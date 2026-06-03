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WKN: A41TVD | ISIN: CA7800171091 | Ticker-Symbol: S3Q
München
03.06.26 | 09:15
2,600 Euro
+4,84 % +0,120
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ROXMORE RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ROXMORE RESOURCES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,4402,50023:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ROXMORE RESOURCES
ROXMORE RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ROXMORE RESOURCES INC2,600+4,84 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.