Alex Samoylovich Supports Day of Gratitude, the Landmark Veterans Tribute Returning to Allegiant Stadium on D-Day 2026

Executive Chairman and Entrepreneur Backs One of the Largest Veteran and Military Family Events in U.S. History

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / June 3, 2026 / Alex Samoylovich, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of CEDARst Companies and a prominent entrepreneur and thought leader, has announced his support for Day of Gratitude, a nationally recognized tribute to America's veterans, active-duty service members, and their families. The event, scheduled for June 6, 2026, at Allegiant Stadium - home of the Las Vegas Raiders - will honor the sacrifices of those who have served the United States on the 82nd anniversary of D-Day and in commemoration of the 250th anniversary of the nation.

Day of Gratitude is a collaborative event produced by CityServe, Voice of the Veteran, and Love Has No Limits. The initiative brings together community leaders, faith networks, and private sector partners to deliver tangible resources and public recognition to the men and women who have worn the uniform. Alex Samoylovich's participation reflects a growing commitment to philanthropic causes that strengthen community fabric and honor national service - values that have informed his professional approach to real estate, technology, and urban development.

"The men and women who have served this country deserve more than ceremony - they deserve action," said Alex Samoylovich. "Day of Gratitude is a rare opportunity for business leaders and community members to come together and provide genuine, lasting support for veterans and their families. When I learned about the scale of what this event is doing - from resource distribution to direct family support - it was an easy decision to be part of it."

The 2026 edition of Day of Gratitude will feature a special awards ceremony recognizing extraordinary service, live music and entertainment, family-friendly activities, on-site access to vital support services, and gratitude gifts distributed to every family in attendance. The event also includes a dedicated tribute to the veterans of World War II - the Greatest Generation - whose courage, resilience, and sacrifice shaped the modern world. With Allegiant Stadium as its venue, Day of Gratitude 2026 is positioned to surpass the scale of its 2024 inaugural event, which drew more than 15,000 registered veterans, service members, and family members and distributed over $3 million in gratitude gifts and resources.

Alex Samoylovich is the Co-Founder and Managing Partner of CEDARst Companies, an integrated real estate development and investment firm that has been instrumental in the development of more than $4 billion in multifamily and mixed-use real estate across the United States, with a current national portfolio exceeding 10,000 units in markets including Chicago, San Diego, Portland, Minneapolis, and Cleveland. He is also the Founder and Executive Chairman of Collective Residential, a national residential property management platform, and the Founder of Livly, a multifamily operating system designed to centralize resident experience and building operations. Named to Crain's Chicago Business "40 Under 40" in 2016, Alex has built a reputation as a disciplined, design-focused developer who approaches real estate with a long-term view on community impact.

Alex Samoylovich's involvement in Day of Gratitude is consistent with a broader philanthropic philosophy centered on using business leadership as a vehicle for community investment. His work through CEDARst Companies has long emphasized neighborhood-level impact, adaptive reuse, and the creation of communities that serve the real needs of residents. Extending this ethos to national service - and to the veterans and military families who represent some of the most underserved populations in the country - reflects a natural evolution of his public role and personal values.

CityServe co-founder and CEO Wendell Vinson described the mission of the event plainly: "The greatest act of love is to lay down one's life for another. That is exactly what our service members and veterans have been willing to do for our nation. Day of Gratitude exists so that we, the beneficiaries of their sacrifice, can pause and publicly honor them with gratitude, dignity, and tangible support."

Peter Palivos, Chairman of Voice of the Veteran, added that the event, to be held on the anniversary of the Allied invasion of Normandy, will be the biggest veteran and military-exclusive event in U.S. history.

Day of Gratitude 2026 is open to veterans, service members, and their families. The event will be held on June 6, 2026, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. For additional information, event registration, or sponsorship inquiries, visit dayofgratitudeamerica.com.

About CEDARst Companies

CEDARst Companies is an integrated real estate development and investment firm focused on design-driven, community-centered multifamily and mixed-use projects. With a national portfolio exceeding 10,000 units and more than $4 billion in delivered and active developments, CEDARst is recognized for adaptive reuse, thoughtful urban infill, and experiential residential environments. For more information, visit cedarst.com.

About Alex Samoylovich

Alex Samoylovich is the Co-Founder and Managing Partner of CEDARst Companies, an integrated real estate developer responsible for more than $4 billion in multifamily and mixed-use projects across major U.S. markets, with a national portfolio exceeding 10,000 units. He is also the Founder and Executive Chairman of Collective Residential, a national residential property management platform, and the Founder of Livly, a multifamily operating system centralizing resident experience and operations. Alex was named to Crain's Chicago Business "40 Under 40" in 2016. Learn more by visiting alexsamoylovich.com.

About Day of Gratitude

Day of Gratitude is a nationally recognized tribute to U.S. veterans, active-duty service members, and their families, produced by CityServe, Voice of the Veteran, and Love Has No Limits. The 2026 event will be held on June 6 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on the 82nd anniversary of D-Day and in commemoration of the 250th anniversary of the United States. For more information, visit dayofgratitudeamerica.com.

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SOURCE: Alex Samoylovich

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/alex-samoylovich-supports-day-of-gratitude-the-landmark-veterans-tribute-returning-to-a-1170558