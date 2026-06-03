Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Storytel AB (publ), company registration number, 556575-2960, fulfills Nasdaq Stockholm's listing requirements.
Provided that Storytel AB (publ) applies for admission to trading of its B-shares on Nasdaq Stockholm, that the liquidity requirements for the B-shares are met and that the prospectus is approved by the SFSA, first day of trading is expected to June 8, 2026. The B-shares are currently traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.
As per today's date the company has a total of 77,324,988 shares of which 635 are A-shares and 77,324,353 are B-shares.
|Short Name:
|STORY B
|ISIN Code:
|SE0007439443
|Order book id:
|164292
|Maximum number of B-shares to be listed:
|77,324,353
|Clearing:
|CCP Cleared
|Segment:
|Mid Cap Stockholm SEK
|Market segment:
|STO Equities CCP / 182
|Tick Size Table:
|MiFID II tick size table
|MIC:
|XSTO
ICB Classification:
|Industry code:
|40 - Consumer Discretionary
|Supersector code:
|4040 - Retailers
For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.