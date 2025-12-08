Biohit Oyj: New Study Shows Normal GastroPanel Result Safely Rules Out Need for Gastroscopy

Biohit Oyj Press Release

8 December 2025 at 10:30 a.m. EEST

New Study Shows Normal GastroPanel® Result Safely Rules Out Need for Gastroscopy

Major Cost Savings Possible

A newly published clinical study confirms that when GastroPanel® results are normal, upper endoscopy (gastroscopy) is typically unnecessary.

This is a significant breakthrough for global healthcare systems struggling with tight budgets, rising costs, long waiting lists, and limited specialist capacity.

Why this matters

Up to 90% of gastroscopies could be avoided when GastroPanel® is normal.

Gastroscopy is invasive, expensive and resource-intense.

Eliminating unnecessary procedures could save millions annually while freeing capacity for patients who truly need endoscopy.

The research, known as the Kappa-Study, was conducted at Oulu University Hospital and published in Anticancer Research (2025). It shows a very high agreement between GastroPanel® results and biopsy histology, confirming the test as a reliable non-invasive triage tool for patients with upper-abdominal symptoms.

Biohit CEO Jussi Hahtela:

"The results speak clearly: if GastroPanel® is normal, gastroscopy is almost never needed. This is a turning point that could save huge costs and significantly shorten waiting lists."

GastroPanel® is currently gaining international attention as a scalable solution to improve efficiency in gastric diagnostics.

For further information, please contact:

Jussi Hahtela, CEO, Biohit Oyj

tel. +358 9 773 861

investor.relations@biohit.fi

www.biohit.fi

Biohit in brief

Biohit Oyj is a Finnish biotechnology company that operates internationally. Biohit's mission is Innovating for Health - we produce innovative products and services to promote research and early diagnosis. Biohit is headquartered in Helsinki and has subsidiaries in Italy and the United Kingdom. Biohit's series B share (BIOBV) is listed on Nasdaq OMX Helsinki in the Small Cap/Healthcare group. www.biohithealthcare.com