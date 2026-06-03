Cork Gully is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Jesko Kornemann as Partner, marking the firm's expansion into Germany and strengthening its capabilities in special situations, fund-related advisory and asset management across the DACH region.

Based in Frankfurt, Jesko brings significant experience advising fund managers, investors and stakeholders on tail-end and challenged investment funds, including special situations across private equity and venture capital. His expertise includes supporting the management, restructuring and orderly wind-down of fund structures, as well as working with investors in complex and illiquid positions.

Jesko has held senior roles in advisory firms and in-house legal leadership positions within multinational organisations. He has extensive experience acting as a sub-advisor or successor manager, supporting the transition and ongoing management of investment funds, as well as advising on governance changes, GP replacement and value recovery strategies. His experience includes a number of complex cross-border mandates involving tail-end and challenged fund structures, including regulated venture capital and private equity funds.

Stephen Cork, Managing Partner at Cork Gully, said: "We are pleased to welcome Jesko to Cork Gully and to build on our presence in the DACH region. His experience will strengthen our ability to support managers and investors in tail-end and challenged funds, including through sub-advisory roles and as a successor asset manager. This is a growing area of demand, and Jesko's expertise enhances our ability to deliver solutions across European markets."

Commenting on his appointment, Jesko added: "I am delighted to be joining Cork Gully and contributing to its work supporting investors and fund managers in special situations, particularly in tail-end funds and complex structures. There is a clear opportunity to help clients navigate illiquid or challenged positions and deliver value through active management and pragmatic solutions."

Cork Gully is a trusted advisory firm and portfolio manager specialising in restructuring, special situations and fund value recovery, working with companies, investors and fund stakeholders across complex situations.

Notes to editors:

About Cork Gully

Cork Gully is an advisory firm and portfolio manager specialising in restructuring, special situations and fund value recovery.

Based in London and working worldwide, we are renowned for leading complex assignments and resolving challenging issues, delivering solutions that preserve value, restore confidence, and provide clarity in the most demanding circumstances.

Find out more at corkgully.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260602340632/en/

Contacts:

For more information please contact:

Anne Harryman

Sr Marketing Communications Executive, Cork Gully

E: anneharryman@corkgully.com

T: +44 (0) 20 7268 2150