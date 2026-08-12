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WKN: A3DSKU | ISIN: SE0016799068 | Ticker-Symbol: OX0
Frankfurt
12.08.26 | 08:07
1,328 Euro
-1,78 % -0,024
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BEAMMWAVE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BEAMMWAVE AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.08.2026 07:30 Uhr
68 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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BeammWave AB: BeammWave publishes Interim Report for January-June 2026

A Quarter of Execution, Financial Strength, and Commercial Expansion

BeammWave AB's Interim Report for January-June 2026 is now available on the Company's website beammwave.com/investors/financial-reports/.

With a robust financial foundation in place, we are executing on hardware delivery and scaling our commercial footprint. We see clear market validation as major industry players commit to building solutions around our architecture, says Stefan Svedberg, CEO of BeammWave.

Highlights during the second quarter

  • Presented at the Redeye Investor Forum in Gothenburg
  • Advanced the 6G mmWave ecosystem during 3GPP evaluation of digital beamforming
  • Completed a SEK 20 million directed share issue with additional institutional investors
  • Rights issue oversubscribed by 276.4%, gross proceeds of SEK 51.7 million
  • Completed a directed share issue of approximately SEK 25 million, strengthening institutional ownership

After the period end

  • BeammWave awarded a technology development contract within the defence sector. The order value amounts to SEK 1,870,000

Period April-June 2026
- Net sales was SEK 0K (951K)
- Operating profit/loss was SEK -9,977K (-7,445K)
- Profit/loss before tax was SEK -9,784K (-7,364K)
- Earnings per share was SEK -0.21 (-0.12)
- Solvency was 96 (91) %

Period January-June 2026
- Net sales was SEK 0K (2,593K)
- Operating profit/loss was SEK -18,293K (-8,771K)
- Profit/loss before tax was SEK -18,107K (-8,689K)
- Earnings per share was SEK -0.40 (-0.28)
- Solvency was 96 (91) %

For further information, please contact:
Stefan Svedberg, CEO
+46 (0) 10 641 45 85
info@beammwave.com

About Us
BeammWave AB are experts in communication solutions for frequencies over 24GHz. The company is building a solution intended for 5G and 6G, in the form of a radio chip with antenna and associated algorithms. The company's approach with digital beamforming is unique and patented, with the aim of delivering a solution with higher performance at a lower cost. The company's Class B shares (BEAMMW B) are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm. Certified Adviser is Redeye Nordic Growth AB.

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Board BeammWave

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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