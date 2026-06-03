Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Paradox Interactive AB (publ), company registration number 556667-4759, fulfills Nasdaq Stockholm's listing requirements. Provided that Paradox Interactive AB (publ) applies for admission to trading of its ordinary shares on Nasdaq Stockholm, that the prospectus is approved by the SFSA and that the liquidity requirements for the ordinary shares are met, first day of trading is expected to June 9, 2026. The shares are currently traded on First North Premier Growth Market.

As per today's date the company has a total of 105,623,025 ordinary shares.

Short Name: PDX ISIN Code: SE0008294953 Order book id: 123234 Maximum number of ordinary shares to be listed: 105,623,025 Clearing: CCP Cleared Segment: Large Cap Stockholm SEK Market segment: STO Equities CCP / 182 Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table MIC: XSTO

ICB Classification:

Industry code: 40 Consumer Discretionary Supersector code: 4020 Consumer Products and Services

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.