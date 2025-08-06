Biohit Oyj: Biohit Group Half Year Financial Report 2025 (unaudited)

BIOHIT GROUP HALF YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT 2025 (unaudited)

Biohit Oyj Half Year Financial Report 6 August 2025 at 9:30 am local time (EET)

SUMMARY

January-June 2025

Revenue EUR 7.4 million (EUR 7.4 million), an increase of 0.3%.

Middle East escalation slowed the growth, sales outside grew by 14.0%

Operative EBITDA EUR 1.4 million (EUR 1.5 million), 18.3% (20.9%) of revenue.

EBIT EUR 1.2 million (EUR 1.3 million) 15.9% (17.8%) of revenue.

Financial assets at the end of the period totalled EUR 5.1 million (EUR 4.8)

Equity ratio 74.1% (76.0%)

Earnings per share EUR 0.06 (0.08)

Revenue from international operations 98.6% (98.6%) of total revenue

BIOHIT GROUP KEY FIGURES

1-6/2025 1-6/2024 Change, % 1-12/2024 Revenue (MEUR) 7.4 7.4 0.3% 14.3 EBITDA (MEUR) 1.4 1.5 -7.6% 2.9 % of revenue 18.4% 20.0% 20.3% Operative EBITDA (MEUR) 1.4 1.5 -11.9% 3.0 % of revenue 18.3% 20.9% 21.2% Operating profit/loss (MEUR) 1.2 1.3 -10.2% 2.6 % of revenue 15.9% 17.8% 17.9% Profit/loss before taxes (MEUR) 1.2 1.5 -19.9% 2.9 Profit/loss for the period (MEUR) 0.9 1.2 -24.9% 2.6 % of revenue 12.6% 16.8% 18.0% Average number of personnel 49 46 6.5% 46 Number of personnel at the end of the period 49 47 4.3% 46 Equity ratio (%) 74.1% 76.0% 78.6% Earnings per share (EUR), Undiluted 0.06 0.08 -25.0% 0.17 Earnings per share (EUR), Diluted 0.06 0.08 -25.6% 0.17 Shareholders' equity per share (EUR) 0.86 0.71 21.5% 0.80 Average number of shares during the period 15,183,360 15,144,753 0.3% 15,161,374 Number of shares at the end of the period 15,185,593 15,173,593 0.1% 15,181,593

CEO JUSSI HAHTELA:

Revenue stays the same, but there is a big silver lining

Biohit's revenue amounted to EUR 7.4 million in the first half of 2025. This is an increase of 0.3 per cent when compared to the same period last year. Operating profit amounted to EUR 1.2 million, or 0.1 million more than in the comparison period.

The modest growth in revenue is explained by the escalation in the Middle East. We were forced to suspend deliveries to the region at the end of last year due to logistical challenges and increased risk levels. This year, we were able to start deliveries during the second quarter, but the volumes were clearly lower than last year.

A big silver lining in the development of revenue is that sales outside this single problem region grew by 14.0 per cent during the reporting period when compared to the previous year.

There are a few important points to note in the figures for the first half of the year. First, Biohit operates in a global market and is therefore vulnerable to external shocks. Second, Biohit's sales are widely diversified. The realisation of a single geopolitical risk does not automatically destroy growth and profitability. Third, the organisation knows how to sell. And finally, the business is still very profitable. The operating profit margin was 15.9.

The most important operational highlights from the reporting period include the further development of sales and distributor cooperation as well as the decision to invest almost half a million euros in new production technology. Sales were launched in several new countries in Europe, although this did not yet have a significant impact on revenue, as volumes are usually always small in the initial phase.

Regionally, sales growth was highest in Asia. GastroPanel is the most commercially significant product, and also the one with the highest growth expectations.

The population is ageing, gastrointestinal problems are becoming more common and there is a chronic lack of resources in healthcare. GastroPanel is an inexpensive way to identify high-risk patients with and without abdominal symptoms who need further examinations. The efficient allocation of scarce resources improves both cost-efficiency and the effectiveness of treatment. This benefits both individuals and society.

A study by the London-based Homerton University Hospital, published in January, was the latest confirmation of GastroPanel's clinical accuracy.

The benefits of GastroPanel have been scientifically proven many times over, but changing established practices is slow. That is why it is important not only to create opportunities patiently, but also to keep the product portfolio broad enough to be able to increase revenue even in the short term.

The three most significant long-term projects are currently the United Kingdom, the United States and gastric cancer screening in the EU.

In the UK, interest in GastroPanel is growing and the goal is to have GastroPanel integrated as an integral part of the local healthcare system, the NHS. The FDA process in the US is progressing and clinical studies are scheduled to begin early next year. The European Council already recommended gastric cancer screening in 2022, but member states have been slow to respond. This year, Biohit has been actively working to launch screening programmes by meeting with political decision-makers and clinicians.

Any one of these three major projects would be a game-changer for Biohit, if realised. But, as we know, talking big will not change the world. It is the actions that count, and that is why we will also be rolling up our sleeves in the second half of 2025.

Guidance for 2025 (Unchanged)

We expect our revenue to rise to EUR 15.7-17.1 million in 2025 (an increase of 10-20% when compared to 2024) and our operating profit margin to be 10-20.

FINANCIAL GOALS AND STRATEGY

Financial targets for the strategy period 2025-2028:

Revenue growth 15-20% annually

Operating profit (EBIT) at least 10% of revenue

Priorities and actions of the strategy:

Continuing the innovation legacy of being the experts of the gastrointestinal tract: Strengthening our competitive edge by developing business operations and investing in product development while understanding the laws of health technology. Strengthening cooperation with industry, research institutes, universities, hospitals and laboratories.

Widening the markets: Presence in all relevant markets, either through our own subsidiaries or through local sales representatives. Ensuring high quality distributor networks and digital channels.

Completing the product range: Dynamic modification of the product range based on customer needs.

Active selling: Strengthening customer understanding, better identifying their needs and providing tailored, value-added solutions. A systematic order-to-supply chain.

A company that attracts investors and talents: Strengthening the reputation of a profitably growing health technology company through an active IR policy and providing excellent development opportunities for new talents.

REPORTING

Biohit's product portfolio consists of diagnostic tests, analysis systems, products binding carcinogenic acetaldehyde into a harmless compound, monoclonal antibodies, as well as service laboratory operations. The entire product and service portfolio is reported under a single segment.

REVENUE AND RESULT

January-June 2025

Consolidated revenue and operating income

1-6/2025 1-6/2024 Change Change, % 1-12/2024 Revenue MEUR 7.4 7.4 0.0 0.3% 14.3 Change compared with the previous year (%) 0.3% 14.0% 9.2% Operating income MEUR 1.2 1.3 -0.1 -10.2% 2.6 Operating income (% of revenue) 15.9% 17.8% 17.9%

REVENUE BY MARKET AREA

EUR million 1-6/2025 1-6/2024 Change, % 1-12/2024 Finland 0.1 0.1 -1.2% 0.2 Europe, other 2.8 3.0 -6.5% 5.7 North and South America 0.2 0.1 65.0% 0.3 Asia 3.1 2.6 18.7% 5.2 Other countries 1.2 1.6 -21.3% 2.9 Revenue from contracts with customers 7.4 7.4 0.3% 14.3

Revenue increased by 0.3% and was EUR 7.4 million (EUR 7.4 million). Operating profit fell by 10.2% ??and was EUR 1.2 million (EUR 1.3 million), or 15.9% of revenue.

Strategy driven investing in growth decreased profitable a bit against the comparison period, but the growth is still very profitable in the long run.

During the review period, international operations accounted for 98.6% (98.6%) of the revenue.



BALANCE SHEET, FINANCING AND OPERATIONAL CONTINUITY

On the 30th June 2025, the balance sheet totalled to EUR 17.7 million (EUR 14.2 million). Balance sheet increased due to profitable reporting period. At the end of the review period our company's equity ratio was 74.1% (76.0%).

Our financial position has remained steady. On the 30th June 2025, company financial assets totalled EUR 5.1 million (EUR 4.8 million). This does not include Genetic Analysis AS shares.

The company has managed to keep its working capital on a good level and the management believes that working capital and the company's other financial assets will cover the operations for the next 12 months. The company is not dependent on external financing to be able to guarantee the continuity of its operations.

Cash flow from operating activities was EUR -1.3 million during the review period 1-6/2025. The main reason for the negative cash flow was the increased contract assets. Strong sales in June also contributed to the deficit. Standard payment terms will generate positive cash flow only at the beginning of H2.

According to company's management, the company's ability to continue its operations is good and there are no indications that events or circumstances that alone or together might give a significant reason to doubt the organisation's ability to continue its operations.

INVESTMENTS, RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT AND CLINICAL STUDIES

Gross investments during the H1/2025 reporting period totalled EUR 0.2 million (EUR 0.2 million), and they were mainly focused on product development and the costs incurred for ensuring compliance with official requirements.

R&D operations focus on innovations as well as product development and improved usability. Biohit also employs external experts and subcontractors in its R&D operations.

Development costs of EUR 0.2 million (EUR 0.2 million) were capitalized in January - June 2025. Research and development expenditure excluding depreciation and amortization during the reporting period H1/2025 amounted to EUR 0.7 million (EUR 0.5 million).

Product development of new products proceeded as planned. Ensuring compliance with the IVDR and MDR regulations took a lot of resources, which had been reserved for.

PERSONNEL AND MANAGEMENT

At the end of June 2025 Biohit Group employed 49 (47) people. During the review period, the Biohit Group employed on average 49 (46) people, of whom 39 (36) were employed by the parent company and 10 (10) by the subsidiaries.

The members of Biohit's Management Team are: CEO Jussi Hahtela, CFO Jussi Sorvo, Production Director Suvi Elomaa, Research and Development Director Panu Hendolin, Sales and Marketing Director Graham Johnson and Quality and Regulatory Affairs Director Daniela Söderström.

MAIN EVENTS IN THE FIRST HALF OF THE YEAR (H1)

Biohit announced on March 25, 2025 that a total of 4,000 of the company's new B shares have been subscribed with Biohit Oyj's I 2013 stock options in the period March 20, 2025. The subscription price of the shares, a total of EUR 4,000.00, has been recorded in the invested unrestricted equity fund, and the company's share capital did not change as a result of the share subscription. The shares in question were registered in the trade register on April 15, 2025, and they produce the same rights as the company's old B shares from the date of registration. As a result of the subscriptions, the number of all Biohit Oyj shares increased to 15,185,593 shares and the number of B shares increased to 12,206,093 shares.

SHORT-TERM RISKS AND UNCERTAINTY FACTORS

Biohit's key risks are related to the success of product registrations as well as the selection and development of new market areas and distribution channels.

The diagnostic industry is heavily regulated, and this may have an effect on Biohit's sales. The duration of the product registration process is different in each market area. For this reason, conquering new markets may be slow.

It is also critical to implement the changes required by the new IVDR EU regulation so that sales of the existing products can continue.

When investing liquid assets, the objective is to gain a return on investment with a low risk of equity loss. The investment portfolio consists of deposits, investment funds and corporate loans. A fundamental aspect in portfolio management is sufficient diversification across different asset classes, investment instruments and counterparties. The investment portfolio is subject to equity risk that is managed by diversification and allocation decisions. The portfolio is also subject to interest rate risk, which is managed by adjusting the duration of the portfolio. In addition, general instability in the financial markets may have a negative impact on the value of the investment portfolio.

The Group's investment in listed Genetic Analysis AS is subject to changes in share price and the EUR/NOK foreign exchange rate.

Biohit's customer base is widely diversified, with the exception of GastroPanel® sales in China, which currently represents a major single business for Biohit. Biohit HealthCare (Hefei) Co. Ltd. has, based on a security agreement signed on 8 February 2022, pledged to Biohit 1,500,000 class B Biohit shares as security for its obligations referred to therein. The pledge significantly decreases the risks that are related to sales in China.

Single customer or geographical territory related risk may have a financial impact. However, Biohit's customer base is widely diversified and thus the company is not significantly dependent on individual customers or project deliveries.

The balance sheet and sales of Biohit's UK subsidiary are in GBP. As a result, Biohit is exposed to the risk of GBP weakening. Otherwise, most of the company's business is conducted in EUR and the indirect effects of the currency exchange rate fluctuations are considered insignificant.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2025 AND AUTHORIZATRIONS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Biohit Oyj held on Wednesday June 5, 2025 approved the financial statements for the financial year 2024. AGM decided to discharge the members of the Board of Directors and the President and CEO from liability for the financial year 2024. AGM decided to approve the Remuneration Report of the company's Governing Bodies and Remuneration Policy presented to the AGM. The decisions on the Remuneration Report and Remuneration Policy are advisory.

Distribution of dividends

The AGM resolved in accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors that no dividend is paid for the financial period ended on December 31, 2024.

Members of the Board of Directors

The AGM resolved that five (5) members are elected to the Board of Directors and that CEO Liu Feng, CEO Kalle Härkönen, Ph.D. Lea Paloheimo, LL.D, Lic (BA) Vesa Silaskivi and Professor Osmo Suovaniemi are elected as members of the Board of Directors until the end of the next AGM.

Additionally, the AGM resolved that the Chairman of the Board of Directors is paid a meeting fee of EUR 2,500 and the other members of the Board of Directors are paid a monthly fee of EUR 2,000.

Board of Directors elected in its constitutive meeting held right after the AGM, LL.D, Lic (BA) Vesa Silaskivi as the Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Election of the Auditor and remuneration for the Auditor

The AGM elected authorized public accountants PricewaterhouseCoopers Oy as the company's auditor until the end of the next AGM and that the auditor is paid remuneration according to invoice approved by the company.

SHARES AND SHAREHOLDERS

Biohit Oyj's number of shares is 15,185,593 (15,173,593) of which 2,975,500 (2,975,500) are Series A shares and 12,206,093 (12,198,093) are Series B shares. The Series B shares are quoted on NASDAQ Helsinki in the Small cap/Healthcare group under the code BIOBV.

BIOBV/NASDAQ OMX Helsinki 1-6/2025 1-6/2024 High (EUR) 4.35 2.10 Low (EUR) 2.31 1.80 Average* (EUR) 3.09 1.96 Latest (EUR) 2.76 2.02 Turnover (EUR) 7,384,898 2,671,047 Turnover volume 2,393,798 1,363,812 Market cap 30 June MEUR 41.9 30.7

* Volume-weighted average price (VWAP)

Shareholders

At the end of the reporting period on 30 June 2025, the company had 8,935 shareholders (8,157 on 30 June 2024). Private households held 60.9% (60.2%), companies 4.7% (5.4%) and public sector organizations 0.0% (0.0%). Foreign ownership or nominee registrations accounted for 34.3% (34.4%) of shares.

At the end of the reporting period Biohit Oyj held no own shares. Further information on the shares, major shareholders and management shareholdings is available on the company's website.

MAJOR EVENTS AFTER THE CLOSE OF THE REVIEW PERIOD

There are no events to report after the close of the review period.

ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES

This half year financial report has been prepared in accordance with the requirements of the IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting standard.

Biohit Oyj has applied the same accounting principles in preparing this half year financial report as for its financial statements 2024 except for IFRS standard changes and interpretations implemented in 2025.

Changes in the accounting principles

Changes in the new IFRS standards and interpretations have no material impact on this half year financial report. The figures in the half-year financial report have not been audited.

Alternative performance measures and items affecting comparability:

Biohit Group presents certain alternative performance measures to reflect the underlying business performance and to enhance comparability between financial periods in accordance with ESMA's (European Securities and Markets Authority) guidance. Alternative performance measures should not be considered in isolation as a substitute for measures of performance in accordance with IFRS. Operative performance measures have been adjusted for certain non-operative items or non-cash valuation items that affect comparability between periods.

Certain items that are not related to the underlying business or non-cash valuation items that have material effect on the profit and loss for the period are adjusted as items affecting comparability. These items can arise, for example from:

- Impairment of assets

- Sale or acquisition of asset or business

- Share based payment expenses in accordance with IFRS 2

Additionally, Biohit Oyj presents the following alternative performance measures:

EBITDA EBIT + depreciation and amortization Operative EBITDA EBIT + depreciation and amortization - items affecting comparability

ALTERNATIVE PERFORMANCE MEASURES

Bridge calculation of EBITDA

Bridge calculation of EBITDA EUR million 1-6/2025 1-6/2024 Muutos 1-12/2024 Operating profit/loss 1.2 1.3 -0.1 2.6 Depreciation and amortization 0.2 0.2 0.0 0.3 EBITDA 1.4 1.5 -0.1 2.9

Bridge calculation of operative EBITDA

Bridge calculation of operative EBITDA EUR million 1-6/2025 1-6/2024 Muutos 1-12/2024 Operating profit/loss 1.2 1.3 -0.1 2.6 Depreciation and amortization 0.2 0.2 0.0 0.3 IFRS 2 share-based payments -0.0 0.1 -0.1 0.1 Operative EBITDA 1.4 1.5 -0.2 3.0

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

EUR million 1-6/2025 1-6/2024 Change 1-12/2024 Revenue 7.4 7.4 0.0 14.3 Change in inventories of finished goods and work in progress -0.1 0.2 -0.4 0.2 Other operating income 0.0 0.1 -0.1 0.1 Materials and services -2.4 -3.0 0.6 -5.2 Employee benefit expenses -2.0 -1.9 -0.1 -4.0 Other operating expenses -1.5 -1.3 -0.1 -2.5 EBITDA 1.4 1.5 -0.1 2.9 Depreciation and amortization -0.2 -0.2 -0.0 -0.3 Operating profit/loss 1.2 1.3 -0.1 2.6 Financial income 0.1 0.4 -0.3 0.6 Financial expenses -0.1 -0.2 0.2 -0.3 Profit/loss before taxes 1.2 1.5 -0.3 2.9 Income taxes -0.2 -0.2 -0.0 -0.3 Profit/loss for the financial period 0.9 1.2 -0.3 2.6 Items of comprehensive income that may later be reclassified through profit or loss Translation differences -0.0 0.0 -0.1 0.0 Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss Changes in the fair value of equity investments at fair value through other comprehensive income 0.0 -0.0 0.1 -0.0 Other comprehensive income total 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Comprehensive income for the period 0.9 1.2 -0.3 2.6

Earnings per share calculated from earnings attributable to the owners of the parent company

1-6/2025 1-6/2024 1-12/2024 Undiluted earnings per share, (EUR) 0.06 0.08 0.17 Diluted earnings per share, (EUR) 0.06 0.08 0.17

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

EUR million 30.6.2025 30.6.2024 31.12.2024 ASSETS NON-CURRENT ASSETS Intangible assets 0.6 0.4 0.5 Property, plant and equipment 0.2 0.2 0.2 Right-of-use assets 1.4 0.6 0.5 Contract assets 5.6 3.6 3.2 Other financial long-term assets 0.1 0.1 0.1 Deferred tax assets 0.0 0.0 0.0 Total non-current assets 7.9 4.9 4.6 CURRENT ASSETS Inventories 0.9 1.1 1.0 Trade and other receivables 3.6 3.3 3.2 Other current financial assets 1.3 3.2 3.0 Cash and cash equivalents 3.9 1.8 3.7 Total current assets 9.8 9.3 11.0 TOTAL ASSETS 17.7 14.2 15.5 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Shareholders' equity attributable to the owners of the parent company Share capital 2.4 2.4 2.4 Fair value reserve -1.9 -1.9 -1.9 Invested unrestricted equity fund 5.3 5.3 5.3 Translation differences -0.1 -0.1 0.0 Retained earnings 7.5 5.1 6.5 Total shareholders' equity 13.1 10.8 12.2 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Lease liabilities 1.1 0.4 0.3 Deferred tax liabilities 0.0 0.0 0.0 Other liabilities 0.0 0.0 0.0 Total non-current liabilities 1.1 0.4 0.3 CURRENT LIABILITIES Trade payables 1.0 0.8 0.7 Tax liabilities 0.7 0.6 0.4 Lease liabilities 0.3 0.3 0.3 Other liabilities 1.4 1.4 1.6 Total current liabilities 3.5 3.0 3.0 Total liabilities 4.6 3.4 3.3 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 17.7 14.2 15.5

INTANGIBLE ASSETS

Statement of changes in intangible assets on 30 June 2025

EUR million Capitalized development costs Other Intangible Assets Total Acquisition cost 1 January 2025 0.5 0.0 0.5 Increases 0.2 0.2 Decreases 0.0 Acquisition cost 30 June 2025 0.7 0.0 0.7 Accumulated depreciation and impairment 1 January 2025 -0.0 -0.0 -0.0 Depreciation -0.0 -0.0 -0.0 Accumulated depreciation on decreases 0.0 Accumulated depreciation and impairment 30 June 2025 -0.0 -0.0 -0.0 Book value 1 January 2025 0.5 0.0 0.5 Book value 30 June 2025 0.6 0.0 0.6

Statement of changes in intangible assets on 30 June 2024

EUR million Capitalized development costs Other Intangible Assets Total Acquisition cost 1 January 2024 0.2 1.4 1.6 Increases 0.2 0.2 Decreases -0.4 -0.4 Acquisition cost 30 June 2024 0.4 1.1 1.4 Accumulated depreciation and impairment 1 January 2024 -0.0 -1.4 -1.4 Depreciation -0.0 -0.0 -0.0 Accumulated depreciation on decreases 0.4 0.4 Accumulated depreciation and impairment 30 June 2024 -0.0 -1.0 -1.1 Book value 1 January 2024 0.2 0.0 0.2 Book value 30 June 2024 0.3 0.0 0.4

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Statement of changes in consolidated shareholders' equity on 30 June 2025

EUR million Share capital Invested unrestricted equity fund Translation differences Fair value reserve Retained earnings Shareholders' equity Shareholders' equity 1 Jan 2025 2.4 5.3 0.0 -1.9 6.5 12.2 Share based payments -0.0 -0.0 Exercise of share options 0.0 0.0 Adjustment of translation differences 0.0 0.0 Total comprehensive income for the period -0.0 0.0 0.9 0.9 Shareholders' equity 30 June 2025 2.4 5.3 -0.1 -1.9 7.5 13.1

Statement of changes in consolidated shareholders' equity on 30 June 2024

EUR million Share capital Invested unrestricted equity fund Translation differences Fair value reserve Retained earnings Shareholders' equity Shareholders' equity 1 Jan 2024 2.4 5.2 -0.1 -1.9 3.8 9.4 Share based payments 0.1 0.1 Exercise of share options 0.1 0.1 Adjustment of translation differences 0.0 0.0 Total comprehensive income for the period 0.0 -0.0 1.2 1.2 Shareholders' equity 30 June 2024 2.4 5.3 -0.1 -1.9 5.1 10.8

FINANCIAL ASSETS MEASURED AT FAIR VALUE 30 JUNE 2025

The Group categorised its financial assets and liabilities into the following categories Fair value through profit and loss MEUR Fair value through OCI MEUR Hierarchical level Current assets Fund shares 0.0 Level 1 Investment to Genetic Analysis AS * 0.1 Level 1 Bonds 1.2 Level 2 Total 1.2 0.1

* Investment in the listed Genetic Analysis AS. Genetic Analysis AS listed on October 1, 2021 in the Swedish Spotlight Stock Market exchange. Despite the Swedish Stock Exchange, the share price is quoted in NOK. FINANCIAL ASSETS MEASURED AT FAIR VALUE 30 JUNE 2024 The Group categorised its financial assets and liabilities into the following categories Fair value through profit and loss MEUR Fair value through OCI MEUR Hierarchical level Current assets Fund shares 0.0 Level 1 Investment to Genetic Analysis AS 0.1 Level 1 Bonds 3.1 Level 2 Total 3.1 0.1 The company has classified the hierarchies of financial assets according to the availability of data on market terms and other price data. The fair values on level 1 of the hierarchy are based on the quoted (unadjusted) prices of identical assets or liabilities on active markets. In significant part, the fair values of level 2 instruments are based on other input data than the quoted prices included in level 1, although this data can be obtained for the assets or liabilities in question either directly (as a price) or indirectly (as a derivative of the price). The original book value of other receivables corresponds to their fair value because the effect of discounting is negligible in view of the maturity of the receivables. CASH FLOW STATEMENT EUR million 1-6/2025 1-6/2024 Change 1-12/2024 CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Profit for the period 0.9 1.2 -0.3 2.6 Adjustments Depreciation 0.2 0.2 0.0 0.3 Income taxes 0.2 0.2 0.0 0.3 Other adjustments -0.0 -0.1 0.1 -0.2 Change in working capital -2.5 -3.2 0.7 -2.5 Interest paid and payments on other operating financial expenses -0.4 -0.0 -0.3 -0.0 Interest received 0.3 0.2 0.1 0.4 Realised exchange rate gains and losses -0.0 0.0 -0.1 0.0 Income taxes paid 0.0 -0.0 0.0 -0.2 Net cash flow from operating activities -1.3 -1.5 0.2 0.6 CASH FLOW FROM INVESTMENTS Investments in tangible and intangible assets -0.2 -0.2 0.1 -0.4 Investments in funds and deposits -0.1 -0.9 0.8 -1.0 Profit from the sale of investments in funds and deposits 1.9 1.2 0.7 1.5 Loans -0.0 -0.0 0.0 -0.0 Net cash flow from investments 1.6 0.0 1.6 0.1 CASH FLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Exercise of share options 0.0 0.1 -0.1 0.1 Repayment of lease liabilities -0.2 -0.1 -0.0 -0.3 Net cash flow from financing activities -0.1 -0.1 -0.1 -0.2 Increase (+)/decrease (-) in cash and cash equivalents 0.2 -1.5 1.7 0.4 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 3.7 3.3 0.5 3.3 Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents -0.0 0.0 -0.1 0.0 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 3.9 1.8 2.1 3.7

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

Biohit Oyj sold EUR 2.9 million (EUR 2.5 million) worth of goods and services to Biohit Healthcare (Hefei) Co. Ltd during the review period. The total remuneration of Biohit Oyj's board during the review period was 0.1 million. EUR (0.1 million EUR)

COLLATERAL, CONTINGENT LIABILITIES, AND OTHER COMMITMENTS

EUR million 30 June 2025 30 June 2024 31 Dec 2024 Collateral granted on behalf of the parent company Guarantees 0.0 0.0 0.0 Collateral and contingent liabilities total 0.0 0.0 0.0

Helsinki 6 August 2025

Biohit Oyj

Board of Directors

Additional information:

CEO Jussi Hahtela

tel. +358 9 773 861

investor.relations@biohit.fi

www.biohithealthcare.com



Biohit Oyj in brief

Biohit is a globally operating Finnish biotechnology company. Biohit's mission is "Innovating for Health" - we produce innovative products and services to promote research and early diagnosis. Biohit is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, and has subsidiaries in Italy and the UK. Biohit Series B share (BIOBV) is quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki in the Small cap/Healthcare group. www.biohithealthcare.com