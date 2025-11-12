Biohit Oyj: Chile's national cancer prevention strategy brings GastroPanel technology into public healthcare

Biohit Oyj Press Release

12 November 2025 at 2:00 p.m. EEST

Chile's national cancer prevention strategy brings GastroPanel® technology into public healthcare

The Chilean Ministry of Health has introduced biomarker-based diagnostics as a core component of its Digestive Cancer Prevention Strategy, a national initiative to reduce gastric and colorectal cancer mortality through early detection.

At the heart of the strategy is a Gastric Serological Panel combining pepsinogens I & II, gastrin-17b, and Helicobacter pylori antibody detection, the same scientific concept and methodology pioneered by Biohit's GastroPanel®, the world's leading non-invasive test for assessing gastric health and cancer risk.

"When science turns into policy, lives are saved. Chile's decision to integrate biomarker-based diagnostics into national healthcare shows how modern healthtech can transform cancer prevention," says Jussi Hahtela, CEO of Biohit Oyj.

"This is precisely the direction we have been advocating in Europe through the EU SANT Committee, building healthcare systems that use validated diagnostics to guide smarter, earlier, and more efficient care."

According to the Chilean Ministry of Health, the use of the Gastric Serological Panel enables health services to reduce unnecessary endoscopies by up to two-thirds, while ensuring that high-risk patients are prioritized for timely diagnosis and treatment.

The program is currently being implemented in fifteen regional health services across Chile, with data management supported by the national REDCap platform. This marks a significant policy milestone in Latin America, one that demonstrates how scientific innovation, public health, and digital integration can converge for tangible patient impact.

"Chile's model is a proof of concept for the world: when healthcare policy embraces validated diagnostics, the result is both better outcomes and more sustainable systems," Hahtela adds.

For further information, please contact:

Jussi Hahtela, CEO, Biohit Oyj

tel. +358 9 773 861

investor.relations@biohit.fi

www.biohit.fi

Biohit in brief

Biohit Oyj is a Finnish biotechnology company that operates internationally. Biohit's mission is Innovating for Health - we produce innovative products and services to promote research and early diagnosis. Biohit is headquartered in Helsinki and has subsidiaries in Italy and the United Kingdom. Biohit's series B share (BIOBV) is listed on Nasdaq OMX Helsinki in the Small Cap/Healthcare group. www.biohithealthcare.com