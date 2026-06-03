Ameriwest Critical Metals Highlights the Potential of the Bornite Copper Project with the Release of Historical Drill Intercepts

Analysis of Historical Data Reveals the Potential of the High-Grade Outer Shell of the Bornite Breccia Pipe (the "Pipe"), with Multiple Intercepts Exceeding 1.5% Copper Equivalent ("CuEq"), Including 110 ft of 10.831% CuEq and 140 ft of 9.423% CuEq, and the Potential of the Lower-Grade Interior Pipe with Intercepts Exceeding 0.5% CuEq, including 980 ft of 1.453% CuEq and 672 ft of 1.106% CuEq.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 3, 2026 / Ameriwest Critical Metals Inc. (CSE:AWCM)(OTC:AWLIF)(FSE:5HV) ("Ameriwest" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has digitized and completed a review of historical drill hole information for the Company's 100% owned Bornite copper-gold-silver project in Oregon ("Bornite" or the "Project"). Mineralization occurs principally as bornite and chalcopyrite within a roughly cylindrical, vertically oriented, cigar-shaped breccia pipe.

Ameriwest's CEO, Mr. David Watkinson, stated, "The historical drill database at Bornite provides Ameriwest with a substantial technical foundation for modern verification work. The broad and higher-grade historical intervals reported today strongly support our view that Bornite warrants systematic advancement through re-logging, selective re-assaying, modelling and planned drilling. Our objective is to convert this historical information into a modern technical framework that can guide exploration and potential future mineral resource evaluation."

Significant mineralized intervals include:

Hole CC02: 165 ft of 8.107% CuEq from a depth of 255 ft to 420 ft, including 140 ft of 9.423% CuEq from 280 ft to 420 ft

Hole CC03: 980 ft of 1.453% CuEq from a depth of 140 ft to 1,120 ft

Hole CC06: 260 ft of 5.222% CuEq from a depth of 360 ft to 620 ft, including 210 ft of 6.293% CuEq from 360 ft to 570 ft

Hole CC09: 320 ft of 1.195% CuEq from a depth of 400 ft to 720 ft

Hole CC11: 150 ft of 8.246% CuEq from a depth of 440 ft to 590 ft, including 110 ft of 10.831% CuEq from a depth of 470 ft to 580 ft

Hole CC16: 370 ft of 0.786% CuEq from a depth of 270 ft to 640 ft

Hole CC17: 672 ft of 1.106% CuEq from a depth of 8 ft to 680 ft

Hole CC18: 137.5 ft of 3.486% CuEq from a depth of 12.5 ft to 150 ft

Hole CC24: 180 ft of 4.500% CuEq from a depth of 230 ft to 410 ft, including 160 ft of 5.007% CuEq from a depth of 250 ft to 410 ft

Hole CC25: 120 ft of 3.877% CuEq from a depth of 360 ft to 480 ft

Hole CC26: 470 ft of 1.563% CuEq from a depth of 270 ft to 740 ft, including 120 ft of 3.344% CuEq from a depth of 280 ft to 400 ft

Hole CC29: 539 ft of 2.050% CuEq from a depth of 111 ft to 650 ft

Hole CC30: 270 ft of 3.435% CuEq from a depth of 250 ft to 520 ft, including 120 ft of 6.159% CuEq from a depth of 260 ft to 380 ft

Hole CC33: 140.5 ft of 3.889% CuEq from a depth of 590 ft to 730.5 ft

Hole CC34: 341 ft of 1.604% CuEq from a depth of 360 ft to 701 ft

Hole CC37: 330 ft of 1.939% CuEq from a depth of 400 ft to 730 ft, including 110 ft of 3.670% CuEq from 420 ft to 530 ft

Hole CC39: 235 ft of 3.290% CuEq from 131 ft to 366 ft

Hole CC40: 143 ft of 3.169% CuEq from 130 ft to 273 ft, including 129 ft of 3.415% CuEq from 144 ft to 273 ft

(Note: In this news release, all intervals are downhole lengths; true widths are currently unknown. CuEq grades were calculated using a copper price of US$6.40 per pound, a gold price of US$4,500 per ounce, and a silver price of US$75 per ounce. CuEq grades are calculated according to the formula: CuEq grade = (Cu grade) + (45.67641 x Au grade) + (0.80357 x Ag grade). Copper recovery of 95%, gold recovery of 90%, and silver recovery of 95% were used, based on metallurgical test work completed by Plexus Resources and outlined in the Bornite Project Prefeasibility Analysis dated December 1992 which included metallurgical work by Dawson Metallurgical Laboratories. This data is historical in nature, predating the implementation of National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") and CIM standards. Results have not been independently verified by a Qualified Person. The Company is not treating these historical results as current drill results or mineral resources. The Company is currently completing re-logging and re-assaying historical drill core and plans to conduct confirmation and infill drilling to allow these data to be used in a current resource calculation in the future.)

Historical Drilling and Database Review

The historical drilling database reviewed by Ameriwest includes information for 48 drill holes completed by Amoco, Cypress Minerals, and Plexus Resources between 1976 and 1990. This current database consists of 38,914.5 feet of historical drilling; however, historical records reviewed by the Company indicate that approximately 41,702 feet of drilling were completed at Bornite. The difference between the current database total and the historical reported total footage may relate to the lack of currently available information for holes CC07 and CC21 and/or to other historical holes drilled by those companies in the regional area that were not part of the Bornite target.

Table 1 below shows significant intercepts greater than or equal to 100 ft in length with intervals selected using a 0.5% CuEq cut-off grade. Within these intervals, additional "including" intervals were interpreted, having a cut-off grade of 1.5% CuEq.

According to the 1992 Pre-feasibility Study completed by Plexus, drill cores were logged for structure, lithology, estimated copper grade, core recovery, and RQD. Samples were generally collected from core at 10-foot intervals, except where a sharp lithological break occurred within a 10-foot interval. The majority of assays completed for Plexus were performed by Bondar-Clegg in Vancouver, British Columbia. Copper was analyzed by multi-acid digestion and atomic absorption spectroscopy. Gold and silver were determined using standard one-assay-ton fire assay methods.

Table 1 Bornite Project Significant Intercepts Greater Than or Equal to 0.5% CuEq Hole From To Length %Cu Ag opt Au opt %CuEq Number (feet) (feet) (feet) CC02 255.0 420.0 165.0 4.101 1.391 0.063 8.107 including 280.0 420.0 140.0 4.735 1.597 0.075 9.423 CCO3 140.0 1120.0 980.0 0.874 0.355 0.006 1.453 CC06 360.0 620.0 260.0 3.295 0.832 0.028 5.222 including 360.0 570.0 210.0 3.928 1.013 0.034 6.293 CC09 400.0 720.0 320.0 0.894 0.236 0.002 1.195 including 530.0 630.0 100.0 1.775 0.308 0.006 2.292 CC11 440.0 590.0 150.0 4.808 1.349 0.052 8.246 including 470.0 580.0 110.0 6.256 1.786 0.069 10.831 CC11 680.0 790.0 110.0 1.745 0.276 0.008 2.328 CC16 270.0 640.0 370.0 0.576 0.150 0.002 0.786 CC17 8.0 680.0 672.0 0.906 0.183 0.001 1.106 CC18 12.5 150.0 137.5 3.112 0.147 0.006 3.486 CC24 230.0 410.0 180.0 2.629 0.721 0.028 4.500 including 250.0 410.0 160.0 2.912 0.803 0.032 5.007 CC25 360.0 480.0 120.0 2.343 0.739 0.021 3.877 CC26 270.0 740.0 470.0 1.177 0.216 0.005 1.563 including 280.0 400.0 120.0 2.295 0.472 0.015 3.344 CC27 439.5 640.0 200.5 1.600 0.497 0.006 2.276 including 640.0 500.0 150.0 1.855 0.613 0.006 2.621 CC28 150.0 370.0 220.0 2.163 0.335 0.008 2.796 including 150.0 350.0 200.0 2.293 0.353 0.009 2.977 CC29 111.0 650.0 539.0 1.432 0.386 0.007 2.050 including 280.0 380.0 100.0 1.540 0.607 0.009 2.421 including 540.0 650.0 110.0 2.077 0.843 0.011 3.241 CC30 250.0 520.0 270.0 2.379 0.340 0.017 3.435 including 260.0 380.0 120.0 4.235 0.388 0.035 6.159 CC31 490.0 621.0 131.0 0.779 0.251 0.002 1.092 CC32 100.0 330.0 230.0 1.175 0.185 0.002 1.431 CC33 590.0 730.5 140.5 2.631 0.701 0.015 3.889 CC34 360.0 701.0 341.0 1.004 0.334 0.007 1.604 CC35 240.0 530.0 290.0 0.916 0.325 0.007 1.507 CC36 110.0 280.0 170.0 1.569 0.281 0.005 2.028 CC37 400.0 730.0 330.0 1.380 0.448 0.004 1.939 including 420.0 530.0 110.0 2.466 0.872 0.011 3.670 CC38 150.0 440.0 290.0 0.899 0.252 0.004 1.298 CC39 131.0 366.0 235.0 2.557 0.259 0.011 3.290 CC40 130.0 273.0 143.0 2.531 0.333 0.008 3.169 including 144.0 273.0 129.0 2.737 0.345 0.009 3.415 CC41 190.0 290.0 100.0 1.799 0.337 0.006 2.358

For completeness, detailed supporting information is included at the end of this news release. Table 2 provides available historical drill hole collar, orientation and depth information for 48 drill holes completed by Amoco, Cypress Minerals and Plexus Resources. Table 3 provides the complete set of historical mineralized intercepts calculated using a 0.5% CuEq cut-off grade, including higher-grade sub-intervals calculated using a 1.5% CuEq cut-off grade. In certain cases, internal intervals below the stated cut-off grade have been included within broader intervals for geological continuity.

Advancing Bornite Toward a Modern Mineral Resource

Ameriwest has completed a preliminary geological model from the drill hole database to be used for exploration purposes. The Company has also commenced re-logging and re-assaying of historic drill core located in Reno. The Company plans to permit and complete a drill program at Bornite and use the re-logging and re-assaying of historical core and planned drilling at Bornite to allow the historical data to be used for a current resource calculation. No current mineral resources or mineral reserves have yet been delineated on the Property.

Mr. Watkinson further commented, "Bornite is an exceptional copper deposit with both higher-grade and lower-grade components. In the 1990s, Plexus was focused on developing a high-grade underground copper mine, concentrating on mining the high-grade shell of the deposit. Subject to exploration success and further economic analysis, with today's mineral prices, we expect that the interior pipe may also be minable. The analysis of the drill hole database shows the potential for both the high-grade and lower-grade areas of the deposit."

Qualified Person Statement

David Watkinson, P.Eng., a non-independent qualified person under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Watkinson is the CEO and a director of Ameriwest. The qualified person has not verified the technical data included in this news release, which was completed before the implementation of NI 43-101 and CIM standards. The data were generated by well-known and reputable companies, and this information will provide a basis for further exploration of the Property. The Company plans to do additional technical work, including re-logging and re-assaying of historical core, and confirmation/in-fill drilling, and use statistical analysis to verify this data.

About Ameriwest Critical Metals Inc.

Ameriwest is an exploration company focused on identifying and acquiring strategic critical mineral projects for exploration and resource development. The Company is currently advancing its Bornite copper-gold-silver property in Oregon, its Xeno rare earth property in British Columbia and its Thompson Valley lithium clay property in Arizona. Ameriwest also owns a lithium clay property in Clayton Valley, Nevada, and is in the process of optioning its Railroad Valley lithium brine property in Nevada to Pure Energy Minerals Limited.

For more information on the Company, investors should review the Company's filings available at www.sedarplus.ca.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

David Watkinson

Chief Executive Officer and Director

For further information, please contact:

Ameriwest Critical Metals Inc.

Tel: (416) 918-6785

Email: info@ameriwestcriticalmetals.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not in any way passed upon the merits of the matters referenced herein and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", and similar expressions. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information as a result of regulatory decisions, competitive factors in the industries in which the Company operates, prevailing economic conditions, changes to the Company's strategic growth plans, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Any forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

Table 2 Bornite Project Historical Drill Hole Information Hole Northing Easting Elevation Length Length Azimuth Dip Number (m) (m) (ft) (ft) (m) CC01 559396.79 4964542.04 2239.0 904.0 275.5 50.0 -45.0 CC02 559395.63 4964541.36 2238.0 1086.0 331.0 320.0 -88.0 CC03 559366.37 4964576.40 2223.0 1306.0 398.1 0.0 -90.0 CC04 559454.29 4964473.69 2269.0 1165.0 355.1 0.0 -90.0 CC05 559333.24 4964475.23 2235.0 1046.0 318.8 0.0 -90.0 CC06 559329.82 4964594.17 2213.0 886.0 270.1 0.0 -90.0 CC07 No Information Available CC08 559270.72 4964546.86 2206.0 596.0 181.7 0.0 -90.0 CC09 559265.92 4964485.93 2217.0 1140.0 347.5 46.0 -49.0 CC10 559456.03 4964591.75 2280.0 1079.0 328.9 0.0 -90.0 CC11 559394.56 4964651.74 2298.0 955.0 291.1 0.0 -90.0 CC12 559467.32 4964743.44 2476.0 1155.0 352.0 0.0 -90.0 CC13 559276.29 4964675.38 2190.0 975.0 297.2 0.0 -90.0 CC14 559341.94 4964737.51 2387.0 1050.0 320.0 0.0 -90.0 CC15 559409.55 4964740.94 2461.0 1105.0 336.8 0.0 -90.0 CC16 559330.61 4964544.40 2224.0 1309.0 399.0 0.0 -90.0 CC17 559398.76 4964604.89 2225.0 2026.0 617.5 0.0 -90.0 CC18 559398.22 4964603.95 2225.0 612.0 186.5 44.0 -46.0 CC19 559429.28 4964639.26 2318.0 408.0 124.4 0.0 -90.0 CC20 559379.86 4964567.36 2227.0 833.0 253.9 320.0 -60.0 CC21 No Information Available CC22 559425.95 4964508.49 2252.0 900.0 274.3 0.0 -90.0 CC23 559426.50 4964565.55 2248.0 325.0 99.1 45.0 -87.5 CC23A 559427.32 4964566.80 2248.0 503.0 153.3 0.0 -90.0 CC24 559336.50 4964597.60 2212.0 601.0 183.2 135.0 -49.0 CC25 559340.18 4964671.37 2260.0 820.0 249.9 143.5 -70.0 CC26 559397.13 4964494.64 2251.0 838.0 255.4 7.0 -44.0 CC27 559288.21 4964662.63 2188.0 736.0 224.3 130.0 -65.0 CC28 559395.56 4964542.56 2238.0 500.0 152.4 2.0 -34.0 CC29 559397.42 4964649.22 2298.0 880.0 268.2 185.0 -61.0 CC30 559331.08 4964644.67 2208.0 700.0 213.4 140.0 -64.0 CC31 559342.35 4964670.31 2260.0 765.0 233.2 133.0 -51.0 CC32 559422.25 4964566.18 2246.0 775.0 236.2 329.0 -60.0 CC33 559472.72 4964574.81 2283.0 730.5 222.7 309.0 -52.0 CC34 559315.72 4964495.72 2232.0 701.0 213.7 44.0 -60.0 CC35 559332.29 4964546.30 2223.0 561.0 171.0 43.0 -56.0 CC36 559363.27 4964578.00 2221.0 451.0 137.5 41.0 -53.0 CC37 559310.62 4964551.82 2224.0 736.0 224.3 50.0 -74.0 CC38 559377.91 4964560.33 2230.0 506.0 154.2 0.0 -88.0 CC39 559367.70 4964611.90 2217.0 366.0 11.0 20.0 -79.0 CC40 559377.15 4964623.61 2227.0 286.0 87.2 0.0 -90.0 CC41 559410.85 4964556.74 2241.0 352.0 107.3 0.0 -90.0 CC42 559293.68 4964446.29 2228.0 1267.0 386.2 36.0 -58.0 CC43 559450.83 4964522.99 2263.0 723.0 220.4 335.0 -72.0 CC44 559450.83 4964522.99 2263.0 570.0 173.7 334.0 -67.0 CC45 559450.65 4964521.18 2263.0 650.0 198.1 309.0 -73.0 CC46 559411.95 4964558.31 2239.0 535.0 163.1 64.0 -65.5 CC47 559412.59 4964557.75 2239.0 350.0 106.7 46.0 -55.0 SB1 559478.27 4964942.54 2273.0 800.0 243.8 79.0 -59.0 SB2 559478.27 4964942.54 2273.0 1351.0 411.8 149.0 -55.5

Table 3 Bornite Project All Intercepts Greater Than or Equal to 0.5% CuEq (includes Intercepts Greater Than or Equal to 1.5% CuEQ) Hole From To Length %Cu Ag opt Au opt %CuEq Number (feet) (feet) (feet) CC01 94.0 120.0 26.0 0.618 0.066 0.000 0.672 CC01 170.0 173.0 3.0 8.430 2.400 0.378 27.624 CC01 180.0 190.0 10.0 0.480 0.050 0.000 0.520 CC01 220.0 230.0 10.0 0.520 0.060 0.000 0.568 CC01 260.0 270.0 10.0 0.540 0.100 0.000 0.620 CC01 750.0 760.0 10.0 0.070 1.180 0.000 1.018 CC01 880.0 890.0 10.0 0.500 14.400 0.050 14.355 CC02 255.0 420.0 165.0 4.101 1.391 0.063 8.107 including 280.0 420.0 140.0 4.735 1.597 0.075 9.423 CC02 460.0 470.0 10.0 0.540 0.340 0.000 0.813 CC02 710.0 720.0 10.0 3.600 5.200 0.000 7.779 CC02 750.0 800.0 50.0 2.328 1.076 0.020 4.106 including 760.0 800.0 40.0 2.810 1.325 0.023 4.902 CC02 920.0 930.0 10.0 0.030 0.000 0.030 1.400 CC02 950.0 960.0 10.0 0.480 0.150 0.010 1.057 CC02 1,010.0 1,020.0 10.0 0.460 0.060 0.000 0.508 CC02 1,050.0 1,060.0 10.0 0.500 0.080 0.000 0.564 CC03 140.0 1,120.0 980.0 0.874 0.355 0.006 1.453 including 150.0 200.0 50.0 2.700 0.792 0.015 4.012 including 250.0 260.0 10.0 1.220 0.220 0.005 1.625 including 300.0 350.0 50.0 0.624 0.314 0.018 1.708 including 380.0 390.0 10.0 1.330 0.240 0.003 1.660 including 420.0 430.0 10.0 3.600 0.420 0.010 4.394 including 560.0 620.0 60.0 1.579 0.748 0.009 2.595 including 660.0 750.0 90.0 1.577 0.427 0.020 2.818 including 880.0 897.0 17.0 2.334 2.001 0.013 4.522 including 950.0 960.0 10.0 1.260 0.120 0.005 1.585 including 1030.0 1050.0 20.0 1.860 0.690 0.008 2.757 including 1100.0 1110.0 10.0 0.740 0.680 0.005 1.515 CC04 140.0 150.0 10.0 0.300 0.300 0.000 0.541 CC04 450.0 470.0 20.00 0.045 0.050 0.021 1.044 including 450.0 460.0 10.0 0.030 0.040 0.032 1.524 CC04 550.0 570.0 20.00 0.085 0.040 0.018 0.939 CC04 850.0 860.0 10.00 0.150 0.050 0.020 1.104 CC05 180.0 184.0 4.0 0.610 0.040 0.000 0.642 CC05 440.0 450.0 10.0 0.490 0.020 0.000 0.506 CC05 550.0 560.0 10.0 0.930 0.080 0.000 0.994 CC06 290.0 340.0 50.0 0.47 0.21 0.00 0.75 CC06 360.0 620.0 260.0 3.30 0.83 0.03 5.22 including 360.0 570.0 210.0 3.93 1.01 0.03 6.29 CC06 710.0 740.0 30.0 0.16 0.12 0.03 0.00 including 730.0 740.0 10.0 0.05 0.06 0.06 2.93 CC07 No Information Available CC08 No Significant Intercepts CC09 290.0 300.0 10.0 1.180 0.560 0.000 1.630 CC09 400.0 720.0 320.0 0.894 0.236 0.002 1.195 including 530.0 630.0 100.0 1.775 0.308 0.006 2.292 CC09 750.0 760.0 10.0 0.510 0.080 0.000 0.574 CC09 880.0 900.0 20.0 1.490 0.715 0.072 5.353 CC09 1000.0 1010.0 10.0 0.290 0.560 0.003 0.877 CC09 1120.0 1130.0 10.0 0.250 0.380 0.003 0.692 CC10 70.0 80.0 10.0 0.540 0.010 0.000 0.548 CC10 110.0 120.0 10.0 0.610 0.010 0.000 0.618 CC10 150.0 200.0 50.0 0.706 0.370 0.000 1.003 including 190.0 200.0 10.0 1.480 1.540 0.000 2.717 CC10 320.0 330.0 10.0 0.450 0.100 0.000 0.530 CC10 470.0 480.0 10.0 1.860 0.400 0.000 2.181 CC10 550.0 560.0 10.0 0.480 0.080 0.000 0.544 CC10 690.0 700.0 10.0 0.360 0.180 0.000 0.505 CC10 920.0 930.0 10.0 0.330 0.270 0.000 0.547 CC10 990.0 1010.0 20.0 0.835 0.015 0.000 0.847 CC11 50.0 60.0 10.0 1.690 0.060 0.000 1.738 CC11 360.0 370.0 10.0 0.840 0.040 0.000 0.872 CC11 440.0 590.0 150.0 4.808 1.349 0.052 8.246 including 470.0 580.0 110.0 6.256 1.786 0.069 10.831 CC11 640.0 650.0 10.0 0.580 0.010 0.000 0.588 CC11 680.0 790.0 110.0 1.745 0.276 0.008 2.328 including 680.0 778.0 98.0 1.870 0.305 0.007 2.454 CC11 820.0 830.0 10.0 0.510 0.030 0.020 1.448 CC12 140.0 150.0 10.0 0.650 0.160 0.000 0.779 CC12 180.0 190.0 10.0 0.390 0.080 0.012 1.002 CC13 510.0 520.0 10.0 1.260 0.080 0.000 1.324 CC14 550.0 560.0 10.0 1.050 0.050 0.000 1.090 CC15 100.0 110.0 10.0 0.700 0.100 0.000 0.780 CC15 320.0 330.0 10.0 0.500 0.030 0.000 0.524 CC15 500.0 510.0 10.0 0.480 0.030 0.000 0.504 CC15 650.0 730.0 80.0 0.506 0.043 0.000 0.540 CC16 270.0 640.0 370.0 0.576 0.150 0.002 0.786 including 390.0 400.0 10.0 1.060 0.200 0.007 1.540 CC16 620.0 630.0 10.0 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.000 CC17 8.0 680.0 672.0 0.906 0.183 0.001 1.106 including 8.0 100.0 92.0 3.075 0.210 0.001 3.277 including 320.0 340.0 20.0 3.255 0.450 0.002 3.685 including 390.0 440.0 50.0 1.328 0.260 0.006 1.811 including 640.0 650.0 10.0 0.580 1.100 0.030 2.834 CC17 720.0 730.0 10.0 0.400 0.260 0.000 0.609 CC17 980.0 990.0 10.0 0.580 0.080 0.000 0.644 CC17 1,110.0 1,120.0 10.0 0.930 1.320 0.000 1.991 CC17 1,360.0 1,370.0 10.0 0.060 0.100 0.272 12.564 CC17 1,520.0 1,530.0 10.0 0.200 0.400 0.000 0.521 CC18 12.5 150.0 137.500 3.112 0.147 0.006 3.486 CC18 260.0 268.0 8.000 0.080 0.030 0.048 2.297 CC18 300.0 330.0 30.000 0.140 0.043 0.020 1.088 including 310.0 320.0 10.0 0.270 0.040 0.032 1.764 CC18 380.0 410.0 30.000 0.603 0.153 0.004 0.909 CC19 No Significant Intercepts CC20 250.0 260.0 10.0 0.040 0.280 0.009 0.676 CC20 330.0 340.0 10.0 0.590 No Assay No Assay 0.590 CC20 370.0 380.0 10.0 0.600 No Assay No Assay 0.600 CC20 540.0 580.0 40.0 0.655 0.050 0.002 0.775 CC21 No Information Available CC22 850.0 860.0 10.0 0.500 0.020 0.004 0.699 CC23 200.0 250.0 50.0 3.430 0.168 0.005 3.784 including 200.0 240.0 40.0 4.098 0.185 0.006 4.509 CC23A 90.0 100.0 10.0 2.420 0.040 0.001 2.498 CC23A 160.0 170.0 10.0 0.920 0.080 0.002 1.076 CC23A 190.0 230.0 40.0 4.615 0.128 0.002 4.820 including 200.0 230.0 30.0 5.860 0.157 0.003 6.123 CC23A 280.0 290.0 10.0 0.349 0.123 0.005 0.669 CC23A 445.0 480.0 35.0 0.349 0.123 0.005 0.669 CC24 230.0 410.0 180.0 2.629 0.721 0.028 4.500 including 250.0 410.0 160.0 2.912 0.803 0.032 5.007 CC25 280.0 300.0 20.0 0.535 0.060 0.000 0.583 CC25 360.0 480.0 120.0 2.343 0.739 0.021 3.877 including 390.0 470.0 80.0 3.295 1.044 0.029 5.470 CC25 660.0 745.0 85.0 0.444 0.152 0.001 0.606 including 720.0 730.0 10.0 1.480 0.500 0.001 1.927 CC25 810.0 820.0 10.0 0.250 0.310 0.001 0.545 CC26 270.0 740.0 470.0 1.177 0.216 0.005 1.563 including 280.0 400.0 120.0 2.295 0.472 0.015 3.344 including 470.0 480.0 10.0 1.240 0.200 0.003 1.538 including 500.0 520.0 20.0 1.490 0.205 0.007 1.952 including 690.0 727.0 37.0 2.229 0.372 0.001 2.563 CC27 439.5 640.0 200.5 1.600 0.497 0.006 2.276 including 490.0 640.0 150.0 1.855 0.613 0.006 2.621 CC28 150.0 370.0 220.0 2.163 0.335 0.008 2.796 including 150.0 350.0 200.0 2.293 0.353 0.009 2.977 CC29 111.0 650.0 539.0 1.432 0.386 0.007 2.050 including 111.0 210.0 99.0 1.970 0.087 0.006 2.300 including 250.0 255.0 5.0 7.830 0.670 0.120 13.850 including 280.0 380.0 100.0 1.540 0.607 0.009 2.421 including 400.0 406.0 6.0 0.940 0.560 0.003 1.527 including 460.0 470.0 10.0 0.850 0.560 0.005 1.528 including 490.0 510.0 20.0 1.715 0.795 0.006 2.628 including 540.0 650.0 110.0 2.077 0.843 0.011 3.241 CC29 786.0 814.0 28.0 2.676 0.960 0.038 5.183 CC30 250.0 520.0 270.0 2.379 0.340 0.017 3.435 including 260.0 380.0 120.0 4.235 0.388 0.035 6.159 including 450.0 520.0 70.0 1.253 0.430 0.005 1.840 CC30 600.0 610.0 10.0 0.330 0.140 0.013 1.036 CC30 640.0 650.0 10.0 0.410 0.130 0.003 0.651 CC31 297.0 380.0 83.0 0.835 0.122 0.002 1.020 including 310.0 320.0 10.0 1.370 0.240 0.000 1.563 including 350.0 360.0 10.0 1.530 0.100 0.004 1.793 CC31 420.0 440.0 20.0 0.670 0.110 0.004 0.918 CC31 470.0 480.0 10.0 0.250 0.130 0.046 2.456 CC31 490.0 621.0 131.0 0.779 0.251 0.002 1.092 including 510.0 520.0 10.0 1.660 0.190 0.003 1.950 including 600.0 621.0 21.0 1.774 0.216 0.001 1.991 CC31 735.0 748.0 13.0 1.077 1.223 0.002 2.134 CC32 100.00 330.00 230.00 1.17 0.19 0.00 1.43 including 130.00 160.00 30.00 3.44 0.10 0.00 3.71 including 210.00 240.00 30.00 1.57 0.18 0.00 1.87 including 280.00 300.00 20.00 1.21 0.76 0.01 2.14 CC32 410.00 460.00 50.00 0.54 0.00 0.00 0.54 CC32 510.00 540.00 30.00 0.64 0.42 0.00 1.12 including 510.00 520.00 10.00 0.79 0.70 0.01 1.63 CC32 590.00 670.00 80.00 1.35 0.22 0.00 1.64 including 610.00 638.00 28.00 2.85 0.39 0.00 3.28 CC33 230.0 280.0 50.0 3.113 0.706 0.015 4.372 including 236.0 275.0 39.0 3.750 0.858 0.019 5.303 CC33 500.0 560.0 60.0 0.795 0.118 0.002 0.966 CC33 590.0 730.5 140.5 2.631 0.701 0.015 3.889 including 590.0 620.0 30.0 2.150 0.740 0.009 3.171 including 640.0 696.0 56.0 4.640 1.214 0.028 6.900 including 710.0 730.5 20.5 1.295 0.151 0.010 1.871 CC34 360.0 701.0 341.0 1.004 0.334 0.007 1.604 including 382.0 390.0 8.0 1.670 0.570 0.015 2.813 including 410.0 450.0 40.0 1.258 0.525 0.011 2.170 including 486.0 500.0 14.0 3.410 1.073 0.072 7.574 including 620.0 690.0 70.0 1.710 0.516 0.004 2.294 CC35 240.0 530.0 290.0 0.916 0.325 0.007 1.507 including 240.0 260.0 20.0 2.025 0.980 0.054 5.279 including 280.0 310.0 30.0 1.170 0.267 0.005 1.628 including 380.0 440.0 60.0 1.247 0.522 0.008 2.046 including 480.0 490.0 10.0 1.840 0.810 0.019 3.359 CC36 110.0 280.0 170.0 1.569 0.281 0.005 2.028 including 110.0 130.0 20.0 3.450 0.360 0.011 4.242 including 167.5 220.0 52.5 2.260 0.349 0.008 2.901 including 270.0 280.0 10.0 1.340 0.830 0.006 2.281 CC36 320.0 340.0 20.0 0.985 0.215 0.002 1.226 including 320.0 330.0 10.0 1.240 0.220 0.003 1.554 CC36 360.0 451.0 91.0 1.270 0.282 0.014 2.130 including 370.0 451.0 81.0 1.349 0.307 0.015 2.284 CC37 400.0 730.0 330.0 1.380 0.448 0.004 1.939 including 420.0 530.0 110.0 2.466 0.872 0.011 3.670 including 610.0 630.0 20.0 2.275 0.330 0.004 2.700 including 670.0 700.0 30.0 1.097 0.310 0.002 1.452 including 720.0 730.0 10.0 2.370 1.040 0.008 3.571 CC38 110.0 120.0 10.0 0.730 0.180 0.000 0.875 CC38 150.0 440.0 290.0 0.899 0.252 0.004 1.298 including 177.5 190.0 12.5 1.410 0.680 0.018 2.779 including 220.0 300.0 80.0 1.121 0.271 0.005 1.556 including 350.0 380.0 30.0 1.550 0.743 0.011 2.650 CC38 470.0 480.0 10.0 0.300 0.520 0.000 0.718 CC39 131.0 366.0 235.0 2.557 0.259 0.011 3.290 including 131.0 210.0 79.0 5.339 0.475 0.031 7.125 including 280.0 300.0 20.0 2.255 0.325 0.004 2.699 including 320.0 350.0 30.0 1.650 0.217 0.004 2.007 CC40 130.0 273.0 143.0 2.531 0.333 0.008 3.169 including 144.0 273.0 129.0 2.737 0.345 0.009 3.415 CC41 70.0 130.0 60.0 1.183 0.050 0.001 1.254 including 80.0 90.0 10.0 2.660 0.120 0.000 2.756 CC41 190.0 290.0 100.0 1.799 0.337 0.006 2.358 including 195.0 280.0 85.0 1.998 0.359 0.007 2.604 CC41 310.0 352.0 42.0 0.494 0.186 0.002 0.742 CC42 694.0 745.0 51.0 3.185 1.356 0.177 12.364 including 704.5 745.0 40.5 3.806 1.690 0.223 15.350 CC42 847.0 887.0 40.0 0.528 0.298 0.003 0.881 CC42 1007.0 1027.0 20.0 0.450 0.420 0.019 1.655 CC43 434.5 446.2 11.7 6.953 2.720 0.007 9.468 CC44 305 368 63 5.622 0.690 0.013 6.770 CC45 443 493 50 0.628 0.165 0.005 0.980 including 468 493 25 0.892 0.260 0.008 1.466 CC45 525 585 60 0.358 0.232 0.002 0.651 CC46 No Significant Intercepts CC47 No Significant Intercepts SB1 No Significant Intercepts SB2 No Significant Intercepts

Figure 1 below is a conceptual cross-section of the Bornite Breccia Pipe and plan view of the Pipe. Three domains of mineralization have been identified: a high-grade shell, a lower-grade interior pipe, and sheeted veins around the periphery of the high-grade shell. The drill hole data reflects the variation in grades between these domains.

Figure 1

Conceptual Cross Section and Plan View of the Bornite Beccia Pipe

SOURCE: Ameriwest Critical Metals

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/ameriwest-critical-metals-highlights-the-potential-of-the-bornite-copper-project-1172982