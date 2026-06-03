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WKN: 926123 | ISIN: FI0009005482 | Ticker-Symbol:
Lang & Schwarz
03.06.26 | 19:23
2,580 Euro
-100,00 % -2,655
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BIOHIT OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BIOHIT OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,5502,61019:23
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.06.2026 17:00 Uhr
35 Leser
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Biohit Oyj: Decisions of the Annual General Meeting of Biohit Oyj

Decisions of the Annual General Meeting of Biohit Oyj

Biohit Oyj Decisions of the Annual General Meeting, June 3, 2026 at 6.00 pm local time (EET)

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Biohit Oyj held on Wednesday June 3, 2026 approved the financial statements for the financial year 2025. AGM decided to discharge the members of the Board of Directors and the President and CEO from liability for the financial year 2025. AGM decided to approve the Remuneration Report of the company's Governing Bodies and Remuneration Policy presented to the AGM; the decision is advisory.

Distribution of dividends

The AGM resolved in accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors that no dividend is paid for the financial period ended on December 31, 2025.

Members of the Board of Directors

The AGM resolved that six (6) members are elected to the Board of Directors and that CEO Liu Feng, CEO Kalle Härkönen, Ph.D. Lea Paloheimo, CEO Anssi Kariola, Professor Kari Syrjänen and Professor Osmo Suovaniemi are elected as members of the Board of Directors until the end of the next AGM.

Additionally, the AGM resolved that the Chairman of the Board of Directors is paid a monthly fee of EUR 2,500 and the other members of the Board of Directors are paid a monthly fee of EUR 2,000.

Election of the Auditor and remuneration for the Auditor

The AGM elected authorized public accountants PricewaterhouseCoopers Oy as the company's auditor until the end of the next AGM and that the auditor is paid remuneration according to invoice approved by the company.

Authorizing the Board of Directors to decide on the issuance of shares and on the issuance of option rights and other special rights entitling to shares

The AGM authorized the Board to decide on the issuance of shares and the issuance of option rights and other special rights entitling to shares referred to in Chapter 10, section 1 of the Limited Liability Companies Act in one or more instalments as follows:

The maximum number of new Series B shares to be issued pursuant to the authorisation is 5 000 000 (including shares to be issued based on the special rights), which corresponds to approximately 40,91 % of the company's all existing Series B shares.

The authorisation includes the Board of Directors' entitlement to decide on all terms and conditions regarding the share issue and the issue of special rights. The share issue and the issue of special rights entitling to shares can occur in derogation from the pre-emptive subscription right of the shareholders (directed issue).

The authorisation remains valid for two (2) years from the resolution of the Annual General Meeting.

The minutes of the AGM will be available for review by shareholders by Monday June 8, 2026 on the company's website (www.biohithealthcare.com/investors) and at the corporate headquarters of Biohit Oyj, located at Laippatie 1, 00880 Helsinki.

Additional information:
CEO Jussi Hahtela, Biohit Oyj
tel. +358 9 773 861

investor.relations@biohit.fi
www.biohithealthcare.com

Biohit in brief

Biohit Oyj is a globally operating Finnish biotechnology company. Biohit mission is "Innovating for Health" - we produce innovative products and services to promote research and early diagnosis. Biohit is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, and has subsidiaries in Italy and the UK. Biohit Series B share (BIOBV) is quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki in the Small cap/Healthcare group. www.biohithealthcare.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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