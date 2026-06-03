Ameriwest Critical Metals Highlights the Potential of the Bornite Copper Project with the Release of Historical Drill Intercepts

Analysis of Historical Data Reveals the Potential of the High-Grade Outer Shell of the Bornite Breccia Pipe (the "Pipe"), with Multiple Intercepts Exceeding 1.5% Copper Equivalent ("CuEq"), Including 110 ft of 10.831% CuEq and 140 ft of 9.423% CuEq, and the Potential of the Lower-Grade Interior Pipe with Intercepts Exceeding 0.5% CuEq, including 980 ft of 1.453% CuEq and 672 ft of 1.106% CuEq.
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 3, 2026 / Ameriwest Critical Metals Inc. (CSE:AWCM)(OTC:AWLIF)(FSE:5HV) ("Ameriwest" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has digitized and completed a review of historical drill hole information for the Company's 100% owned Bornite copper-gold-silver project in Oregon ("Bornite" or the "Project"). Mineralization occurs principally as bornite and chalcopyrite within a roughly cylindrical, vertically oriented, cigar-shaped breccia pipe.
Ameriwest's CEO, Mr. David Watkinson, stated, "The historical drill database at Bornite provides Ameriwest with a substantial technical foundation for modern verification work. The broad and higher-grade historical intervals reported today strongly support our view that Bornite warrants systematic advancement through re-logging, selective re-assaying, modelling and planned drilling. Our objective is to convert this historical information into a modern technical framework that can guide exploration and potential future mineral resource evaluation."
Significant mineralized intervals include:
Hole CC02: 165 ft of 8.107% CuEq from a depth of 255 ft to 420 ft, including 140 ft of 9.423% CuEq from 280 ft to 420 ft
Hole CC03: 980 ft of 1.453% CuEq from a depth of 140 ft to 1,120 ft
Hole CC06: 260 ft of 5.222% CuEq from a depth of 360 ft to 620 ft, including 210 ft of 6.293% CuEq from 360 ft to 570 ft
Hole CC09: 320 ft of 1.195% CuEq from a depth of 400 ft to 720 ft
Hole CC11: 150 ft of 8.246% CuEq from a depth of 440 ft to 590 ft, including 110 ft of 10.831% CuEq from a depth of 470 ft to 580 ft
Hole CC16: 370 ft of 0.786% CuEq from a depth of 270 ft to 640 ft
Hole CC17: 672 ft of 1.106% CuEq from a depth of 8 ft to 680 ft
Hole CC18: 137.5 ft of 3.486% CuEq from a depth of 12.5 ft to 150 ft
Hole CC24: 180 ft of 4.500% CuEq from a depth of 230 ft to 410 ft, including 160 ft of 5.007% CuEq from a depth of 250 ft to 410 ft
Hole CC25: 120 ft of 3.877% CuEq from a depth of 360 ft to 480 ft
Hole CC26: 470 ft of 1.563% CuEq from a depth of 270 ft to 740 ft, including 120 ft of 3.344% CuEq from a depth of 280 ft to 400 ft
Hole CC29: 539 ft of 2.050% CuEq from a depth of 111 ft to 650 ft
Hole CC30: 270 ft of 3.435% CuEq from a depth of 250 ft to 520 ft, including 120 ft of 6.159% CuEq from a depth of 260 ft to 380 ft
Hole CC33: 140.5 ft of 3.889% CuEq from a depth of 590 ft to 730.5 ft
Hole CC34: 341 ft of 1.604% CuEq from a depth of 360 ft to 701 ft
Hole CC37: 330 ft of 1.939% CuEq from a depth of 400 ft to 730 ft, including 110 ft of 3.670% CuEq from 420 ft to 530 ft
Hole CC39: 235 ft of 3.290% CuEq from 131 ft to 366 ft
Hole CC40: 143 ft of 3.169% CuEq from 130 ft to 273 ft, including 129 ft of 3.415% CuEq from 144 ft to 273 ft
(Note: In this news release, all intervals are downhole lengths; true widths are currently unknown. CuEq grades were calculated using a copper price of US$6.40 per pound, a gold price of US$4,500 per ounce, and a silver price of US$75 per ounce. CuEq grades are calculated according to the formula: CuEq grade = (Cu grade) + (45.67641 x Au grade) + (0.80357 x Ag grade). Copper recovery of 95%, gold recovery of 90%, and silver recovery of 95% were used, based on metallurgical test work completed by Plexus Resources and outlined in the Bornite Project Prefeasibility Analysis dated December 1992 which included metallurgical work by Dawson Metallurgical Laboratories. This data is historical in nature, predating the implementation of National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") and CIM standards. Results have not been independently verified by a Qualified Person. The Company is not treating these historical results as current drill results or mineral resources. The Company is currently completing re-logging and re-assaying historical drill core and plans to conduct confirmation and infill drilling to allow these data to be used in a current resource calculation in the future.)
Historical Drilling and Database Review
The historical drilling database reviewed by Ameriwest includes information for 48 drill holes completed by Amoco, Cypress Minerals, and Plexus Resources between 1976 and 1990. This current database consists of 38,914.5 feet of historical drilling; however, historical records reviewed by the Company indicate that approximately 41,702 feet of drilling were completed at Bornite. The difference between the current database total and the historical reported total footage may relate to the lack of currently available information for holes CC07 and CC21 and/or to other historical holes drilled by those companies in the regional area that were not part of the Bornite target.
Table 1 below shows significant intercepts greater than or equal to 100 ft in length with intervals selected using a 0.5% CuEq cut-off grade. Within these intervals, additional "including" intervals were interpreted, having a cut-off grade of 1.5% CuEq.
According to the 1992 Pre-feasibility Study completed by Plexus, drill cores were logged for structure, lithology, estimated copper grade, core recovery, and RQD. Samples were generally collected from core at 10-foot intervals, except where a sharp lithological break occurred within a 10-foot interval. The majority of assays completed for Plexus were performed by Bondar-Clegg in Vancouver, British Columbia. Copper was analyzed by multi-acid digestion and atomic absorption spectroscopy. Gold and silver were determined using standard one-assay-ton fire assay methods.
Table 1
Bornite Project
Significant Intercepts Greater Than or Equal to 0.5% CuEq
Hole
From
To
Length
%Cu
Ag opt
Au opt
%CuEq
Number
(feet)
(feet)
(feet)
CC02
255.0
420.0
165.0
4.101
1.391
0.063
8.107
including
280.0
420.0
140.0
4.735
1.597
0.075
9.423
CCO3
140.0
1120.0
980.0
0.874
0.355
0.006
1.453
CC06
360.0
620.0
260.0
3.295
0.832
0.028
5.222
including
360.0
570.0
210.0
3.928
1.013
0.034
6.293
CC09
400.0
720.0
320.0
0.894
0.236
0.002
1.195
including
530.0
630.0
100.0
1.775
0.308
0.006
2.292
CC11
440.0
590.0
150.0
4.808
1.349
0.052
8.246
including
470.0
580.0
110.0
6.256
1.786
0.069
10.831
CC11
680.0
790.0
110.0
1.745
0.276
0.008
2.328
CC16
270.0
640.0
370.0
0.576
0.150
0.002
0.786
CC17
8.0
680.0
672.0
0.906
0.183
0.001
1.106
CC18
12.5
150.0
137.5
3.112
0.147
0.006
3.486
CC24
230.0
410.0
180.0
2.629
0.721
0.028
4.500
including
250.0
410.0
160.0
2.912
0.803
0.032
5.007
CC25
360.0
480.0
120.0
2.343
0.739
0.021
3.877
CC26
270.0
740.0
470.0
1.177
0.216
0.005
1.563
including
280.0
400.0
120.0
2.295
0.472
0.015
3.344
CC27
439.5
640.0
200.5
1.600
0.497
0.006
2.276
including
640.0
500.0
150.0
1.855
0.613
0.006
2.621
CC28
150.0
370.0
220.0
2.163
0.335
0.008
2.796
including
150.0
350.0
200.0
2.293
0.353
0.009
2.977
CC29
111.0
650.0
539.0
1.432
0.386
0.007
2.050
including
280.0
380.0
100.0
1.540
0.607
0.009
2.421
including
540.0
650.0
110.0
2.077
0.843
0.011
3.241
CC30
250.0
520.0
270.0
2.379
0.340
0.017
3.435
including
260.0
380.0
120.0
4.235
0.388
0.035
6.159
CC31
490.0
621.0
131.0
0.779
0.251
0.002
1.092
CC32
100.0
330.0
230.0
1.175
0.185
0.002
1.431
CC33
590.0
730.5
140.5
2.631
0.701
0.015
3.889
CC34
360.0
701.0
341.0
1.004
0.334
0.007
1.604
CC35
240.0
530.0
290.0
0.916
0.325
0.007
1.507
CC36
110.0
280.0
170.0
1.569
0.281
0.005
2.028
CC37
400.0
730.0
330.0
1.380
0.448
0.004
1.939
including
420.0
530.0
110.0
2.466
0.872
0.011
3.670
CC38
150.0
440.0
290.0
0.899
0.252
0.004
1.298
CC39
131.0
366.0
235.0
2.557
0.259
0.011
3.290
CC40
130.0
273.0
143.0
2.531
0.333
0.008
3.169
including
144.0
273.0
129.0
2.737
0.345
0.009
3.415
CC41
190.0
290.0
100.0
1.799
0.337
0.006
2.358
For completeness, detailed supporting information is included at the end of this news release. Table 2 provides available historical drill hole collar, orientation and depth information for 48 drill holes completed by Amoco, Cypress Minerals and Plexus Resources. Table 3 provides the complete set of historical mineralized intercepts calculated using a 0.5% CuEq cut-off grade, including higher-grade sub-intervals calculated using a 1.5% CuEq cut-off grade. In certain cases, internal intervals below the stated cut-off grade have been included within broader intervals for geological continuity.
Advancing Bornite Toward a Modern Mineral Resource
Ameriwest has completed a preliminary geological model from the drill hole database to be used for exploration purposes. The Company has also commenced re-logging and re-assaying of historic drill core located in Reno. The Company plans to permit and complete a drill program at Bornite and use the re-logging and re-assaying of historical core and planned drilling at Bornite to allow the historical data to be used for a current resource calculation. No current mineral resources or mineral reserves have yet been delineated on the Property.
Mr. Watkinson further commented, "Bornite is an exceptional copper deposit with both higher-grade and lower-grade components. In the 1990s, Plexus was focused on developing a high-grade underground copper mine, concentrating on mining the high-grade shell of the deposit. Subject to exploration success and further economic analysis, with today's mineral prices, we expect that the interior pipe may also be minable. The analysis of the drill hole database shows the potential for both the high-grade and lower-grade areas of the deposit."
Qualified Person Statement
David Watkinson, P.Eng., a non-independent qualified person under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Watkinson is the CEO and a director of Ameriwest. The qualified person has not verified the technical data included in this news release, which was completed before the implementation of NI 43-101 and CIM standards. The data were generated by well-known and reputable companies, and this information will provide a basis for further exploration of the Property. The Company plans to do additional technical work, including re-logging and re-assaying of historical core, and confirmation/in-fill drilling, and use statistical analysis to verify this data.
About Ameriwest Critical Metals Inc.
Ameriwest is an exploration company focused on identifying and acquiring strategic critical mineral projects for exploration and resource development. The Company is currently advancing its Bornite copper-gold-silver property in Oregon, its Xeno rare earth property in British Columbia and its Thompson Valley lithium clay property in Arizona. Ameriwest also owns a lithium clay property in Clayton Valley, Nevada, and is in the process of optioning its Railroad Valley lithium brine property in Nevada to Pure Energy Minerals Limited.
For more information on the Company, investors should review the Company's filings available at www.sedarplus.ca.
On Behalf of the Board of Directors
David Watkinson
Chief Executive Officer and Director
For further information, please contact:
Ameriwest Critical Metals Inc.
Tel: (416) 918-6785
Email: info@ameriwestcriticalmetals.com
The Canadian Securities Exchange has not in any way passed upon the merits of the matters referenced herein and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.
Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information
Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", and similar expressions. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information as a result of regulatory decisions, competitive factors in the industries in which the Company operates, prevailing economic conditions, changes to the Company's strategic growth plans, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Any forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.
Table 2
Bornite Project
Historical Drill Hole Information
Hole
Northing
Easting
Elevation
Length
Length
Azimuth
Dip
Number
(m)
(m)
(ft)
(ft)
(m)
CC01
559396.79
4964542.04
2239.0
904.0
275.5
50.0
-45.0
CC02
559395.63
4964541.36
2238.0
1086.0
331.0
320.0
-88.0
CC03
559366.37
4964576.40
2223.0
1306.0
398.1
0.0
-90.0
CC04
559454.29
4964473.69
2269.0
1165.0
355.1
0.0
-90.0
CC05
559333.24
4964475.23
2235.0
1046.0
318.8
0.0
-90.0
CC06
559329.82
4964594.17
2213.0
886.0
270.1
0.0
-90.0
CC07
No Information Available
CC08
559270.72
4964546.86
2206.0
596.0
181.7
0.0
-90.0
CC09
559265.92
4964485.93
2217.0
1140.0
347.5
46.0
-49.0
CC10
559456.03
4964591.75
2280.0
1079.0
328.9
0.0
-90.0
CC11
559394.56
4964651.74
2298.0
955.0
291.1
0.0
-90.0
CC12
559467.32
4964743.44
2476.0
1155.0
352.0
0.0
-90.0
CC13
559276.29
4964675.38
2190.0
975.0
297.2
0.0
-90.0
CC14
559341.94
4964737.51
2387.0
1050.0
320.0
0.0
-90.0
CC15
559409.55
4964740.94
2461.0
1105.0
336.8
0.0
-90.0
CC16
559330.61
4964544.40
2224.0
1309.0
399.0
0.0
-90.0
CC17
559398.76
4964604.89
2225.0
2026.0
617.5
0.0
-90.0
CC18
559398.22
4964603.95
2225.0
612.0
186.5
44.0
-46.0
CC19
559429.28
4964639.26
2318.0
408.0
124.4
0.0
-90.0
CC20
559379.86
4964567.36
2227.0
833.0
253.9
320.0
-60.0
CC21
No Information Available
CC22
559425.95
4964508.49
2252.0
900.0
274.3
0.0
-90.0
CC23
559426.50
4964565.55
2248.0
325.0
99.1
45.0
-87.5
CC23A
559427.32
4964566.80
2248.0
503.0
153.3
0.0
-90.0
CC24
559336.50
4964597.60
2212.0
601.0
183.2
135.0
-49.0
CC25
559340.18
4964671.37
2260.0
820.0
249.9
143.5
-70.0
CC26
559397.13
4964494.64
2251.0
838.0
255.4
7.0
-44.0
CC27
559288.21
4964662.63
2188.0
736.0
224.3
130.0
-65.0
CC28
559395.56
4964542.56
2238.0
500.0
152.4
2.0
-34.0
CC29
559397.42
4964649.22
2298.0
880.0
268.2
185.0
-61.0
CC30
559331.08
4964644.67
2208.0
700.0
213.4
140.0
-64.0
CC31
559342.35
4964670.31
2260.0
765.0
233.2
133.0
-51.0
CC32
559422.25
4964566.18
2246.0
775.0
236.2
329.0
-60.0
CC33
559472.72
4964574.81
2283.0
730.5
222.7
309.0
-52.0
CC34
559315.72
4964495.72
2232.0
701.0
213.7
44.0
-60.0
CC35
559332.29
4964546.30
2223.0
561.0
171.0
43.0
-56.0
CC36
559363.27
4964578.00
2221.0
451.0
137.5
41.0
-53.0
CC37
559310.62
4964551.82
2224.0
736.0
224.3
50.0
-74.0
CC38
559377.91
4964560.33
2230.0
506.0
154.2
0.0
-88.0
CC39
559367.70
4964611.90
2217.0
366.0
11.0
20.0
-79.0
CC40
559377.15
4964623.61
2227.0
286.0
87.2
0.0
-90.0
CC41
559410.85
4964556.74
2241.0
352.0
107.3
0.0
-90.0
CC42
559293.68
4964446.29
2228.0
1267.0
386.2
36.0
-58.0
CC43
559450.83
4964522.99
2263.0
723.0
220.4
335.0
-72.0
CC44
559450.83
4964522.99
2263.0
570.0
173.7
334.0
-67.0
CC45
559450.65
4964521.18
2263.0
650.0
198.1
309.0
-73.0
CC46
559411.95
4964558.31
2239.0
535.0
163.1
64.0
-65.5
CC47
559412.59
4964557.75
2239.0
350.0
106.7
46.0
-55.0
SB1
559478.27
4964942.54
2273.0
800.0
243.8
79.0
-59.0
SB2
559478.27
4964942.54
2273.0
1351.0
411.8
149.0
-55.5
Table 3
Bornite Project
All Intercepts Greater Than or Equal to 0.5% CuEq
(includes Intercepts Greater Than or Equal to 1.5% CuEQ)
Hole
From
To
Length
%Cu
Ag opt
Au opt
%CuEq
Number
(feet)
(feet)
(feet)
CC01
94.0
120.0
26.0
0.618
0.066
0.000
0.672
CC01
170.0
173.0
3.0
8.430
2.400
0.378
27.624
CC01
180.0
190.0
10.0
0.480
0.050
0.000
0.520
CC01
220.0
230.0
10.0
0.520
0.060
0.000
0.568
CC01
260.0
270.0
10.0
0.540
0.100
0.000
0.620
CC01
750.0
760.0
10.0
0.070
1.180
0.000
1.018
CC01
880.0
890.0
10.0
0.500
14.400
0.050
14.355
CC02
255.0
420.0
165.0
4.101
1.391
0.063
8.107
including
280.0
420.0
140.0
4.735
1.597
0.075
9.423
CC02
460.0
470.0
10.0
0.540
0.340
0.000
0.813
CC02
710.0
720.0
10.0
3.600
5.200
0.000
7.779
CC02
750.0
800.0
50.0
2.328
1.076
0.020
4.106
including
760.0
800.0
40.0
2.810
1.325
0.023
4.902
CC02
920.0
930.0
10.0
0.030
0.000
0.030
1.400
CC02
950.0
960.0
10.0
0.480
0.150
0.010
1.057
CC02
1,010.0
1,020.0
10.0
0.460
0.060
0.000
0.508
CC02
1,050.0
1,060.0
10.0
0.500
0.080
0.000
0.564
CC03
140.0
1,120.0
980.0
0.874
0.355
0.006
1.453
including
150.0
200.0
50.0
2.700
0.792
0.015
4.012
including
250.0
260.0
10.0
1.220
0.220
0.005
1.625
including
300.0
350.0
50.0
0.624
0.314
0.018
1.708
including
380.0
390.0
10.0
1.330
0.240
0.003
1.660
including
420.0
430.0
10.0
3.600
0.420
0.010
4.394
including
560.0
620.0
60.0
1.579
0.748
0.009
2.595
including
660.0
750.0
90.0
1.577
0.427
0.020
2.818
including
880.0
897.0
17.0
2.334
2.001
0.013
4.522
including
950.0
960.0
10.0
1.260
0.120
0.005
1.585
including
1030.0
1050.0
20.0
1.860
0.690
0.008
2.757
including
1100.0
1110.0
10.0
0.740
0.680
0.005
1.515
CC04
140.0
150.0
10.0
0.300
0.300
0.000
0.541
CC04
450.0
470.0
20.00
0.045
0.050
0.021
1.044
including
450.0
460.0
10.0
0.030
0.040
0.032
1.524
CC04
550.0
570.0
20.00
0.085
0.040
0.018
0.939
CC04
850.0
860.0
10.00
0.150
0.050
0.020
1.104
CC05
180.0
184.0
4.0
0.610
0.040
0.000
0.642
CC05
440.0
450.0
10.0
0.490
0.020
0.000
0.506
CC05
550.0
560.0
10.0
0.930
0.080
0.000
0.994
CC06
290.0
340.0
50.0
0.47
0.21
0.00
0.75
CC06
360.0
620.0
260.0
3.30
0.83
0.03
5.22
including
360.0
570.0
210.0
3.93
1.01
0.03
6.29
CC06
710.0
740.0
30.0
0.16
0.12
0.03
0.00
including
730.0
740.0
10.0
0.05
0.06
0.06
2.93
CC07
No Information Available
CC08
No Significant Intercepts
CC09
290.0
300.0
10.0
1.180
0.560
0.000
1.630
CC09
400.0
720.0
320.0
0.894
0.236
0.002
1.195
including
530.0
630.0
100.0
1.775
0.308
0.006
2.292
CC09
750.0
760.0
10.0
0.510
0.080
0.000
0.574
CC09
880.0
900.0
20.0
1.490
0.715
0.072
5.353
CC09
1000.0
1010.0
10.0
0.290
0.560
0.003
0.877
CC09
1120.0
1130.0
10.0
0.250
0.380
0.003
0.692
CC10
70.0
80.0
10.0
0.540
0.010
0.000
0.548
CC10
110.0
120.0
10.0
0.610
0.010
0.000
0.618
CC10
150.0
200.0
50.0
0.706
0.370
0.000
1.003
including
190.0
200.0
10.0
1.480
1.540
0.000
2.717
CC10
320.0
330.0
10.0
0.450
0.100
0.000
0.530
CC10
470.0
480.0
10.0
1.860
0.400
0.000
2.181
CC10
550.0
560.0
10.0
0.480
0.080
0.000
0.544
CC10
690.0
700.0
10.0
0.360
0.180
0.000
0.505
CC10
920.0
930.0
10.0
0.330
0.270
0.000
0.547
CC10
990.0
1010.0
20.0
0.835
0.015
0.000
0.847
CC11
50.0
60.0
10.0
1.690
0.060
0.000
1.738
CC11
360.0
370.0
10.0
0.840
0.040
0.000
0.872
CC11
440.0
590.0
150.0
4.808
1.349
0.052
8.246
including
470.0
580.0
110.0
6.256
1.786
0.069
10.831
CC11
640.0
650.0
10.0
0.580
0.010
0.000
0.588
CC11
680.0
790.0
110.0
1.745
0.276
0.008
2.328
including
680.0
778.0
98.0
1.870
0.305
0.007
2.454
CC11
820.0
830.0
10.0
0.510
0.030
0.020
1.448
CC12
140.0
150.0
10.0
0.650
0.160
0.000
0.779
CC12
180.0
190.0
10.0
0.390
0.080
0.012
1.002
CC13
510.0
520.0
10.0
1.260
0.080
0.000
1.324
CC14
550.0
560.0
10.0
1.050
0.050
0.000
1.090
CC15
100.0
110.0
10.0
0.700
0.100
0.000
0.780
CC15
320.0
330.0
10.0
0.500
0.030
0.000
0.524
CC15
500.0
510.0
10.0
0.480
0.030
0.000
0.504
CC15
650.0
730.0
80.0
0.506
0.043
0.000
0.540
CC16
270.0
640.0
370.0
0.576
0.150
0.002
0.786
including
390.0
400.0
10.0
1.060
0.200
0.007
1.540
CC16
620.0
630.0
10.0
0.000
0.000
0.000
0.000
CC17
8.0
680.0
672.0
0.906
0.183
0.001
1.106
including
8.0
100.0
92.0
3.075
0.210
0.001
3.277
including
320.0
340.0
20.0
3.255
0.450
0.002
3.685
including
390.0
440.0
50.0
1.328
0.260
0.006
1.811
including
640.0
650.0
10.0
0.580
1.100
0.030
2.834
CC17
720.0
730.0
10.0
0.400
0.260
0.000
0.609
CC17
980.0
990.0
10.0
0.580
0.080
0.000
0.644
CC17
1,110.0
1,120.0
10.0
0.930
1.320
0.000
1.991
CC17
1,360.0
1,370.0
10.0
0.060
0.100
0.272
12.564
CC17
1,520.0
1,530.0
10.0
0.200
0.400
0.000
0.521
CC18
12.5
150.0
137.500
3.112
0.147
0.006
3.486
CC18
260.0
268.0
8.000
0.080
0.030
0.048
2.297
CC18
300.0
330.0
30.000
0.140
0.043
0.020
1.088
including
310.0
320.0
10.0
0.270
0.040
0.032
1.764
CC18
380.0
410.0
30.000
0.603
0.153
0.004
0.909
CC19
No Significant Intercepts
CC20
250.0
260.0
10.0
0.040
0.280
0.009
0.676
CC20
330.0
340.0
10.0
0.590
No Assay
No Assay
0.590
CC20
370.0
380.0
10.0
0.600
No Assay
No Assay
0.600
CC20
540.0
580.0
40.0
0.655
0.050
0.002
0.775
CC21
No Information Available
CC22
850.0
860.0
10.0
0.500
0.020
0.004
0.699
CC23
200.0
250.0
50.0
3.430
0.168
0.005
3.784
including
200.0
240.0
40.0
4.098
0.185
0.006
4.509
CC23A
90.0
100.0
10.0
2.420
0.040
0.001
2.498
CC23A
160.0
170.0
10.0
0.920
0.080
0.002
1.076
CC23A
190.0
230.0
40.0
4.615
0.128
0.002
4.820
including
200.0
230.0
30.0
5.860
0.157
0.003
6.123
CC23A
280.0
290.0
10.0
0.349
0.123
0.005
0.669
CC23A
445.0
480.0
35.0
0.349
0.123
0.005
0.669
CC24
230.0
410.0
180.0
2.629
0.721
0.028
4.500
including
250.0
410.0
160.0
2.912
0.803
0.032
5.007
CC25
280.0
300.0
20.0
0.535
0.060
0.000
0.583
CC25
360.0
480.0
120.0
2.343
0.739
0.021
3.877
including
390.0
470.0
80.0
3.295
1.044
0.029
5.470
CC25
660.0
745.0
85.0
0.444
0.152
0.001
0.606
including
720.0
730.0
10.0
1.480
0.500
0.001
1.927
CC25
810.0
820.0
10.0
0.250
0.310
0.001
0.545
CC26
270.0
740.0
470.0
1.177
0.216
0.005
1.563
including
280.0
400.0
120.0
2.295
0.472
0.015
3.344
including
470.0
480.0
10.0
1.240
0.200
0.003
1.538
including
500.0
520.0
20.0
1.490
0.205
0.007
1.952
including
690.0
727.0
37.0
2.229
0.372
0.001
2.563
CC27
439.5
640.0
200.5
1.600
0.497
0.006
2.276
including
490.0
640.0
150.0
1.855
0.613
0.006
2.621
CC28
150.0
370.0
220.0
2.163
0.335
0.008
2.796
including
150.0
350.0
200.0
2.293
0.353
0.009
2.977
CC29
111.0
650.0
539.0
1.432
0.386
0.007
2.050
including
111.0
210.0
99.0
1.970
0.087
0.006
2.300
including
250.0
255.0
5.0
7.830
0.670
0.120
13.850
including
280.0
380.0
100.0
1.540
0.607
0.009
2.421
including
400.0
406.0
6.0
0.940
0.560
0.003
1.527
including
460.0
470.0
10.0
0.850
0.560
0.005
1.528
including
490.0
510.0
20.0
1.715
0.795
0.006
2.628
including
540.0
650.0
110.0
2.077
0.843
0.011
3.241
CC29
786.0
814.0
28.0
2.676
0.960
0.038
5.183
CC30
250.0
520.0
270.0
2.379
0.340
0.017
3.435
including
260.0
380.0
120.0
4.235
0.388
0.035
6.159
including
450.0
520.0
70.0
1.253
0.430
0.005
1.840
CC30
600.0
610.0
10.0
0.330
0.140
0.013
1.036
CC30
640.0
650.0
10.0
0.410
0.130
0.003
0.651
CC31
297.0
380.0
83.0
0.835
0.122
0.002
1.020
including
310.0
320.0
10.0
1.370
0.240
0.000
1.563
including
350.0
360.0
10.0
1.530
0.100
0.004
1.793
CC31
420.0
440.0
20.0
0.670
0.110
0.004
0.918
CC31
470.0
480.0
10.0
0.250
0.130
0.046
2.456
CC31
490.0
621.0
131.0
0.779
0.251
0.002
1.092
including
510.0
520.0
10.0
1.660
0.190
0.003
1.950
including
600.0
621.0
21.0
1.774
0.216
0.001
1.991
CC31
735.0
748.0
13.0
1.077
1.223
0.002
2.134
CC32
100.00
330.00
230.00
1.17
0.19
0.00
1.43
including
130.00
160.00
30.00
3.44
0.10
0.00
3.71
including
210.00
240.00
30.00
1.57
0.18
0.00
1.87
including
280.00
300.00
20.00
1.21
0.76
0.01
2.14
CC32
410.00
460.00
50.00
0.54
0.00
0.00
0.54
CC32
510.00
540.00
30.00
0.64
0.42
0.00
1.12
including
510.00
520.00
10.00
0.79
0.70
0.01
1.63
CC32
590.00
670.00
80.00
1.35
0.22
0.00
1.64
including
610.00
638.00
28.00
2.85
0.39
0.00
3.28
CC33
230.0
280.0
50.0
3.113
0.706
0.015
4.372
including
236.0
275.0
39.0
3.750
0.858
0.019
5.303
CC33
500.0
560.0
60.0
0.795
0.118
0.002
0.966
CC33
590.0
730.5
140.5
2.631
0.701
0.015
3.889
including
590.0
620.0
30.0
2.150
0.740
0.009
3.171
including
640.0
696.0
56.0
4.640
1.214
0.028
6.900
including
710.0
730.5
20.5
1.295
0.151
0.010
1.871
CC34
360.0
701.0
341.0
1.004
0.334
0.007
1.604
including
382.0
390.0
8.0
1.670
0.570
0.015
2.813
including
410.0
450.0
40.0
1.258
0.525
0.011
2.170
including
486.0
500.0
14.0
3.410
1.073
0.072
7.574
including
620.0
690.0
70.0
1.710
0.516
0.004
2.294
CC35
240.0
530.0
290.0
0.916
0.325
0.007
1.507
including
240.0
260.0
20.0
2.025
0.980
0.054
5.279
including
280.0
310.0
30.0
1.170
0.267
0.005
1.628
including
380.0
440.0
60.0
1.247
0.522
0.008
2.046
including
480.0
490.0
10.0
1.840
0.810
0.019
3.359
CC36
110.0
280.0
170.0
1.569
0.281
0.005
2.028
including
110.0
130.0
20.0
3.450
0.360
0.011
4.242
including
167.5
220.0
52.5
2.260
0.349
0.008
2.901
including
270.0
280.0
10.0
1.340
0.830
0.006
2.281
CC36
320.0
340.0
20.0
0.985
0.215
0.002
1.226
including
320.0
330.0
10.0
1.240
0.220
0.003
1.554
CC36
360.0
451.0
91.0
1.270
0.282
0.014
2.130
including
370.0
451.0
81.0
1.349
0.307
0.015
2.284
CC37
400.0
730.0
330.0
1.380
0.448
0.004
1.939
including
420.0
530.0
110.0
2.466
0.872
0.011
3.670
including
610.0
630.0
20.0
2.275
0.330
0.004
2.700
including
670.0
700.0
30.0
1.097
0.310
0.002
1.452
including
720.0
730.0
10.0
2.370
1.040
0.008
3.571
CC38
110.0
120.0
10.0
0.730
0.180
0.000
0.875
CC38
150.0
440.0
290.0
0.899
0.252
0.004
1.298
including
177.5
190.0
12.5
1.410
0.680
0.018
2.779
including
220.0
300.0
80.0
1.121
0.271
0.005
1.556
including
350.0
380.0
30.0
1.550
0.743
0.011
2.650
CC38
470.0
480.0
10.0
0.300
0.520
0.000
0.718
CC39
131.0
366.0
235.0
2.557
0.259
0.011
3.290
including
131.0
210.0
79.0
5.339
0.475
0.031
7.125
including
280.0
300.0
20.0
2.255
0.325
0.004
2.699
including
320.0
350.0
30.0
1.650
0.217
0.004
2.007
CC40
130.0
273.0
143.0
2.531
0.333
0.008
3.169
including
144.0
273.0
129.0
2.737
0.345
0.009
3.415
CC41
70.0
130.0
60.0
1.183
0.050
0.001
1.254
including
80.0
90.0
10.0
2.660
0.120
0.000
2.756
CC41
190.0
290.0
100.0
1.799
0.337
0.006
2.358
including
195.0
280.0
85.0
1.998
0.359
0.007
2.604
CC41
310.0
352.0
42.0
0.494
0.186
0.002
0.742
CC42
694.0
745.0
51.0
3.185
1.356
0.177
12.364
including
704.5
745.0
40.5
3.806
1.690
0.223
15.350
CC42
847.0
887.0
40.0
0.528
0.298
0.003
0.881
CC42
1007.0
1027.0
20.0
0.450
0.420
0.019
1.655
CC43
434.5
446.2
11.7
6.953
2.720
0.007
9.468
CC44
305
368
63
5.622
0.690
0.013
6.770
CC45
443
493
50
0.628
0.165
0.005
0.980
including
468
493
25
0.892
0.260
0.008
1.466
CC45
525
585
60
0.358
0.232
0.002
0.651
CC46
No Significant Intercepts
CC47
No Significant Intercepts
SB1
No Significant Intercepts
SB2
No Significant Intercepts
Figure 1 below is a conceptual cross-section of the Bornite Breccia Pipe and plan view of the Pipe. Three domains of mineralization have been identified: a high-grade shell, a lower-grade interior pipe, and sheeted veins around the periphery of the high-grade shell. The drill hole data reflects the variation in grades between these domains.
Figure 1
Conceptual Cross Section and Plan View of the Bornite Beccia Pipe
SOURCE: Ameriwest Critical Metals
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/ameriwest-critical-metals-highlights-the-potential-of-the-bornite-copper-project-1172982