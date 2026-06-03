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WKN: A1H5KZ | ISIN: CA1724541000 | Ticker-Symbol: CX0
Frankfurt
04.06.26 | 09:55
6,900 Euro
-2,13 % -0,150
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CINEPLEX INC Chart 1 Jahr
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CINEPLEX INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,9006,95012:25
6,9006,95011:01
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.06.2026 22:36 Uhr
26 Leser
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Cineplex Inc.: Cineplex Announces Voting Results for its 2026 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: CGX) -- Cineplex Inc. ("Cineplex" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, at its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held today, each of the items of business referred to in its management information circular dated April 20, 2026 (the "Management Information Circular") was approved by Shareholders. 63,002,834 shares were issued and outstanding as of the record date, April 17, 2026, and entitled to vote at the meeting. The voting results for each item of business are as follows:

Election of Directors:
Each of the individuals listed as nominees in the Management Information Circular was elected as a director of the Company.

Name of Nominee% Votes For% Votes Withheld
Janice Fukakusa95.28%4.72%
Donna Hayes95.46%4.54%
Ellis Jacob95.71%4.29%
Kevin Johnson96.91%3.09%
Rania Llewellyn95.73%4.27%
Sarabjit Marwah95.35%4.65%
Sean McGuckin95.66%4.34%
Heidi Messer96.99%3.01%
Ron Wilson96.87%3.13%
Phyllis Yaffe96.87%3.13%


Appointment of Auditors:
The appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors of the Company and the authorization of the directors to fix their remuneration was approved.

Votes For:
Votes Withheld:
97.42%
2.58%


Advisory Vote on Say-on-Pay:
The non-binding say-on-pay advisory resolution as set forth in the Management Information Circular on the Company's approach to executive compensation was approved.

Votes For:
Votes Against:
94.90%
5.10%


Reconfirm the Shareholder Rights Plan:
The resolution as set forth in the Management Information Circular to reconfirm the shareholders rights plan agreement was approved.

Votes For:
Votes Against:
95.25%
4.75%


About Cineplex:

Cineplex (TSX:CGX) is a top-tier Canadian brand that operates in the Film Entertainment and Content, Amusement and Leisure, and Media sectors. Cineplex offers a unique escape from the everyday to millions of guests through its circuit of 168 movie theatres and location-based entertainment venues. In addition to being Canada's largest and most innovative film exhibitor, the company operates Canada's favourite destination for 'Eats & Entertainment' (The Rec Room), complexes specially designed for teens and families (Playdium), and an entertainment concept that brings movies, amusement gaming, dining, and live performances together under one roof (Cineplex Junxion). It also operates successful businesses in cinema media (Cineplex Media), alternative programming (Cineplex Events) and motion picture distribution (Cineplex Pictures). Providing even more value for its guests, Cineplex is a partner in Scene+, Canada's largest entertainment and lifestyle loyalty program.

Proudly recognized as having one of the country's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, Cineplex employs over 10,000 people in its offices and venues across Canada. To learn more, visit Cineplex.com.

For further information:

Investor Relations:
Mahsa Rejali
Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations
InvestorRelations@Cineplex.com

Communications:
Michelle Saba, CPIR
Vice President, Communications
PressRoom@Cineplex.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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