BeammWave AB: Last day of trading in subscription rights in BeammWave's rights issue

THIS PRESS RELEASE MAY NOT BE DISTRIBUTED, ANNOUNCED OR PUBLISHED, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, BELARUS, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, RUSSIA, SWITZERLAND, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA, SOUTH KOREA OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH DISTRIBUTION, RELEASE OR PUBLICATION WOULD BE IN VIOLATION OF APPLICABLE REGULATIONS OR REQUIRE FURTHER REGISTRATION OR OTHER MEASURES. PLEASE SEE THE SECTION "IMPORTANT INFORMATION" AT THE END OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.

Today, June 4, 2026, is the last day of trading in the subscription rights issued in connection with BeammWave AB's (publ) ("BeammWave" or the "Company") rights issue of shares with preferential rights for existing shareholders (the "Rights Issue"), which was resolved by the Board of Directors on May 12, 2026, based on authorization from the Annual General Meeting on May 14, 2025. The subscription period in the Rights Issue runs from May 25, 2026, up to and including June 9, 2026. Subscription rights that are neither sold nor exercised for subscription expire worthless.

The Rights Issue in brief

At full subscription, BeammWave will receive approximately SEK 51.7 million before deduction of issue costs.

The subscription price is SEK 11.50 per Class B share.

Those who were registered in the share register maintained by Euroclear Sweden AB as shareholders in BeammWave on the record date May 20, 2026, received one (1) subscription right for each (1) share (both Class A and Class B shares) held. Ten (10) subscription rights entitle the holder to subscribe for one (1) new Class B share in the Company.

The subscription period in the Rights Issue runs from and including 25 May, 2026, up to and including 9 June, 2026.

The Company may, if the Board of Directors considers that there is sufficient investor interest and/or that it is beneficial for the Company to add additional strategic investors, carry out and resolve an additional issue of Class B shares with maximum issue proceeds of approximately SEK 25 million.

Preliminary timetable for the Rights Issue

The timetable below for the Rights Issue is preliminary and subject to change.

Trading in subscription rights May 25-June 4, 2026 Subscription period May 25-June 9, 2026 Trading in the BTA (paid subscribed B shares) May 25 - week 26, 2026 Announcement of the outcome of the Rights Issue June 10, 2026

Subscription with preferential rights

Directly registered shareholders

The shareholders or representatives of shareholders who on the record date 20 May, 2026, were registered in the share register maintained by Euroclear Sweden AB ("Euroclear") will receive a pre-printed issue report with an attached payment notice. Subscription through payment shall be made either with the pre-printed payment notice attached to the issue report, or through subscription on Nordic Issuing AB's ("Nordic Issuing") platform. In the event that all subscription rights received on the record date are exercised for subscription of shares, the pre-printed payment notice from Euroclear shall be used as the basis for application for subscription through payment. Please note that it may take up to three banking days for the payment to reach the recipient account. No additions or changes may be made to the text pre-printed on the payment notice. In the event that a different number of subscription rights are exercised than what appears in the pre-printed payment notice from Euroclear, subscription with the support of subscription rights shall be made on Nordic Issuing's platform https://minasidor.nordic-issuing.se/ and be used as the basis for subscription through cash payment. An incomplete or incorrectly completed application may be disregarded. The application is binding.

Nominee-registered shareholders

Shareholders whose holdings of shares in the Company were nominee-registered with a bank or other nominee on the record date will not receive an issue report from Euroclear. Subscription and payment must instead be made in accordance with instructions from the respective nominee.

Subscription without preferential rights

Application to subscribe for shares without preferential rights shall be made on Nordic Issuing's platform https://minasidor.nordic-issuing.se/.

Please note that shareholders whose holdings are nominee-registered must notify their nominee of their subscription without preferential rights in accordance with the nominee's procedures. In order to invoke subsidiary preferential rights, the subscription must be made through the nominee, as there would otherwise be no way to identify a particular subscriber who has subscribed for shares both with and without the support of subscription rights.

Only one (1) application for subscription without the support of subscription rights may be submitted. In the event that more than one application is submitted, only the most recently received application will be taken into account. An incomplete or incorrectly completed application may be disregarded. The application is binding.

Subscription from accounts subject to specific rules

Please note that anyone with a custody account subject to specific rules for securities transactions, such as an investment savings account (ISK) or an endowment insurance account (KF), must check with the bank or nominee that manages the account whether acquisition of securities within the framework of the Rights Issue is possible. The application shall in such case be made in coordination with the bank/nominee that manages the account.

Advisors

Swedish North Point Securities acts as financial advisor, Advokatfirman Lindahl acts as legal advisor, and Nordic Issuing acts as issuing agent in connection with the Rights Issue.

Important information

The publication, publication or distribution of this press release may be subject to restrictions by law in certain jurisdictions. Recipients of this press release in the jurisdictions in which this press release has been published or distributed should inform themselves of and comply with such legal restrictions. The recipient of this press release is responsible for using this press release and the information contained herein in accordance with applicable regulations in their respective jurisdictions. This press release does not constitute an offer to buy or subscribe for shares or other securities issued by the Company, either from the Company or from anyone else, in any jurisdiction where such offer or offer would be contrary to applicable rules or require further registration or other measures.

This press release is not a prospectus within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the "Prospectus Regulation") and has not been approved by any regulatory authority in any jurisdiction. No prospectus has been or will be prepared in connection with the Rights Issue. In each EEA Member State, this announcement is only directed at "qualified investors" in that Member State as defined in the Prospectus Regulation.

This press release does not constitute an offer, or a solicitation of any offer, to buy or subscribe for securities in the United States. The securities referred to herein may not be sold in the United States absent registration, or without the application of an exemption from registration, under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration, an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to the registration requirements of the Securities Act. There is no intention to register any securities referred to herein in the United States, or to make a public offer of such securities in the United States. The information in this press release may not be announced, published, copied, reproduced or distributed, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, in or into the United States, Australia, Belarus, Hong Kong, Japan, Canada, New Zealand, Russia, Switzerland, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea or any other jurisdiction where such announcement, publication or distribution of this information would be contrary to applicable regulations or where such action is subject to legal restrictions or would require additional registration or other measures than what follows from Swedish law. Actions in violation of this instruction may constitute a violation of applicable securities legislation.

In the United Kingdom, this document, and any other materials relating to the securities referred to herein, are only being distributed and directed at, and any investment or investment activity relating to this document is only available to, and will only be available to, "qualified investors" who are (i) persons who have professional experience in activities relating to investments and who fall within the definition of "professional investors" in Article 19(5) of the United Kingdom. Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order"); or (ii) high net worth persons referred to in Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"). An investment or investment measure to which this announcement relates is only available in the United Kingdom to relevant persons and will only be made with relevant persons. Persons who are not relevant persons should not take any action based on this press release, nor should they act or rely on it.

This press release does not identify or purport to identify any risks (direct or indirect) that may be associated with an investment in new shares. The information in this press release is only to describe the background to the Rights Issue and does not claim to be complete or exhaustive. No assurance should be made in relation to the information in this press release regarding its accuracy or completeness. An investment decision to acquire or subscribe for shares in connection with the Rights Issue may only be made based on publicly available information regarding the Company and the Company's shares.

Failure to follow these instructions may constitute a violation of the Securities Act or applicable laws in other jurisdictions.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company's intentions, assessments or expectations regarding the Company's future results, financial condition, liquidity, development, prospects, expected growth, strategies and opportunities and the markets in which the Company operates. Forward-looking statements are statements that do not relate to historical facts and can be identified by the fact that they contain expressions such as "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "will", "may", "assumes", "should", "could" and, in each case, the negatives thereof, or similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on various assumptions, which in several cases are based on additional assumptions. Although the Company believes that the assumptions reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that they will occur or that they are correct. Because these assumptions are based on assumptions or estimates and are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results or outcomes may, for a variety of reasons, differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other material factors could cause actual events to differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied in this press release by the forward-looking statements. The Company does not warrant that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements in this press release are correct and any reader of the press release should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements in this press release. The information, opinions and forward-looking statements expressed or implied herein are provided only as of the date of this press release and are subject to change. Neither the Company nor anyone else undertakes to review, update, confirm or publicly release any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that occur with respect to the content of this press release, unless required by law or Nasdaq First North Growth Market's rules for issuers.

For further information, please contact:

Stefan Svedberg, CEO

+46 (0) 10 641 45 85

info@beammwave.com

About Us

BeammWave AB are experts in communication solutions for frequencies over 24GHz. The company is building a solution intended for 5G and 6G, in the form of a radio chip with antenna and associated algorithms. The company's approach with digital beamforming is unique and patented, with the aim of delivering a solution with higher performance at a lower cost. The company's Class B shares (BEAMMW B) are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm. Certified Adviser is Redeye Nordic Growth AB.