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WKN: A2DGJ8 | ISIN: US37959R1032 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
03.06.26 | 20:15
26,890 US-Dollar
-0,41 % -0,110
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GLOBAL INDEMNITY GROUP LLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GLOBAL INDEMNITY GROUP LLC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.06.2026 22:36 Uhr
24 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Global Indemnity Group, LLC Announces Quarterly Distribution

WILMINGTON, Del., June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) ("GBLI") announced that its Board of Directors has approved a distribution payment of $0.35 per common share to be paid on June 29, 2026 to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 18, 2026.

About Global Indemnity Group, LLC and its subsidiaries

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (Nasdaq: GBLI) is a publicly traded holding company with a diversified portfolio of property and casualty insurance-related entities.

Katalyx Holdings LLC includes:

  • Four agencies focused on sourcing, underwriting, and servicing primary and assumed reinsurance business: Penn-America Insurance Services, LLC; Valyn Re LLC; J.H. Ferguson & Associates, LLC (including Vacant Express); and Collectibles Insurance Services, LLC.
  • Three specialized insurance service businesses: Kaleidoscope Insurance Technologies, Inc., a developer of proprietary underwriting and policy systems supporting Katalyx's agencies and broader digital initiatives; Sayata, an AI-enabled digital marketplace and agency for small commercial insurance; and Liberty Insurance Adjustment Agency, Inc., a provider of claims evaluation, adjustment, and related services.

Belmont Holdings GX, Inc. consists of five statutory insurance carriers, each rated "A" (Excellent) by AM Best:
Penn-America Insurance Company, United National Insurance Company, Penn-Patriot Insurance Company, Diamond State Insurance Company, and Penn-Star Insurance Company.

For more information, visit the Company's website at www.gbli.com.

Forward-Looking Information

The forward-looking statements in this press release are made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and information available as of the date of this release.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, among others, risks related to the timing and execution of the Company's strategy, and other operational or strategic risks. Additional details regarding these and other risks and uncertainties can be found in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Global Indemnity undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

Investor & Media Contact:Scott Eckstein
KCSA Strategic Communications
(212) 896-1210
GBLI@kcsa.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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