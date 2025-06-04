Biohit Oyj: Decisions of the Annual General Meeting of Biohit Oyj

Decisions of the Annual General Meeting of Biohit Oyj

Biohit Oyj Decisions of the Annual General Meeting, June 4, 2025 at 6.00 pm local time (EET)

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Biohit Oyj held on Wednesday June 4, 2025 approved the financial statements for the financial year 2024. AGM decided to discharge the members of the Board of Directors and the President and CEO from liability for the financial year 2024. AGM decided to approve the Remuneration Report of the company's Governing Bodies and Remuneration Policy presented to the AGM; the decision is advisory.

Distribution of dividends

The AGM resolved in accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors that no dividend is paid for the financial period ended on December 31, 2024.

Members of the Board of Directors

The AGM resolved that five (5) members are elected to the Board of Directors and that CEO Liu Feng, CEO Kalle Härkönen, Ph.D. Lea Paloheimo, LL.D, Lic (BA) Vesa Silaskivi and Professor Osmo Suovaniemi are elected as members of the Board of Directors until the end of the next AGM.

Additionally, the AGM resolved that the Chairman of the Board of Directors is paid a monthly fee of EUR 2,500 and the other members of the Board of Directors are paid a monthly fee of EUR 2,000.

Election of the Auditor and remuneration for the Auditor

The AGM elected authorized public accountants PricewaterhouseCoopers Oy as the company's auditor until the end of the next AGM and that the auditor is paid remuneration according to invoice approved by the company.

Authorizing the Board of Directors to decide on the issuance of shares and on the issuance of option rights and other special rights entitling to shares

The AGM authorized the Board to decide on the issuance of shares and the issuance of option rights and other special rights entitling to shares referred to in Chapter 10, section 1 of the Limited Liability Companies Act in one or more instalments as follows:

The maximum number of new Series B shares to be issued pursuant to the authorization is 500 000 (including shares to be issued based on the special rights), which corresponds to approximately 4,09 % of the company's all existing Series B shares.

The authorization includes the Board of Directors' entitlement to decide on all terms and conditions regarding the share issue and the issue of special rights. The share issue and the issue of special rights entitling to shares can occur in derogation from the pre-emptive subscription right of the shareholders (directed issue).

The authorization remains valid for two (2) years from the resolution of the Annual General Meeting.

All decisions of the AGM were made unanimously. The minutes of the AGM will be available for review by shareholders by Monday June 9, 2025 on the company's website (www.biohithealthcare.com/investors) and at the corporate headquarters of Biohit Oyj, located at Laippatie 1, 00880 Helsinki.

