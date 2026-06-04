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PR Newswire
04.06.2026 11:06 Uhr
195 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Global Mobility Call 2026 to gather 8,000 professionals and 190 experts to discuss the future of mobility

MADRID , June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Madrid will host the Global Mobility Call (GMC) from 9 to 11 June, bringing together leading figures from across the mobility sector for an international forum on the future of transport. Organized by IFEMA MADRID, the event will serve as a platform for debate on industry trends, technological innovation and regulation, while fostering projects, partnerships, and strategic alliances across the sector

This year's edition will be organized around ten thematic pathways designed to bring greater clarity to a fast-evolving and increasingly complex mobility landscape. The aim is to make decision-making easier by structuring discussions around key areas including public transport, automotive, energy, data, logistics, and talent, among others. Together, they offer a practical, result-driven framework at a time when the sector is being rewritten by electrification, artificial intelligence and the latest European regulatory developments.

In this respect, the role of distribution, after-sales, is expected to increase its weight, further developing more digital and customer-driven models. Talent hunting and transformation are just some of the key topics in the program.

Public transport, and buses in particular, will be another key focus of the event. Discussions in this area will examine its central role in building mobility systems that are more sustainable, accessible and better integrated. Issues such as digitalization, artificial intelligence, modal integration and improvements in the passenger experience are expected to feature prominently in talks involving technology companies, public institutions, and operators.

On its fourth edition, GMC has signed more than 20 strategic partnerships with leading mobility industry associations, laying the groundwork for future collaboration and joint projects. With institutional leaders, chief executives, transport experts and international public authorities due to attend, Global Mobility Call 2026 stands as a major European forum on the future of mobility. The event aims to encourage collaboration across the sector in support of a more sustainable, inclusive, connected and citizen-cantered model.

If you would like to get further information, please visit: Professional registration | GLOBAL MOBILITY CALL

Press contacts:

Marco Presa
Press chief
mpresa@ifema.es

Elena Valera
International Press
evalera@ifema.es

Lucas Farioli
International Press
lfarioli@ifema.es

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2994159/GMC.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2939977/6001521/Logo_GMC_version_vertical_color_bitmap_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/global-mobility-call-2026-to-gather-8-000-professionals-and-190-experts-to-discuss-the-future-of-mobility-302790132.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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