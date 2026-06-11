Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 11, 2026) - Roxmore Resources Inc. (TSX: RM) (OTCQX: GARLF) (formerly, Axcap Ventures Inc.) ("Roxmore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results from its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held earlier today.

A total of 15,105,351 common shares ("Shares") were voted in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting, representing approximately 21.43% of the votes attached to all the outstanding Shares as at the record date of the Meeting.

Election of Directors

At the Meeting, all nominees listed in the Company's management information circular dated April 29, 2026 were elected as directors of the Company, to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed. Shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting voted as follows:

Number of Shares Percentage of Votes Cast Nominee For Withheld/Abstain For Withheld/Abstain John Dorward 14,749,815 2,467 99.98% 0.02% Oliver Lennox-King 14,749,815 2,467 99.98% 0.02% Paul Criddle 14,749,815 2,467 99.98% 0.02% Robert Eckford 14,749,815 2,467 99.98% 0.02% Richard Colterjohn 14,749,815 2,467 99.98% 0.02%

Appointment of Auditors

At the Meeting, Deloitte LLP was appointed as auditors of the Company to hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of the shareholders or until a successor is appointed, and the Board of Directors was authorized to fix their renumeration. A majority of shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting voted on a show of hands for the appointment of Deloitte LLP as auditors.

The report of voting results will be made available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Roxmore Resources Inc.

Roxmore is focused on developing its flagship, Converse Gold Project, one of the largest undeveloped gold deposits not owned by a major mining company in Nevada, USA. The Converse Gold Project is a largescale open pit heap leach project located within the prolific Battle Mountain trend. With decades of expertise in Nevada and globally, our Board and management are focused on unlocking the potential of this project. For further details please refer to our technical report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Converse Project, Nevada, USA" dated effective May 2, 2026, which is available on our website at www.roxmoreresources.com and on our SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/301117

Source: Roxmore Resources Inc.