Ameriwest Critical Metals: Ameriwest Announces Extension of Marketing Agreement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 22, 2026 / Ameriwest Critical Metals Inc. (CSE:AWCM)(OTCQB:AWLIF)(FSE:5HV) ("Ameriwest" or the "Company") announces that, further to the Company's news release dated February 25, 2026, Ameriwest has entered into an addendum to its marketing agreement with Echo Elite Ads Ltd. ("Echo") in order to extend Echo's engagement for an additional 20-day term commencing on or about June 22, 2026 and expected to end on or about July 11, 2026.

Echo will continue to provide digital marketing, advertising, content creation, media planning and buying, market-awareness and related consulting services to the Company. The services may be performed using online and digital media, search-engine advertising, affiliated newsletters, and third-party publisher and vendor networks.

In consideration of the extended services, Ameriwest will pay Echo an additional fee of C$100,000 plus GST, at least 85% of which Echo has committed to using for media distribution purposes including the purchase of advertising. No securities or options will be issued as compensation.

Echo Elite Ads Ltd. is located at #250 - 997 Seymour Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6B 3M1. Its principal contact is Adrick Castiglioni, President, who may be reached at info@echoeliteads.com or (236) 858-8588. Echo and Mr. Castiglioni are at arm's length to the Company and, to the Company's knowledge, neither party owns, controls or directs any securities of the Company.

About Ameriwest Critical Metals Inc.

Ameriwest is an exploration company focused on identifying and advancing strategic critical mineral projects for exploration and resource development. The Company is currently advancing its Bornite copper-gold-silver property in Oregon, its Xeno rare earth property in British Columbia, and its Thompson Valley lithium clay property in Arizona. Ameriwest also owns a lithium clay property in Clayton Valley, Nevada, and is in the process of optioning its Railroad Valley lithium brine property in Nevada to Pure Energy Minerals Limited.

For more information on the Company, investors should review the Company's filings available at www.ameriwestcriticalmetals.com or www.sedarplus.ca.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

David Watkinson

Chief Executive Officer and Director

For further information, please contact:

Ameriwest Critical Metals Inc.

Tel: (416) 918-6785

Email: info@ameriwestcriticalmetals.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not in any way passed upon the merits of the matters referenced herein and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", and similar expressions. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the prospectivity of Bornite, and the Company's plans to undertake mapping, geophysical work, and follow-up exploration, including drilling. Such forward-looking information is based on a number of material factors and assumptions, including, without limitation, the Company's current interpretation of available historical information; the availability of financing, contractors and equipment; the receipt of any required permits and approvals; and the Company's ability to carry out its exploration plans as currently contemplated. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially, including risks relating to the interpretation of historical information, exploration results, permitting, market conditions, and the availability of financing and services. The Company believes the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Any forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information except as required by applicable securities legislation.

SOURCE: Ameriwest Critical Metals

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/ameriwest-announces-extension-of-marketing-agreement-1180758