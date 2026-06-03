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WKN: A41H1J | ISIN: CA0307471098 | Ticker-Symbol: RHV
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03.06.26 | 08:05
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ACCESS Newswire
03.06.2026 15:26 Uhr
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Ameriwest Critical Metals Highlights the Potential of the Bornite Copper Project with the Release of Historical Drill Intercepts

Analysis of Historical Data Reveals the Potential of the High-Grade Outer Shell of the Bornite Breccia Pipe (the "Pipe"), with Multiple Intercepts Exceeding 1.5% Copper Equivalent ("CuEq"), Including 110 ft of 10.831% CuEq and 140 ft of 9.423% CuEq, and the Potential of the Lower-Grade Interior Pipe with Intercepts Exceeding 0.5% CuEq, including 980 ft of 1.453% CuEq and 672 ft of 1.106% CuEq.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 3, 2026 / Ameriwest Critical Metals Inc. (CSE:AWCM)(OTC:AWLIF)(FSE:5HV) ("Ameriwest" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has digitized and completed a review of historical drill hole information for the Company's 100% owned Bornite copper-gold-silver project in Oregon ("Bornite" or the "Project"). Mineralization occurs principally as bornite and chalcopyrite within a roughly cylindrical, vertically oriented, cigar-shaped breccia pipe.

Ameriwest's CEO, Mr. David Watkinson, stated, "The historical drill database at Bornite provides Ameriwest with a substantial technical foundation for modern verification work. The broad and higher-grade historical intervals reported today strongly support our view that Bornite warrants systematic advancement through re-logging, selective re-assaying, modelling and planned drilling. Our objective is to convert this historical information into a modern technical framework that can guide exploration and potential future mineral resource evaluation."

Significant mineralized intervals include:

  • Hole CC02: 165 ft of 8.107% CuEq from a depth of 255 ft to 420 ft, including 140 ft of 9.423% CuEq from 280 ft to 420 ft

  • Hole CC03: 980 ft of 1.453% CuEq from a depth of 140 ft to 1,120 ft

  • Hole CC06: 260 ft of 5.222% CuEq from a depth of 360 ft to 620 ft, including 210 ft of 6.293% CuEq from 360 ft to 570 ft

  • Hole CC09: 320 ft of 1.195% CuEq from a depth of 400 ft to 720 ft

  • Hole CC11: 150 ft of 8.246% CuEq from a depth of 440 ft to 590 ft, including 110 ft of 10.831% CuEq from a depth of 470 ft to 580 ft

  • Hole CC16: 370 ft of 0.786% CuEq from a depth of 270 ft to 640 ft

  • Hole CC17: 672 ft of 1.106% CuEq from a depth of 8 ft to 680 ft

  • Hole CC18: 137.5 ft of 3.486% CuEq from a depth of 12.5 ft to 150 ft

  • Hole CC24: 180 ft of 4.500% CuEq from a depth of 230 ft to 410 ft, including 160 ft of 5.007% CuEq from a depth of 250 ft to 410 ft

  • Hole CC25: 120 ft of 3.877% CuEq from a depth of 360 ft to 480 ft

  • Hole CC26: 470 ft of 1.563% CuEq from a depth of 270 ft to 740 ft, including 120 ft of 3.344% CuEq from a depth of 280 ft to 400 ft

  • Hole CC29: 539 ft of 2.050% CuEq from a depth of 111 ft to 650 ft

  • Hole CC30: 270 ft of 3.435% CuEq from a depth of 250 ft to 520 ft, including 120 ft of 6.159% CuEq from a depth of 260 ft to 380 ft

  • Hole CC33: 140.5 ft of 3.889% CuEq from a depth of 590 ft to 730.5 ft

  • Hole CC34: 341 ft of 1.604% CuEq from a depth of 360 ft to 701 ft

  • Hole CC37: 330 ft of 1.939% CuEq from a depth of 400 ft to 730 ft, including 110 ft of 3.670% CuEq from 420 ft to 530 ft

  • Hole CC39: 235 ft of 3.290% CuEq from 131 ft to 366 ft

  • Hole CC40: 143 ft of 3.169% CuEq from 130 ft to 273 ft, including 129 ft of 3.415% CuEq from 144 ft to 273 ft

(Note: In this news release, all intervals are downhole lengths; true widths are currently unknown. CuEq grades were calculated using a copper price of US$6.40 per pound, a gold price of US$4,500 per ounce, and a silver price of US$75 per ounce. CuEq grades are calculated according to the formula: CuEq grade = (Cu grade) + (45.67641 x Au grade) + (0.80357 x Ag grade). Copper recovery of 95%, gold recovery of 90%, and silver recovery of 95% were used, based on metallurgical test work completed by Plexus Resources and outlined in the Bornite Project Prefeasibility Analysis dated December 1992 which included metallurgical work by Dawson Metallurgical Laboratories. This data is historical in nature, predating the implementation of National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") and CIM standards. Results have not been independently verified by a Qualified Person. The Company is not treating these historical results as current drill results or mineral resources. The Company is currently completing re-logging and re-assaying historical drill core and plans to conduct confirmation and infill drilling to allow these data to be used in a current resource calculation in the future.)

Historical Drilling and Database Review

The historical drilling database reviewed by Ameriwest includes information for 48 drill holes completed by Amoco, Cypress Minerals, and Plexus Resources between 1976 and 1990. This current database consists of 38,914.5 feet of historical drilling; however, historical records reviewed by the Company indicate that approximately 41,702 feet of drilling were completed at Bornite. The difference between the current database total and the historical reported total footage may relate to the lack of currently available information for holes CC07 and CC21 and/or to other historical holes drilled by those companies in the regional area that were not part of the Bornite target.

Table 1 below shows significant intercepts greater than or equal to 100 ft in length with intervals selected using a 0.5% CuEq cut-off grade. Within these intervals, additional "including" intervals were interpreted, having a cut-off grade of 1.5% CuEq.

According to the 1992 Pre-feasibility Study completed by Plexus, drill cores were logged for structure, lithology, estimated copper grade, core recovery, and RQD. Samples were generally collected from core at 10-foot intervals, except where a sharp lithological break occurred within a 10-foot interval. The majority of assays completed for Plexus were performed by Bondar-Clegg in Vancouver, British Columbia. Copper was analyzed by multi-acid digestion and atomic absorption spectroscopy. Gold and silver were determined using standard one-assay-ton fire assay methods.

Table 1

Bornite Project

Significant Intercepts Greater Than or Equal to 0.5% CuEq

Hole

From

To

Length

%Cu

Ag opt

Au opt

%CuEq

Number

(feet)

(feet)

(feet)

CC02

255.0

420.0

165.0

4.101

1.391

0.063

8.107

including

280.0

420.0

140.0

4.735

1.597

0.075

9.423

CCO3

140.0

1120.0

980.0

0.874

0.355

0.006

1.453

CC06

360.0

620.0

260.0

3.295

0.832

0.028

5.222

including

360.0

570.0

210.0

3.928

1.013

0.034

6.293

CC09

400.0

720.0

320.0

0.894

0.236

0.002

1.195

including

530.0

630.0

100.0

1.775

0.308

0.006

2.292

CC11

440.0

590.0

150.0

4.808

1.349

0.052

8.246

including

470.0

580.0

110.0

6.256

1.786

0.069

10.831

CC11

680.0

790.0

110.0

1.745

0.276

0.008

2.328

CC16

270.0

640.0

370.0

0.576

0.150

0.002

0.786

CC17

8.0

680.0

672.0

0.906

0.183

0.001

1.106

CC18

12.5

150.0

137.5

3.112

0.147

0.006

3.486

CC24

230.0

410.0

180.0

2.629

0.721

0.028

4.500

including

250.0

410.0

160.0

2.912

0.803

0.032

5.007

CC25

360.0

480.0

120.0

2.343

0.739

0.021

3.877

CC26

270.0

740.0

470.0

1.177

0.216

0.005

1.563

including

280.0

400.0

120.0

2.295

0.472

0.015

3.344

CC27

439.5

640.0

200.5

1.600

0.497

0.006

2.276

including

640.0

500.0

150.0

1.855

0.613

0.006

2.621

CC28

150.0

370.0

220.0

2.163

0.335

0.008

2.796

including

150.0

350.0

200.0

2.293

0.353

0.009

2.977

CC29

111.0

650.0

539.0

1.432

0.386

0.007

2.050

including

280.0

380.0

100.0

1.540

0.607

0.009

2.421

including

540.0

650.0

110.0

2.077

0.843

0.011

3.241

CC30

250.0

520.0

270.0

2.379

0.340

0.017

3.435

including

260.0

380.0

120.0

4.235

0.388

0.035

6.159

CC31

490.0

621.0

131.0

0.779

0.251

0.002

1.092

CC32

100.0

330.0

230.0

1.175

0.185

0.002

1.431

CC33

590.0

730.5

140.5

2.631

0.701

0.015

3.889

CC34

360.0

701.0

341.0

1.004

0.334

0.007

1.604

CC35

240.0

530.0

290.0

0.916

0.325

0.007

1.507

CC36

110.0

280.0

170.0

1.569

0.281

0.005

2.028

CC37

400.0

730.0

330.0

1.380

0.448

0.004

1.939

including

420.0

530.0

110.0

2.466

0.872

0.011

3.670

CC38

150.0

440.0

290.0

0.899

0.252

0.004

1.298

CC39

131.0

366.0

235.0

2.557

0.259

0.011

3.290

CC40

130.0

273.0

143.0

2.531

0.333

0.008

3.169

including

144.0

273.0

129.0

2.737

0.345

0.009

3.415

CC41

190.0

290.0

100.0

1.799

0.337

0.006

2.358

For completeness, detailed supporting information is included at the end of this news release. Table 2 provides available historical drill hole collar, orientation and depth information for 48 drill holes completed by Amoco, Cypress Minerals and Plexus Resources. Table 3 provides the complete set of historical mineralized intercepts calculated using a 0.5% CuEq cut-off grade, including higher-grade sub-intervals calculated using a 1.5% CuEq cut-off grade. In certain cases, internal intervals below the stated cut-off grade have been included within broader intervals for geological continuity.

Advancing Bornite Toward a Modern Mineral Resource

Ameriwest has completed a preliminary geological model from the drill hole database to be used for exploration purposes. The Company has also commenced re-logging and re-assaying of historic drill core located in Reno. The Company plans to permit and complete a drill program at Bornite and use the re-logging and re-assaying of historical core and planned drilling at Bornite to allow the historical data to be used for a current resource calculation. No current mineral resources or mineral reserves have yet been delineated on the Property.

Mr. Watkinson further commented, "Bornite is an exceptional copper deposit with both higher-grade and lower-grade components. In the 1990s, Plexus was focused on developing a high-grade underground copper mine, concentrating on mining the high-grade shell of the deposit. Subject to exploration success and further economic analysis, with today's mineral prices, we expect that the interior pipe may also be minable. The analysis of the drill hole database shows the potential for both the high-grade and lower-grade areas of the deposit."

Qualified Person Statement

David Watkinson, P.Eng., a non-independent qualified person under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Watkinson is the CEO and a director of Ameriwest. The qualified person has not verified the technical data included in this news release, which was completed before the implementation of NI 43-101 and CIM standards. The data were generated by well-known and reputable companies, and this information will provide a basis for further exploration of the Property. The Company plans to do additional technical work, including re-logging and re-assaying of historical core, and confirmation/in-fill drilling, and use statistical analysis to verify this data.

About Ameriwest Critical Metals Inc.

Ameriwest is an exploration company focused on identifying and acquiring strategic critical mineral projects for exploration and resource development. The Company is currently advancing its Bornite copper-gold-silver property in Oregon, its Xeno rare earth property in British Columbia and its Thompson Valley lithium clay property in Arizona. Ameriwest also owns a lithium clay property in Clayton Valley, Nevada, and is in the process of optioning its Railroad Valley lithium brine property in Nevada to Pure Energy Minerals Limited.

For more information on the Company, investors should review the Company's filings available at www.sedarplus.ca.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

David Watkinson
Chief Executive Officer and Director

For further information, please contact:

Ameriwest Critical Metals Inc.
Tel: (416) 918-6785
Email: info@ameriwestcriticalmetals.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not in any way passed upon the merits of the matters referenced herein and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", and similar expressions. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information as a result of regulatory decisions, competitive factors in the industries in which the Company operates, prevailing economic conditions, changes to the Company's strategic growth plans, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Any forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

Table 2

Bornite Project

Historical Drill Hole Information

Hole

Northing

Easting

Elevation

Length

Length

Azimuth

Dip

Number

(m)

(m)

(ft)

(ft)

(m)

CC01

559396.79

4964542.04

2239.0

904.0

275.5

50.0

-45.0

CC02

559395.63

4964541.36

2238.0

1086.0

331.0

320.0

-88.0

CC03

559366.37

4964576.40

2223.0

1306.0

398.1

0.0

-90.0

CC04

559454.29

4964473.69

2269.0

1165.0

355.1

0.0

-90.0

CC05

559333.24

4964475.23

2235.0

1046.0

318.8

0.0

-90.0

CC06

559329.82

4964594.17

2213.0

886.0

270.1

0.0

-90.0

CC07

No Information Available

CC08

559270.72

4964546.86

2206.0

596.0

181.7

0.0

-90.0

CC09

559265.92

4964485.93

2217.0

1140.0

347.5

46.0

-49.0

CC10

559456.03

4964591.75

2280.0

1079.0

328.9

0.0

-90.0

CC11

559394.56

4964651.74

2298.0

955.0

291.1

0.0

-90.0

CC12

559467.32

4964743.44

2476.0

1155.0

352.0

0.0

-90.0

CC13

559276.29

4964675.38

2190.0

975.0

297.2

0.0

-90.0

CC14

559341.94

4964737.51

2387.0

1050.0

320.0

0.0

-90.0

CC15

559409.55

4964740.94

2461.0

1105.0

336.8

0.0

-90.0

CC16

559330.61

4964544.40

2224.0

1309.0

399.0

0.0

-90.0

CC17

559398.76

4964604.89

2225.0

2026.0

617.5

0.0

-90.0

CC18

559398.22

4964603.95

2225.0

612.0

186.5

44.0

-46.0

CC19

559429.28

4964639.26

2318.0

408.0

124.4

0.0

-90.0

CC20

559379.86

4964567.36

2227.0

833.0

253.9

320.0

-60.0

CC21

No Information Available

CC22

559425.95

4964508.49

2252.0

900.0

274.3

0.0

-90.0

CC23

559426.50

4964565.55

2248.0

325.0

99.1

45.0

-87.5

CC23A

559427.32

4964566.80

2248.0

503.0

153.3

0.0

-90.0

CC24

559336.50

4964597.60

2212.0

601.0

183.2

135.0

-49.0

CC25

559340.18

4964671.37

2260.0

820.0

249.9

143.5

-70.0

CC26

559397.13

4964494.64

2251.0

838.0

255.4

7.0

-44.0

CC27

559288.21

4964662.63

2188.0

736.0

224.3

130.0

-65.0

CC28

559395.56

4964542.56

2238.0

500.0

152.4

2.0

-34.0

CC29

559397.42

4964649.22

2298.0

880.0

268.2

185.0

-61.0

CC30

559331.08

4964644.67

2208.0

700.0

213.4

140.0

-64.0

CC31

559342.35

4964670.31

2260.0

765.0

233.2

133.0

-51.0

CC32

559422.25

4964566.18

2246.0

775.0

236.2

329.0

-60.0

CC33

559472.72

4964574.81

2283.0

730.5

222.7

309.0

-52.0

CC34

559315.72

4964495.72

2232.0

701.0

213.7

44.0

-60.0

CC35

559332.29

4964546.30

2223.0

561.0

171.0

43.0

-56.0

CC36

559363.27

4964578.00

2221.0

451.0

137.5

41.0

-53.0

CC37

559310.62

4964551.82

2224.0

736.0

224.3

50.0

-74.0

CC38

559377.91

4964560.33

2230.0

506.0

154.2

0.0

-88.0

CC39

559367.70

4964611.90

2217.0

366.0

11.0

20.0

-79.0

CC40

559377.15

4964623.61

2227.0

286.0

87.2

0.0

-90.0

CC41

559410.85

4964556.74

2241.0

352.0

107.3

0.0

-90.0

CC42

559293.68

4964446.29

2228.0

1267.0

386.2

36.0

-58.0

CC43

559450.83

4964522.99

2263.0

723.0

220.4

335.0

-72.0

CC44

559450.83

4964522.99

2263.0

570.0

173.7

334.0

-67.0

CC45

559450.65

4964521.18

2263.0

650.0

198.1

309.0

-73.0

CC46

559411.95

4964558.31

2239.0

535.0

163.1

64.0

-65.5

CC47

559412.59

4964557.75

2239.0

350.0

106.7

46.0

-55.0

SB1

559478.27

4964942.54

2273.0

800.0

243.8

79.0

-59.0

SB2

559478.27

4964942.54

2273.0

1351.0

411.8

149.0

-55.5

Table 3

Bornite Project

All Intercepts Greater Than or Equal to 0.5% CuEq

(includes Intercepts Greater Than or Equal to 1.5% CuEQ)

Hole

From

To

Length

%Cu

Ag opt

Au opt

%CuEq

Number

(feet)

(feet)

(feet)

CC01

94.0

120.0

26.0

0.618

0.066

0.000

0.672

CC01

170.0

173.0

3.0

8.430

2.400

0.378

27.624

CC01

180.0

190.0

10.0

0.480

0.050

0.000

0.520

CC01

220.0

230.0

10.0

0.520

0.060

0.000

0.568

CC01

260.0

270.0

10.0

0.540

0.100

0.000

0.620

CC01

750.0

760.0

10.0

0.070

1.180

0.000

1.018

CC01

880.0

890.0

10.0

0.500

14.400

0.050

14.355

CC02

255.0

420.0

165.0

4.101

1.391

0.063

8.107

including

280.0

420.0

140.0

4.735

1.597

0.075

9.423

CC02

460.0

470.0

10.0

0.540

0.340

0.000

0.813

CC02

710.0

720.0

10.0

3.600

5.200

0.000

7.779

CC02

750.0

800.0

50.0

2.328

1.076

0.020

4.106

including

760.0

800.0

40.0

2.810

1.325

0.023

4.902

CC02

920.0

930.0

10.0

0.030

0.000

0.030

1.400

CC02

950.0

960.0

10.0

0.480

0.150

0.010

1.057

CC02

1,010.0

1,020.0

10.0

0.460

0.060

0.000

0.508

CC02

1,050.0

1,060.0

10.0

0.500

0.080

0.000

0.564

CC03

140.0

1,120.0

980.0

0.874

0.355

0.006

1.453

including

150.0

200.0

50.0

2.700

0.792

0.015

4.012

including

250.0

260.0

10.0

1.220

0.220

0.005

1.625

including

300.0

350.0

50.0

0.624

0.314

0.018

1.708

including

380.0

390.0

10.0

1.330

0.240

0.003

1.660

including

420.0

430.0

10.0

3.600

0.420

0.010

4.394

including

560.0

620.0

60.0

1.579

0.748

0.009

2.595

including

660.0

750.0

90.0

1.577

0.427

0.020

2.818

including

880.0

897.0

17.0

2.334

2.001

0.013

4.522

including

950.0

960.0

10.0

1.260

0.120

0.005

1.585

including

1030.0

1050.0

20.0

1.860

0.690

0.008

2.757

including

1100.0

1110.0

10.0

0.740

0.680

0.005

1.515

CC04

140.0

150.0

10.0

0.300

0.300

0.000

0.541

CC04

450.0

470.0

20.00

0.045

0.050

0.021

1.044

including

450.0

460.0

10.0

0.030

0.040

0.032

1.524

CC04

550.0

570.0

20.00

0.085

0.040

0.018

0.939

CC04

850.0

860.0

10.00

0.150

0.050

0.020

1.104

CC05

180.0

184.0

4.0

0.610

0.040

0.000

0.642

CC05

440.0

450.0

10.0

0.490

0.020

0.000

0.506

CC05

550.0

560.0

10.0

0.930

0.080

0.000

0.994

CC06

290.0

340.0

50.0

0.47

0.21

0.00

0.75

CC06

360.0

620.0

260.0

3.30

0.83

0.03

5.22

including

360.0

570.0

210.0

3.93

1.01

0.03

6.29

CC06

710.0

740.0

30.0

0.16

0.12

0.03

0.00

including

730.0

740.0

10.0

0.05

0.06

0.06

2.93

CC07

No Information Available

CC08

No Significant Intercepts

CC09

290.0

300.0

10.0

1.180

0.560

0.000

1.630

CC09

400.0

720.0

320.0

0.894

0.236

0.002

1.195

including

530.0

630.0

100.0

1.775

0.308

0.006

2.292

CC09

750.0

760.0

10.0

0.510

0.080

0.000

0.574

CC09

880.0

900.0

20.0

1.490

0.715

0.072

5.353

CC09

1000.0

1010.0

10.0

0.290

0.560

0.003

0.877

CC09

1120.0

1130.0

10.0

0.250

0.380

0.003

0.692

CC10

70.0

80.0

10.0

0.540

0.010

0.000

0.548

CC10

110.0

120.0

10.0

0.610

0.010

0.000

0.618

CC10

150.0

200.0

50.0

0.706

0.370

0.000

1.003

including

190.0

200.0

10.0

1.480

1.540

0.000

2.717

CC10

320.0

330.0

10.0

0.450

0.100

0.000

0.530

CC10

470.0

480.0

10.0

1.860

0.400

0.000

2.181

CC10

550.0

560.0

10.0

0.480

0.080

0.000

0.544

CC10

690.0

700.0

10.0

0.360

0.180

0.000

0.505

CC10

920.0

930.0

10.0

0.330

0.270

0.000

0.547

CC10

990.0

1010.0

20.0

0.835

0.015

0.000

0.847

CC11

50.0

60.0

10.0

1.690

0.060

0.000

1.738

CC11

360.0

370.0

10.0

0.840

0.040

0.000

0.872

CC11

440.0

590.0

150.0

4.808

1.349

0.052

8.246

including

470.0

580.0

110.0

6.256

1.786

0.069

10.831

CC11

640.0

650.0

10.0

0.580

0.010

0.000

0.588

CC11

680.0

790.0

110.0

1.745

0.276

0.008

2.328

including

680.0

778.0

98.0

1.870

0.305

0.007

2.454

CC11

820.0

830.0

10.0

0.510

0.030

0.020

1.448

CC12

140.0

150.0

10.0

0.650

0.160

0.000

0.779

CC12

180.0

190.0

10.0

0.390

0.080

0.012

1.002

CC13

510.0

520.0

10.0

1.260

0.080

0.000

1.324

CC14

550.0

560.0

10.0

1.050

0.050

0.000

1.090

CC15

100.0

110.0

10.0

0.700

0.100

0.000

0.780

CC15

320.0

330.0

10.0

0.500

0.030

0.000

0.524

CC15

500.0

510.0

10.0

0.480

0.030

0.000

0.504

CC15

650.0

730.0

80.0

0.506

0.043

0.000

0.540

CC16

270.0

640.0

370.0

0.576

0.150

0.002

0.786

including

390.0

400.0

10.0

1.060

0.200

0.007

1.540

CC16

620.0

630.0

10.0

0.000

0.000

0.000

0.000

CC17

8.0

680.0

672.0

0.906

0.183

0.001

1.106

including

8.0

100.0

92.0

3.075

0.210

0.001

3.277

including

320.0

340.0

20.0

3.255

0.450

0.002

3.685

including

390.0

440.0

50.0

1.328

0.260

0.006

1.811

including

640.0

650.0

10.0

0.580

1.100

0.030

2.834

CC17

720.0

730.0

10.0

0.400

0.260

0.000

0.609

CC17

980.0

990.0

10.0

0.580

0.080

0.000

0.644

CC17

1,110.0

1,120.0

10.0

0.930

1.320

0.000

1.991

CC17

1,360.0

1,370.0

10.0

0.060

0.100

0.272

12.564

CC17

1,520.0

1,530.0

10.0

0.200

0.400

0.000

0.521

CC18

12.5

150.0

137.500

3.112

0.147

0.006

3.486

CC18

260.0

268.0

8.000

0.080

0.030

0.048

2.297

CC18

300.0

330.0

30.000

0.140

0.043

0.020

1.088

including

310.0

320.0

10.0

0.270

0.040

0.032

1.764

CC18

380.0

410.0

30.000

0.603

0.153

0.004

0.909

CC19

No Significant Intercepts

CC20

250.0

260.0

10.0

0.040

0.280

0.009

0.676

CC20

330.0

340.0

10.0

0.590

No Assay

No Assay

0.590

CC20

370.0

380.0

10.0

0.600

No Assay

No Assay

0.600

CC20

540.0

580.0

40.0

0.655

0.050

0.002

0.775

CC21

No Information Available

CC22

850.0

860.0

10.0

0.500

0.020

0.004

0.699

CC23

200.0

250.0

50.0

3.430

0.168

0.005

3.784

including

200.0

240.0

40.0

4.098

0.185

0.006

4.509

CC23A

90.0

100.0

10.0

2.420

0.040

0.001

2.498

CC23A

160.0

170.0

10.0

0.920

0.080

0.002

1.076

CC23A

190.0

230.0

40.0

4.615

0.128

0.002

4.820

including

200.0

230.0

30.0

5.860

0.157

0.003

6.123

CC23A

280.0

290.0

10.0

0.349

0.123

0.005

0.669

CC23A

445.0

480.0

35.0

0.349

0.123

0.005

0.669

CC24

230.0

410.0

180.0

2.629

0.721

0.028

4.500

including

250.0

410.0

160.0

2.912

0.803

0.032

5.007

CC25

280.0

300.0

20.0

0.535

0.060

0.000

0.583

CC25

360.0

480.0

120.0

2.343

0.739

0.021

3.877

including

390.0

470.0

80.0

3.295

1.044

0.029

5.470

CC25

660.0

745.0

85.0

0.444

0.152

0.001

0.606

including

720.0

730.0

10.0

1.480

0.500

0.001

1.927

CC25

810.0

820.0

10.0

0.250

0.310

0.001

0.545

CC26

270.0

740.0

470.0

1.177

0.216

0.005

1.563

including

280.0

400.0

120.0

2.295

0.472

0.015

3.344

including

470.0

480.0

10.0

1.240

0.200

0.003

1.538

including

500.0

520.0

20.0

1.490

0.205

0.007

1.952

including

690.0

727.0

37.0

2.229

0.372

0.001

2.563

CC27

439.5

640.0

200.5

1.600

0.497

0.006

2.276

including

490.0

640.0

150.0

1.855

0.613

0.006

2.621

CC28

150.0

370.0

220.0

2.163

0.335

0.008

2.796

including

150.0

350.0

200.0

2.293

0.353

0.009

2.977

CC29

111.0

650.0

539.0

1.432

0.386

0.007

2.050

including

111.0

210.0

99.0

1.970

0.087

0.006

2.300

including

250.0

255.0

5.0

7.830

0.670

0.120

13.850

including

280.0

380.0

100.0

1.540

0.607

0.009

2.421

including

400.0

406.0

6.0

0.940

0.560

0.003

1.527

including

460.0

470.0

10.0

0.850

0.560

0.005

1.528

including

490.0

510.0

20.0

1.715

0.795

0.006

2.628

including

540.0

650.0

110.0

2.077

0.843

0.011

3.241

CC29

786.0

814.0

28.0

2.676

0.960

0.038

5.183

CC30

250.0

520.0

270.0

2.379

0.340

0.017

3.435

including

260.0

380.0

120.0

4.235

0.388

0.035

6.159

including

450.0

520.0

70.0

1.253

0.430

0.005

1.840

CC30

600.0

610.0

10.0

0.330

0.140

0.013

1.036

CC30

640.0

650.0

10.0

0.410

0.130

0.003

0.651

CC31

297.0

380.0

83.0

0.835

0.122

0.002

1.020

including

310.0

320.0

10.0

1.370

0.240

0.000

1.563

including

350.0

360.0

10.0

1.530

0.100

0.004

1.793

CC31

420.0

440.0

20.0

0.670

0.110

0.004

0.918

CC31

470.0

480.0

10.0

0.250

0.130

0.046

2.456

CC31

490.0

621.0

131.0

0.779

0.251

0.002

1.092

including

510.0

520.0

10.0

1.660

0.190

0.003

1.950

including

600.0

621.0

21.0

1.774

0.216

0.001

1.991

CC31

735.0

748.0

13.0

1.077

1.223

0.002

2.134

CC32

100.00

330.00

230.00

1.17

0.19

0.00

1.43

including

130.00

160.00

30.00

3.44

0.10

0.00

3.71

including

210.00

240.00

30.00

1.57

0.18

0.00

1.87

including

280.00

300.00

20.00

1.21

0.76

0.01

2.14

CC32

410.00

460.00

50.00

0.54

0.00

0.00

0.54

CC32

510.00

540.00

30.00

0.64

0.42

0.00

1.12

including

510.00

520.00

10.00

0.79

0.70

0.01

1.63

CC32

590.00

670.00

80.00

1.35

0.22

0.00

1.64

including

610.00

638.00

28.00

2.85

0.39

0.00

3.28

CC33

230.0

280.0

50.0

3.113

0.706

0.015

4.372

including

236.0

275.0

39.0

3.750

0.858

0.019

5.303

CC33

500.0

560.0

60.0

0.795

0.118

0.002

0.966

CC33

590.0

730.5

140.5

2.631

0.701

0.015

3.889

including

590.0

620.0

30.0

2.150

0.740

0.009

3.171

including

640.0

696.0

56.0

4.640

1.214

0.028

6.900

including

710.0

730.5

20.5

1.295

0.151

0.010

1.871

CC34

360.0

701.0

341.0

1.004

0.334

0.007

1.604

including

382.0

390.0

8.0

1.670

0.570

0.015

2.813

including

410.0

450.0

40.0

1.258

0.525

0.011

2.170

including

486.0

500.0

14.0

3.410

1.073

0.072

7.574

including

620.0

690.0

70.0

1.710

0.516

0.004

2.294

CC35

240.0

530.0

290.0

0.916

0.325

0.007

1.507

including

240.0

260.0

20.0

2.025

0.980

0.054

5.279

including

280.0

310.0

30.0

1.170

0.267

0.005

1.628

including

380.0

440.0

60.0

1.247

0.522

0.008

2.046

including

480.0

490.0

10.0

1.840

0.810

0.019

3.359

CC36

110.0

280.0

170.0

1.569

0.281

0.005

2.028

including

110.0

130.0

20.0

3.450

0.360

0.011

4.242

including

167.5

220.0

52.5

2.260

0.349

0.008

2.901

including

270.0

280.0

10.0

1.340

0.830

0.006

2.281

CC36

320.0

340.0

20.0

0.985

0.215

0.002

1.226

including

320.0

330.0

10.0

1.240

0.220

0.003

1.554

CC36

360.0

451.0

91.0

1.270

0.282

0.014

2.130

including

370.0

451.0

81.0

1.349

0.307

0.015

2.284

CC37

400.0

730.0

330.0

1.380

0.448

0.004

1.939

including

420.0

530.0

110.0

2.466

0.872

0.011

3.670

including

610.0

630.0

20.0

2.275

0.330

0.004

2.700

including

670.0

700.0

30.0

1.097

0.310

0.002

1.452

including

720.0

730.0

10.0

2.370

1.040

0.008

3.571

CC38

110.0

120.0

10.0

0.730

0.180

0.000

0.875

CC38

150.0

440.0

290.0

0.899

0.252

0.004

1.298

including

177.5

190.0

12.5

1.410

0.680

0.018

2.779

including

220.0

300.0

80.0

1.121

0.271

0.005

1.556

including

350.0

380.0

30.0

1.550

0.743

0.011

2.650

CC38

470.0

480.0

10.0

0.300

0.520

0.000

0.718

CC39

131.0

366.0

235.0

2.557

0.259

0.011

3.290

including

131.0

210.0

79.0

5.339

0.475

0.031

7.125

including

280.0

300.0

20.0

2.255

0.325

0.004

2.699

including

320.0

350.0

30.0

1.650

0.217

0.004

2.007

CC40

130.0

273.0

143.0

2.531

0.333

0.008

3.169

including

144.0

273.0

129.0

2.737

0.345

0.009

3.415

CC41

70.0

130.0

60.0

1.183

0.050

0.001

1.254

including

80.0

90.0

10.0

2.660

0.120

0.000

2.756

CC41

190.0

290.0

100.0

1.799

0.337

0.006

2.358

including

195.0

280.0

85.0

1.998

0.359

0.007

2.604

CC41

310.0

352.0

42.0

0.494

0.186

0.002

0.742

CC42

694.0

745.0

51.0

3.185

1.356

0.177

12.364

including

704.5

745.0

40.5

3.806

1.690

0.223

15.350

CC42

847.0

887.0

40.0

0.528

0.298

0.003

0.881

CC42

1007.0

1027.0

20.0

0.450

0.420

0.019

1.655

CC43

434.5

446.2

11.7

6.953

2.720

0.007

9.468

CC44

305

368

63

5.622

0.690

0.013

6.770

CC45

443

493

50

0.628

0.165

0.005

0.980

including

468

493

25

0.892

0.260

0.008

1.466

CC45

525

585

60

0.358

0.232

0.002

0.651

CC46

No Significant Intercepts

CC47

No Significant Intercepts

SB1

No Significant Intercepts

SB2

No Significant Intercepts

Figure 1 below is a conceptual cross-section of the Bornite Breccia Pipe and plan view of the Pipe. Three domains of mineralization have been identified: a high-grade shell, a lower-grade interior pipe, and sheeted veins around the periphery of the high-grade shell. The drill hole data reflects the variation in grades between these domains.

Figure 1
Conceptual Cross Section and Plan View of the Bornite Beccia Pipe

SOURCE: Ameriwest Critical Metals



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/ameriwest-critical-metals-highlights-the-potential-of-the-bornite-copper-project-1172982

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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