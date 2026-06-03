Lexaria Bioscience Corp.: Lexaria Attending the BIO International Convention, as Part of a Broader Business Development Program

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 3, 2026 / Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX) ("Lexaria" or the "Company"), a global innovator in oral drug delivery platforms, announces that it is attending the BIO International Convention ("BIO") from June 22-25 in San Diego, CA. Lexaria's attendance at last year's 2025 BIO convention served as a catalyst for its greatly expanded business development ("BD") program that is now starting to deliver positive results and which Lexaria intends to build upon at this year's BIO conference.

"We are experiencing record-high levels of business development and collaboration interest in our DehydraTECH platform, even before the upcoming BIO conference," said Richard Christopher, CEO of Lexaria Bioscience. "New business relationships require intense energy and scientific evaluation from both prospective partners to discover the best fit possible. We are working tirelessly in this regard with the intent of generating positive developments that we can publicly discuss."

BIO is the largest convention of its kind, with over 20,000 attendees expected from all corners of the global pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, as well as their supporting sectors such as investors and finance professionals, and more. BIO is focused on intra-industry collaborations and meetings, with over 66,000 partnering meetings having taken place at the 2025 conference. Lexaria has already begun reserving meetings and will be fully booked for the event given the strong industry interest in its proprietary DehydraTECH drug delivery platform.

BIO is only the latest example of a multi-faceted BD program that Lexaria quietly launched in order to inform prospective business partners of the benefits available through DehydraTECH. Although confidential information, by its nature, cannot be publicly disclosed, Lexaria's BD program has already generated a number of collaborative and potential business partnering discussions with a wide range of companies from innovative smaller biotech developers to well-known global pharmaceutical giants.

While Lexaria's BD program has already developed a number of ongoing discussions, it continues to develop additional early-stage leads, and the Company intends to thoroughly evaluate each potential relationship, large and small, and ultimately only pursue those that are in the best interests of its shareholders. Additional information will be made available when appropriate.

About Lexaria Bioscience Corp. & DehydraTECH

DehydraTECH is Lexaria's patented drug delivery formulation and processing platform technology which improves the way a wide variety of drugs enter the bloodstream, always through oral delivery. DehydraTECH has repeatedly evidenced the ability to increase bio-absorption, reduce side-effects, and deliver some drugs more effectively across the blood brain barrier. Lexaria operates a licensed in-house research laboratory and holds a robust intellectual property portfolio with 65 patents granted and additional patents pending worldwide. For more information, please visit www.lexariabioscience.com.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes forward-looking statements. Statements as such term is defined under applicable securities laws. These statements may be identified by words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements by the Company relating to the intended use of proceeds from the offering and relating to the Company's ability to carry out research initiatives, receive regulatory approvals or grants or experience positive effects or results from any research or study. Such forward-looking statements are estimates reflecting the Company's best judgment based upon current information and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that the Company will actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements. As such, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those estimated by the Company include, but are not limited to, market and other conditions, government regulation and regulatory approvals, managing and maintaining growth, the effect of adverse publicity, litigation, competition, scientific discovery, the patent application and approval process, potential adverse effects arising from the testing or use of products utilizing the DehydraTECH technology, the Company's ability to maintain existing collaborations and realize the benefits thereof, delays or cancellations of planned R&D that could occur related to pandemics or for other reasons, and other factors which may be identified from time to time in the Company's public announcements and periodic filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR. The Company provides links to third-party websites only as a courtesy to readers and disclaims any responsibility for the thoroughness, accuracy or timeliness of information at third-party websites. There is no assurance that any of Lexaria's postulated uses, benefits, or advantages for the patented and patent-pending technology will in fact be realized in any manner or in any part. No statement herein has been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Lexaria-associated products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements or links to third-party websites contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

George Jurcic - Head of Investor Relations

ir@lexariabioscience.com

Phone: 250-765-6424, ext. 202

SOURCE: Lexaria Bioscience Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/lexaria-attending-the-bio-international-convention-as-part-of-a-broade-1172889