework. That requires a durable industry solution built for long-term use, with strong protection of intellectual property, transparent sourcing, and high-quality output that can be integrated into existing workflows in a controlled and compliant way. Partnering to achieve this is what makes Aiera's launch meaningful," said Steve Moreno, Director of Global Research & Data Services at Capital Group, and Co-Chair of the Aiera Buy-Side Advisory Council.

A Platform Built for Every Stage of AI Maturity

Aiera's solution supports clients at every stage of AI maturity, offering flexible delivery infrastructure for API and MCP integrations across new and existing workflows. Access is available through connector libraries for Anthropic, OpenAI, and Microsoft Azure, enabling enriched content sets to integrate directly into in-house content management and AI systems.

Content sets include broker research, expert content, news, live events, transcripts, and filings - all AI-ready and delivered in a modular format or as a single, searchable, AI-enhanced source. Aiera also licenses its language model enrichment services and provides off-the-shelf dashboards, embeddable components, and mobile applications powered by agentic research workflows.

For more information, visit Aiera.

About Aiera

Aiera is a consortium-backed, AI-enabled content delivery and access platform serving content providers, content consumers, and the broader content delivery ecosystem. Aiera supports the development of industry-wide solutions where buy-side and sell-side interests are aligned.





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Source: Aiera