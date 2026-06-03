Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Storytel AB (publ), company registration number, 556575-2960, fulfills Nasdaq Stockholm's listing requirements.

Provided that Storytel AB (publ) applies for admission to trading of its B-shares on Nasdaq Stockholm, that the liquidity requirements for the B-shares are met and that the prospectus is approved by the SFSA, first day of trading is expected to June 8, 2026. The B-shares are currently traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

As per today's date the company has a total of 77,324,988 shares of which 635 are A-shares and 77,324,353 are B-shares.

Short Name: STORY B ISIN Code: SE0007439443 Order book id: 164292 Maximum number of B-shares to be listed: 77,324,353 Clearing: CCP Cleared Segment: Mid Cap Stockholm SEK Market segment: STO Equities CCP / 182 Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table MIC: XSTO

ICB Classification:

Industry code: 40 - Consumer Discretionary Supersector code: 4040 - Retailers

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.