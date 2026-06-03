

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AlphaSense, a market intelligence platform powered by AI, just wrapped up a $350 million funding round, pushing its valuation to $7.5 billion, almost double its previous $4 billion.



This funding brings AlphaSense's total raised to over $1 billion, and it's coming on the heels of impressive business growth, with annual recurring revenue climbing past $600 million in the first quarter of 2026, up from $500 million in October 2025.



The funding round was spearheaded by Vitruvian Partners, Accenture Ventures, and J.P. Morgan Asset Management, with additional backing from D. E. Shaw Ventures, Pinegrove Opportunity Partners, CapitalG, Goldman Sachs Alternatives, and Viking Global Investors.



In conjunction with this funding news, AlphaSense unveiled SuperAnalyst, a new AI agent that aims to streamline financial and market intelligence tasks. The idea is to help users transition more smoothly from research and analysis to making decisions.



Founded by Jack Kokko, AlphaSense now works with over 7,000 organisations globally, including big names like Adobe, Amazon, American Express, Cisco, Microsoft, Nvidia, Pfizer, and Salesforce. Notably, many Fortune 500 companies and almost all the world's largest financial institutions rely on its platform.



The new funds will help enhance AlphaSense's AI features, expand its extensive library of more than 500 million business documents, support growth into international markets, and bolster customer service capabilities.



Additionally, the company announced that Sophie Bower-Straziota will be joining its board of directors.



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