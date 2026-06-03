Viridien: Combined General Meeting and Board of Directors Meeting of June 3, 2026 - Henning Berg appointed as Chief Executive Officer and Director of Viridien

Combined General Meeting and Board of Directors Meeting

of June 3, 2026

Henning Berg appointed as

Chief Executive Officer and Director of Viridien

Paris, France - June 3, 2026

The Combined General Meeting of Viridien, chaired by Sophie ZURQUIYAH, was held on June 3, 2026 in Paris. The voting results and video replay of the event will be available on the Company's website at the following address: https://www.viridiengroup.com/investors/shareholders/general-meetings.

All resolutions were approved with a high level of shareholder support, particularly the appointment of Henning BERG as a Director. The Board of Directors, convened following the General Meeting, appointed Henning BERG as Chief Executive Officer. Sophie ZURQUIYAH will remain Chair of the Board to maintain strategic continuity and to guide Viridien's long-term vision.

Sophie ZURQUIYAH, Chair of the Board, said:

- I would like to personally thank all our employees, clients, and shareholders for their support over the past eight years. Serving as CEO during this pivotal period has been a privilege, as we rebuilt the Company and delivered on our asset-light, technology-differentiated strategy. With Henning's experience, operational know-how, and proven leadership, combined with Viridien's strong foundations, I am confident the Company is well positioned for continued success and long-term growth.-

Henning BERG, Chief Executive Officer, said:

- I am honored by the Board's trust as I prepare to lead Viridien into its next chapter. Viridien combines strong foundations, differentiated expertise, a distinctive culture, and exceptional teams that deliver meaningful value to clients worldwide. I look forward to working alongside our people to accelerate innovation, deepen strategic client partnerships, and unlock the Company's next phase of sustainable growth and long-term value creation.-

The General Meeting also approved other resolutions, including:

The statutory financial statements and consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2025;

The Say on Pay resolutions on the remuneration of corporate officers;

The financial delegations and authorizations granted to the Board of Directors, in particular the authorization given to the Board of Directors to grant performance shares of the Company under the conditions prescribed by law.





The Board of Directors, convened following the General Meeting, comprises now 9 directors, of whom 78% are independent and 44% are women. The Board is composed of:

Sophie ZURQUIYAH, Chair of the Board of Directors

Philippe SALLE*, Vice-Chair and Lead Independent Director

Henning BERG, Director and Chief Executive Officer

Michael DALY*

Olivier JOUVE*

Anne-France LACLIDE-DROUIN*

Colette LEWINER*

Amélie OYARZABAL*

Mario RUSCEV*





The composition of its committees remains the same:

Audit and Risk Management Committee

Anne-France LACLIDE-DROUIN*, Chair

Colette LEWINER *

Amélie OYARZABAL*





Appointment, Remuneration and Governance Committee

Colette LEWINER*, Chair

Olivier JOUVE*

Mario RUSCEV*





New Businesses and M&A Committee

Michael DALY*, Chair

Olivier JOUVE*

Amélie OYARZABAL*

Mario RUSCEV*

Sustainability Committee

Philippe SALLE*, Chair

Michael DALY*

Anne-France LACLIDE-DROUIN*

Mario RUSCEV*

* Independent director

Biography of Henning BERG

Henning joined Viridien as Chief Operating Officer in March 2026 before being appointed as CEO in June 2026.

Henning brings over 27 years of global leadership experience in the energy sector, including serving as President and Vice President across four major global businesses at SLB. His strong technical foundation, combined with deep operational and commercial expertise, has enabled him to lead organizations in complex, global, and cyclical environments.

He began his career as an engineer before moving into operational management and subsequently holding global leadership positions across Europe, Africa, Russia, and the USA. In these roles, he managed multi-billion-dollar technology portfolios, oversaw service and project operations, led significant M&A integrations, and drove growth across multiple regions and product lines.

He holds an MSc in Thermal Energy and Fluid Mechanics and an MSc in Management for the Oil and Gas Industry.

About Viridien:

Viridien (www.viridiengroup.com) is an advanced technology, digital and Earth data company that pushes the boundaries of science for a more prosperous and sustainable future. With our ingenuity, drive and deep curiosity we discover new insights, innovations, and solutions that efficiently and responsibly resolve complex natural resource, digital, energy transition and infrastructure challenges. Viridien employs around 3,100 people worldwide and is listed as VIRI on the Euronext Paris SA (ISIN: FR001400PVN6).

Viridien contacts:

Group General Secretary

general.secretary@viridiengroup.com

VP Investor Relations and Corporate Finance

Alexandre Leroy

alexandre.leroy@viridiengroup.com +33 6 85 18 44 31

Media contact

Brunswick

Aurélia de Lapeyrouse - +33 6 21 06 40 33

Hugues Boëton - +33 6 79 99 27 15

Tristan Roquet Montégon - +33 6 37 00 52 57

viridien@brunswickgroup.com